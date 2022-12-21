ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

New York Post

MLB salaries getting more ridiculous with player production minimalized

Had he not been serious, it would have made superb satire. But he was serious in a new-age baseball way, silly-speak that helps explain the corrosive state of MLB in the hands of analytics-stricken deep thinkers. The words were spoken by Red Sox general manager Chaim Bloom, who said he’s excited to have recently signed Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida, 29, to a five-year deal that will cost Boston $105 million. Bloom: “There’s a very unique combination of contact skills and strike-zone discipline and the ability to impact the baseball that we feel has a chance to really impact the game at the...
GEORGIA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Kings star Domantas Sabonis undergoing testing for hand injury

The Sacramento Kings have had a promising start to the season, but their positive momentum is being tested. Star big man Domantas Sabonis is dealing with a hand injury, according to a report. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Saturday that Sabonis will undergo further testing and evaluation regarding his hand injury. X-Rays after Friday’s loss... The post Report: Kings star Domantas Sabonis undergoing testing for hand injury appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Donovan Mitchell took swipe at Raptors after game

The Toronto Raptors continue to be rather unpopular with opponents. The Raptors took down the Cavaliers in Cleveland on Friday night, winning 118-107. They snapped a five-game winning streak by the Cavs and held star player Donovan Mitchell to 12 points on a 4-for-16 shooting stinker. After the game, Mitchell gave props to the Raptors... The post Donovan Mitchell took swipe at Raptors after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEVELAND, OH

