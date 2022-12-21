FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - My Brother's Keeper in Flint is welcoming the homeless 24 hours a day, 7 days a week with warm shelter and hot meals. My Brother's Keeper provides shelter and meals for men and male veterans over the age of 18. They take in eligible males who need shelter at any time -- even 2 a.m., according to Debra Hayes, the shelter's CEO.

FLINT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO