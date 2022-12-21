One thing I noticed when moving to Atlantic County is that there aren't a lot of things to do for adults who were once really involved in sports. I know that sounds like a weird thing to notice, but formerly living in Gloucester County, there's a recreational league for almost every sport you could want to play within about a half hour drive. After relocating down here, it seems like you have to drive to Camden County if you want to be a part of any adult recreational sports leagues.

GALLOWAY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO