Wanted: Vineland, NJ, Man Charged With Murder
Authorities in Cumberland County have identified a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Vineland Tuesday night and charged him with murder. According to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, officers with the Vineland Police Department responded to the 400 block of Landis Avenue around 10:20 PM for a shots-fired report.
Authorities Search for Person of Interest in Vineland, NJ, Homicide
Authorities in Cumberland County are asking for your help identifying a person of interest wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Vineland Tuesday night. According to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, officers with the Vineland Police Department responded to the 400 block of Landis Avenue around 10:20 PM for a shots-fired report.
30 Rescued From Motels in West Atlantic City, NJ, During Coastal Flooding
Authorities in Egg Harbor Township say they helped rescue 30 people from flood waters along the Black Horse Pike in West Atlantic City Friday morning. According to the EHT Police Department, flooding began to occur around 7:30 between Athens Avenue and Bayport Drive. With the assistance of the West Atlantic...
Stratford Man Charged with Drugging and Raping Woman
The Camden County Prosecutor's office along with the Stratford Police Department, have announced the arrest of Joshua Clark on a host of charges led by the alleged rape of a woman he met on an online dating app. According to a release from the Camden County Prosecutors office, this past...
Police: North Wildwood, NJ, Man Arrested For Home Burglary
Authorities in North Wildwood say a man has been arrested in connection to a residential burglary last month. During the morning of November 21st, officers with the North Wildwood Police Department responded to a home in the area of 200 East 26th Avenue in regards to a residential burglary. According...
NY Man Pleads Guilty to Assault, Weapons Charges For Atlantic City, NJ, Shooting
A man from Brooklyn, NY, has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose, and resisting arrest charges stemming from a shooting in Atlantic City this past summer. 31-year-old Neil Henry admitted in court that on August 28th in Atlantic City, he shot a man...
17-Year-Old Arrested for Atlantic City Murder
Police in Atlantic City have made another arrest in the Dec. 5 shooting death of Timothy Council Jr. Atlantic City Police arrested a 17-year-old city resident Monday on murder charges in connection with Council Jr.'s death, according to the Press of Atlantic City. The teen was charged with first-degree murder...
Crane Flips Over on South Jersey Road, Driver Uninjured
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A 60-ton hydraulic crane truck overturned early Tuesday afternoon, causing a car to hit a tree as its driver tried to get out of the way. Gloucester Township police said the initial investigation determined the crane truck’s extension arm became dislodged around 1:35 p.m. while traveling on Little Gloucester Road in the area of Golfview Drive. The arm struck a utility line brace pole, which was knocked down.
Northfield, New Jersey Mayor Displaced From Home Due To Fire
Mayor Chau’s home caught fire at approximately 8:30 p.m. Monday, December 19, 2022. The fire started in the kitchen. Firefighters from Northfield, Linwood, Somers Point, and Pleasantville responded to the working fire on the 1000 block of Shore Road in Northfield, New Jersey. Chau was incredibly grateful for the...
Best Places to Live in Atlantic County
Atlantic County is known for many things. Mention Atlantic County to someone and the first thought they'll conjure up are the casinos, or perhaps the boardwalk or beach in Atlantic City. Atlantic County has much to offer beyond Atlantic City. Great entertainment, restaurants to suit all tastes, diverse backgrounds of...
Montreal-style bagel shop now open in Cherry Hill, NJ
We’re nothing if not passionate about our food in the Garden State, especially when it comes to bagels. So the opening of a new bagel shop is of course something to look forward to. Well, Cherry Hill better get excited!. Spread Bagelry, originally from Philadelphia, just opened a New...
Atlantic City Doesn’t Fix Giant Pothole: Place A Christmas Tree
Well, it’s Christmas Eve, Eve and the enormous pothole is still there. Last week we wrote about the very creative solution that residents of Richmond Avenue in Chelsea Heights, Atlantic City, New Jersey. They took matters into their own hands and decided if a barricaded, ugly pothole was going...
Masks are required in Camden, NJ schools for the start of 2023
CAMDEN — The city's school district is implementing a mandatory masking policy for students, staff, and visitors. But it's scheduled to last for only two weeks — enough time to hopefully work through the sicknesses passed around during family gatherings over the holidays. In a letter sent to...
The Best Non-Casino Restaurants In The Atlantic City, NJ Area
Earlier this year, we did a comprehensive review of both the best casino and non-casino restaurants in the Atlantic City area. It’s a next to a mission impossible effort because the Atlantic City area is blessed with so many fine restauranteurs. Nonetheless, just in time for your Christmas and...
Why Aren’t There Any Adult Recreational Sports Leagues In Galloway, NJ?
One thing I noticed when moving to Atlantic County is that there aren't a lot of things to do for adults who were once really involved in sports. I know that sounds like a weird thing to notice, but formerly living in Gloucester County, there's a recreational league for almost every sport you could want to play within about a half hour drive. After relocating down here, it seems like you have to drive to Camden County if you want to be a part of any adult recreational sports leagues.
Winning $92,000 Lottery Ticket Purchased in Absecon, NJ
There may be some extra presents under the tree for one family in South Jersey, as a pretty big winning lottery ticket was sold in Absecon. New Jersey Lottery officials say a winning Jersey Cash 5 ticket for last Saturday's drawing was sold at the Friendly Deli, on New Jersey Avenue in Absecon.
A Major Publication Has Named This Great Town The Quirkiest In New Jersey
There is no doubt that New Jersey has some unusual places. But you don't often hear the word quirky being associated with New Jersey. Having said that, we apparently do have a town that is considered the quirkiest in the state. The people who have crowned this town the quirkiest...
9 South Jersey Dive Bars You Can Enjoy For Cheap Around The Holidays
It's almost time to celebrate! No, I'm not talking about the holiday. I'm actually referring to all the holiday stress finally OVER. I wouldn't be able to last the day without shouting out or acknowledging all the places that provide me with both great drinks and a great time even at times when I probably shouldn't be spending what little money I actually do have. Aren't we all feeling that way this time of year? Still, a girl's gotta live, right?
Colorized Atlantic City Beach Photo From 1908 Goes Viral
Have you ever wondered what life was like a hundred years ago?. We have some insight into all of that, thanks to a photo that has been colorized and gone viral. The photo is from 1908 and has been colorized, according to the Facebook page History in Color, by Sébastien de Oliveira. It's been posted on Instagram and has received over 46,000 likes. Check out the photo below. We did a couple of zoom-ins so you can see some of the people more "up close":
Atlantic City Area & NJ Stores We Loved That Are Now Closed Forever
As everyone races to finish their Christmas presents shopping for 2022, here are some of the New Jersey stores that many of us loved that have closed their doors forever. Many of these stores had operated for generations and were such a big part of our daily lives. It makes...
