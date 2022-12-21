Read full article on original website
magnoliareporter.com
Farmers Bank sponsors events at East Side Elementary
Members of Farmers Bank & Trust visited East Side Elementary in Magnolia numerous times recently as sponsors of multiple education-related events during the Christmas season. On December 13, the school held its Student of the Month celebration, where FB&T handed out school-supply gifts to the honorees. The awards were sponsored by Farmers Bank.
ktalnews.com
Historic buildings in Minden, Homer get Main Street restoration grants
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Historic buildings on the main streets of two Northwest Louisiana towns are getting thousands in grant money for much-needed facelifts. Minden and Homer are among ten Main Street communities to revitalize historic commercial buildings this year through a grant from the Louisiana Office of Cultural Development’s Division of Historic Preservation. Ruston was also chosen to receive funding.
magnoliareporter.com
Gregory Coleman
Gregory Coleman, 46, of Magnolia passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at St. Vincent Infirmary in Little Rock. Arrangements are pending with Reed Funeral Home of Magnolia.
KSLA
Texarkana donates fire truck to volunteer fire dept. in Miller Co.
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The City of Texarkana, Ark. retired one of its fire trucks Thursday, Dec. 22 and donated the vehicle to the Genoa Volunteer Fire Department in Miller County. “We don’t get a whole lot for the price of these used units, so it’s easy for us to...
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas bankruptcy cases for week ended Tuesday, December 20
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, December 20, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Randy R. Curry, 130 Columbia Road 469, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed December 16. Ouachita. Angela A. Fricks, 151 Ouachita 13, Chidester; Chapter 13;...
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases in Columbia County hold at 40
COVID-19 case numbers were unchanged in Columbia County on Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,515. Total Active Cases: 40. No change since Thursday. Total Recovered Cases: 6,371. Total Deaths:...
magnoliareporter.com
UAHT offering new technical and industrial course schedule
The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana is offering a revised class schedule for technical and industrial courses beginning in the spring 2023 semester. To better accommodate students, the college is offering more classes one, two, and three days per week rather than the traditional five days per week. UAHT is also...
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas incorporations for week ended Tuesday, December 20
South Arkansas business incorporations and related filings by county for the week ended Tuesday, December 20, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. Change Of Registered Agent Report, Broken Knees Hunting Club, Inc., Buddy Clingman, Rural Route, Emmett filed 12/12/22. Change Of Registered Agent Report, Southside Ministries Of Prescott,...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia, Nevada, Ouachita and Union COVID-19 cases up
COVID-19 cases rose slightly in Columbia, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties on Wednesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,508. Total Active Cases: 46. Up two since Tuesday. Total Recovered Cases:...
KTBS
Longtime KTBS 3 Anchor Gerry May retires after decades in the ArkLaTex
SHREVEPORT, La. - After more than two decades, the ArkLaTex is saying goodbye to one of the most trusted newscasters in the region. KTBS 3's Gerry May enters the world of retirement on Friday. He'll be spending some well-deserved time with his family, on the golf course, and cheering on his beloved TCU Horned Frogs.
arkadelphian.com
Sears closings hit home
A local appliance store that is part of a nationwide chain will soon cease operations, as the franchise recently announced plans to shut stores across the U.S. The Sears Hometown Store in Arkadelphia, located at 2919 W. Pine St., will remain open at least through January, according to owner and operator Harold Ledford.
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County final divorce decrees through week ended Tuesday, December 20
Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during December 2022 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Brandi Sharie Manuel v. Christopher Joseph Manuel. December 14. Tia T. Davis v. Derrick A. Davis. December 14. Married March 32, 2002. Elvis Henderson v. Robin Flowers...
magnoliareporter.com
Harris enters homicide plea, receives 20-year sentence
Willis Landtrell Harris pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and received a 20-year prison sentence in the Arkansas Department of Corrections last week. Harris, 33, admitted in Circuit Court on December 15 to killing Jofflin Brown on September 11, 2021 by shooting him. Charges that were nolle prossed, which is the...
ktoy1047.com
SWEPCO working to restore power after overnight outages
Outages have been reported in the Texarkana area, with SWEPCO working early Friday morning to restore power to customers. SWEPCO has a live outage map on their website where customers can check the status of their neighborhood to see when power is expected to be restored. Although the holidays are...
Louisiana Asks – Why's My Tire Pressure Warning Light Suddenly On?
Many Louisiana motorists are reporting that their tire pressure monitoring system is giving them a warning this morning. Here's why and what to do if your light is on.
Game wardens rescue 2 hunters trapped in duck blind at Caddo Lake
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — When two hunters were stuck out in the cold at Caddo Lake, game wardens jumped to the rescue to get them to warmth and safety. The Harrison County Sheriff's Office gave the Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens a big shoutout Thursday evening on Facebook. The post said people hadn't heard from the two hunters since early Thursday morning.
KSLA
Texarkana hardware store selling last-minute supplies for people to winterize homes
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The mad rush of those preparing for the next few days of extremely cold weather continued Thursday, Dec. 22. Texarkana hardware stores are working overtime trying to meet the demand. Thursday morning, a delivery truck arrived at General Supply Hardware in Texarkana, Texas bringing supplies to...
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia Police list recent arrests
Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Thursday, December 8. Lonnie Berry, 40, Magnolia, failure to appear. Pierre Robinson, 33, Magnolia, criminal mischief 2nd degree.
bowiecountynow.com
Texarkana College Trustees welcome new board member Tiffani Neal and approve next steps establishment of Aviation Mechanics Technology Program
The Texarkana College Board of Trustees held their final meeting of 2022 on Monday. At the top of the meeting, newly reelected members were sworn in for Place 2 and Place 6. Lesley Ledwell Dukelow (Place 2, term ending 2028), and Brad Carlow (Place 6, term ending 2026) both ran unopposed in the November 2022 election. on November 15, 2022, Derrick McGary, Place 1 board member, submitted his resignation from his position due to a change in his residence address which moved him out of the Place 1 district. Tiffani Neal was appointed to serve as the trustee representing Place 1 for the remainder of the term ending in 2028 and was also sworn in during the board meeting.
