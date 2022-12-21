Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Pentagon report on China’s military highlights nuclear buildup that could overtake America
The Pentagon’s new China Military Power Report provides troubling insights on the extent of the growth of the communist regime’s nuclear arsenal. It describes a nation bent on multiplying its nuclear forces. First and foremost, the 2022 report reveals that China could field 1,500 nuclear weapons by 2035....
Washington Examiner
China's military is designed to defeat America
China has spent hundreds of billions of dollars on its military in pursuit of two objectives: ensuring the United States loses its position as the dominant power in Asia to Communist China and ensuring the U.S. becomes a second-tier military power compared to Beijing. At present, China is on a clear path to achieving its goal by the end of this decade — if not sooner.
US Air Force creates brand new weapons system called 'Phoenix Ghost' for Ukraine
The additional $800 million aid package for Ukraine announced by President Biden will include a new drone system designed by the US Air Force called the "Phoenix Ghost." CNN's Barbara Starr reports.
US moving to increase military presence in Australia as China continues to flex influence in Indo-Pacific
The United States and Australia have agreed to increase their military relationship in response to China's continued provocations in the Indo-Pacific region.
South Korea scrambles its jets after planes from Russia and China enter air defense zone
South Korea scrambled its fighter jets on Wednesday after several warplanes from both China and Russia entered its air defense zone.
KHQ Right Now
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 10:48 p.m. EST
NYC robbery crews drug unsuspecting men, some fatally. NEW YORK (AP) — Multiple people have been fatally poisoned with narcotics in New York City in what investigators say are schemes by criminal crews to incapacitate and rob people at bars and nightclubs. Police say at least five people have been killed. Police and prosecutors say the killings stretch back months. They appear to be the work of different groups that operate independently from each other, but use similar tactics. Men surreptitiously slip revelers dangerous levels of drugs to knock them out, and then take their wallets and phones. The men sometimes use their victims' digital banking info to drain their accounts.
theaviationgeekclub.com
In 1980s the US offered the UK the chance to buy the F-117 Nighthawk stealth fighter to equip RAF Squadrons but the British MoD declined the proposal. Here’s why.
US President Ronald Reagan had offered Margaret Thatcher the chance to work on US advanced military programs during the 1980s such as the Space Shuttle program and the Lockheed F-117A stealth fighter. The F-117A Nighthawk was the world’s first operational aircraft designed to exploit low-observable stealth technology. This precision-strike aircraft...
International Business Times
China's Exotic Orbital Weapon Covered Longest Distance With Record Flight Duration: Pentagon
New information emerging about the nuclear-capable hypersonic weapon test conducted by China in July 2021, says the missile traveled much longer in distance and time than any Chinese land attack weapons system to date coming close enough to its target. "China conducted the first fractional orbital launch of an ICBM...
Federal effort to boost election worker protections fizzles
Federal proposals that would have significantly boosted security funding for election offices and heightened penalties for threatening their staff failed to advance this year.
El Paso took too long to respond to crushing migrant crisis, critics say
EL PASO, Texas — When groups of up to 30 migrants who crossed the southern border with Mexico began emerging here out of sewer manholes, like Mole people, local authorities moved swiftly: they welded the heavy iron covers shut. If only a larger solution to El Paso’s migrant crisis were so simple. Officials in this frontier city have been slow to act in the face of a months-long tidal wave of asylum seekers, pouring into town at a rate of up to 900 a day since August, according to municipal statistics. U.S. Border Patrol agents have “encountered” more than 2,400...
Biden signs bill to keep government running while $1.7 trillion spending package is prepared
President Joe Biden signed a short-term bill Friday that will ensure the government remains funded and operational until the $1.7 trillion spending package is signed in the coming week.
Army is only service branch booting troops over COVID vaccine mandate in full force
While the Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps have paused separating troops for challenging the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, the Army has continued to kick out soldiers who don't comply.
Australia could purchase B-21 Raiders from the United States: High-tech stealth bomber is 'invisible' to enemy radar, uses AI to connect to friendly forces, has 'digital bomb bay' - and pilots will be 'optional'
Australia may be looking to buy one of America's new stealth bombers after the US unveiled the aircraft that can hold both nuclear and conventional weapons. The B-21 raider, expected to cost a whopping $1billion per plane, was unveiled in a ceremony in California on Friday with the Chief of the Royal Australian Air Force in attendance.
Congressional Armed Services Committees release text of defense funding bill
The House and Senate Armed Services Committees released the text of the National Defense Authorization Act, the annual legislation that funds the Department of Defense, on Tuesday night.
Air Force unveils newest stealth bomber aircraft
The Air Force on Friday unveiled its newest stealth bomber aircraft, the B-21 Raider, in Palmdale, California. Built by Northrop Grumman, the bomber was named in honor of the "courageous spirit" of airmen who carried out the surprise World War II Doolittle Raid.
President Biden in Arizona: Air Force One leaves Luke Air Force Base
Joe Biden on Tuesday will visit Arizona for the first time as president, appearing at a massive Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. facility under construction in north Phoenix. TSMC has just announced it was expanding its investment in Arizona to $40 billion to produce cutting-edge semiconductors. Biden was expected to discuss how TSMC’s new investments are an outgrowth of his economic plan. ...
WSFA
Alabama delegates react to national defense spending bill
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As Congress nears the end of the calendar year, there are still several important government priorities to handle before the end of the session. One of those is the National Defense Authorization Act, better known as the NDAA, which is the blueprint for defensive funding. Congress’...
U.S. accuses Iran patrol boat of harassing its vessels in Strait of Hormuz
The United States is accusing Iran of harassing its Navy ships as they transited the Strait of Hormuz earlier this week.
Air Force unveils B-21 Raider, America's newest nuclear stealth bomber, after years of secrecy
The U.S. Air Force and Northrop Grumman unveiled the B-21 Raider, a new, long-range strike bomber capable of carrying nuclear weapons.
Lawmakers tout benefits of defense spending bill for Hampton Roads
House of Representatives pass annual spending bill, Senate expected to take up the legislation shortly
Comments / 0