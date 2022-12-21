ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington Examiner

China's military is designed to defeat America

China has spent hundreds of billions of dollars on its military in pursuit of two objectives: ensuring the United States loses its position as the dominant power in Asia to Communist China and ensuring the U.S. becomes a second-tier military power compared to Beijing. At present, China is on a clear path to achieving its goal by the end of this decade — if not sooner.
KHQ Right Now

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 10:48 p.m. EST

NYC robbery crews drug unsuspecting men, some fatally. NEW YORK (AP) — Multiple people have been fatally poisoned with narcotics in New York City in what investigators say are schemes by criminal crews to incapacitate and rob people at bars and nightclubs. Police say at least five people have been killed. Police and prosecutors say the killings stretch back months. They appear to be the work of different groups that operate independently from each other, but use similar tactics. Men surreptitiously slip revelers dangerous levels of drugs to knock them out, and then take their wallets and phones. The men sometimes use their victims' digital banking info to drain their accounts.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theaviationgeekclub.com

In 1980s the US offered the UK the chance to buy the F-117 Nighthawk stealth fighter to equip RAF Squadrons but the British MoD declined the proposal. Here’s why.

US President Ronald Reagan had offered Margaret Thatcher the chance to work on US advanced military programs during the 1980s such as the Space Shuttle program and the Lockheed F-117A stealth fighter. The F-117A Nighthawk was the world’s first operational aircraft designed to exploit low-observable stealth technology. This precision-strike aircraft...
NEVADA STATE
International Business Times

China's Exotic Orbital Weapon Covered Longest Distance With Record Flight Duration: Pentagon

New information emerging about the nuclear-capable hypersonic weapon test conducted by China in July 2021, says the missile traveled much longer in distance and time than any Chinese land attack weapons system to date coming close enough to its target. "China conducted the first fractional orbital launch of an ICBM...
New York Post

El Paso took too long to respond to crushing migrant crisis, critics say

EL PASO, Texas — When groups of up to 30 migrants who crossed the southern border with Mexico began emerging here out of sewer manholes, like Mole people, local authorities moved swiftly: they welded the heavy iron covers shut. If only a larger solution to El Paso’s migrant crisis were so simple. Officials in this frontier city have been slow to act in the face of a months-long tidal wave of asylum seekers, pouring into town at a rate of up to 900 a day since August, according to municipal statistics. U.S. Border Patrol agents have “encountered” more than 2,400...
EL PASO, TX
Daily Mail

Australia could purchase B-21 Raiders from the United States: High-tech stealth bomber is 'invisible' to enemy radar, uses AI to connect to friendly forces, has 'digital bomb bay' - and pilots will be 'optional'

Australia may be looking to buy one of America's new stealth bombers after the US unveiled the aircraft that can hold both nuclear and conventional weapons. The B-21 raider, expected to cost a whopping $1billion per plane, was unveiled in a ceremony in California on Friday with the Chief of the Royal Australian Air Force in attendance.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNN

Air Force unveils newest stealth bomber aircraft

The Air Force on Friday unveiled its newest stealth bomber aircraft, the B-21 Raider, in Palmdale, California. Built by Northrop Grumman, the bomber was named in honor of the "courageous spirit" of airmen who carried out the surprise World War II Doolittle Raid.
PALMDALE, CA
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

President Biden in Arizona: Air Force One leaves Luke Air Force Base

Joe Biden on Tuesday will visit Arizona for the first time as president, appearing at a massive Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. facility under construction in north Phoenix. TSMC has just announced it was expanding its investment in Arizona to $40 billion to produce cutting-edge semiconductors. Biden was expected to discuss how TSMC’s new investments are an outgrowth of his economic plan. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
WSFA

Alabama delegates react to national defense spending bill

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As Congress nears the end of the calendar year, there are still several important government priorities to handle before the end of the session. One of those is the National Defense Authorization Act, better known as the NDAA, which is the blueprint for defensive funding. Congress’...
ALABAMA STATE

