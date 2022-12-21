ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vineland, NJ

Cat Country 107.3

Wanted: Vineland, NJ, Man Charged With Murder

Authorities in Cumberland County have identified a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Vineland Tuesday night and charged him with murder. According to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, officers with the Vineland Police Department responded to the 400 block of Landis Avenue around 10:20 PM for a shots-fired report.
VINELAND, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

17-Year-Old Arrested for Atlantic City Murder

Police in Atlantic City have made another arrest in the Dec. 5 shooting death of Timothy Council Jr. Atlantic City Police arrested a 17-year-old city resident Monday on murder charges in connection with Council Jr.'s death, according to the Press of Atlantic City. The teen was charged with first-degree murder...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Crane Flips Over on South Jersey Road, Driver Uninjured

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A 60-ton hydraulic crane truck overturned early Tuesday afternoon, causing a car to hit a tree as its driver tried to get out of the way. Gloucester Township police said the initial investigation determined the crane truck’s extension arm became dislodged around 1:35 p.m. while traveling on Little Gloucester Road in the area of Golfview Drive. The arm struck a utility line brace pole, which was knocked down.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Best Places to Live in Atlantic County

Atlantic County is known for many things. Mention Atlantic County to someone and the first thought they'll conjure up are the casinos, or perhaps the boardwalk or beach in Atlantic City. Atlantic County has much to offer beyond Atlantic City. Great entertainment, restaurants to suit all tastes, diverse backgrounds of...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Why Aren’t There Any Adult Recreational Sports Leagues In Galloway, NJ?

One thing I noticed when moving to Atlantic County is that there aren't a lot of things to do for adults who were once really involved in sports. I know that sounds like a weird thing to notice, but formerly living in Gloucester County, there's a recreational league for almost every sport you could want to play within about a half hour drive. After relocating down here, it seems like you have to drive to Camden County if you want to be a part of any adult recreational sports leagues.
GALLOWAY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

9 South Jersey Dive Bars You Can Enjoy For Cheap Around The Holidays

It's almost time to celebrate! No, I'm not talking about the holiday. I'm actually referring to all the holiday stress finally OVER. I wouldn't be able to last the day without shouting out or acknowledging all the places that provide me with both great drinks and a great time even at times when I probably shouldn't be spending what little money I actually do have. Aren't we all feeling that way this time of year? Still, a girl's gotta live, right?
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Colorized Atlantic City Beach Photo From 1908 Goes Viral

Have you ever wondered what life was like a hundred years ago?. We have some insight into all of that, thanks to a photo that has been colorized and gone viral. The photo is from 1908 and has been colorized, according to the Facebook page History in Color, by Sébastien de Oliveira. It's been posted on Instagram and has received over 46,000 likes. Check out the photo below. We did a couple of zoom-ins so you can see some of the people more "up close":
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

Northfield NJ
