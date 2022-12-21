ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

abc12.com

One dead in Flint Township shooting

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - One person is dead after a shooting in Flint Township Friday night in the 3300 block of Clovertree Lane. According to the Flint Township Police Department, officers were called to the scene just before 7:30 p.m. Officers say they found 24-year-old Mikwannza Harris, who had...
abc12.com

Police: Man arrested in Saginaw Township shooting

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP (WJRT) - Saginaw Township police said a man was in custody after an early morning shooting at an apartment complex. Officers were called out around 12:15 a.m. Friday to reports of gunfire at the Poplar Apartments on State Street. They found a man with a gunshot wound laying...
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

I-75 reopens in Mid-Michigan after several crashes

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Traffic was at a standstill on I-75 in Mid-Michigan after crashes a series of crashes led to closures on Friday. The Michigan Department of Transportation says all southbound lanes of I-75 closed at M-84 between Saginaw and Bay City due to a crash just before 1 p.m. All lanes reopened around 4:40 p.m.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Children of Genesee County Jail inmates get Christmas gifts

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Hundreds of children with parents and guardians in jail got a chance at happy holidays thanks to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office. Thursday was the third annual All Children are Equal Christmas toy giveaway. The sheriff's office handed out 2,000 gifts to all these bright, smiling children.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Michigan State Police: Stay home and keep large vehicles off freeways

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are asking large vehicles to stay off Mid-Michigan freeways and all drivers to stay home unless they absolutely must travel. The request came after a morning and afternoon filled with crashes and slide-offs on Mid-Michigan roadways, including several separate closures along I-75 in Bay, Saginaw and Genesee counties.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Two police cars nearly hit before deadly head-on crash near Hemlock

HEMLOCK, Mich. (WJRT) - Two police cars appear to have been targeted by an erratic driver, who eventually crashed head-on into another vehicle and died near Hemlock. The scary situation unfolded Wednesday morning in Hemlock, not far from a school where parents were dropping off children. The first indication of...
HEMLOCK, MI
abc12.com

Grand Blanc Township man accused of killing hunter in 2018

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Grand Blanc Township man is one of two suspects arraigned on murder charges for the death of a hunter in Clinton County's Bath Township in 2018. The Michigan Attorney General's Office charged 34-year-old Thomas Olson of Grand Blanc Township and 34-year-old Robert Rodway of...
GRAND BLANC, MI
abc12.com

Demolition begins on historic Mary Crapo school in Swartz Creek

SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (WJRT) - Demolition has started at the historic Mary Crapo school building in Swartz Creek. The school building on Miller Road opened in 1929. It was once a middle school, high school and a complete secondary building. The Mary Crapo building closed in 2017 after a state...
SWARTZ CREEK, MI
abc12.com

Shelters offer warmth for the homeless over frigid Christmas weekend

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - My Brother's Keeper in Flint is welcoming the homeless 24 hours a day, 7 days a week with warm shelter and hot meals. My Brother's Keeper provides shelter and meals for men and male veterans over the age of 18. They take in eligible males who need shelter at any time -- even 2 a.m., according to Debra Hayes, the shelter's CEO.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Head-on crash claims life of 33-year-old woman from Saginaw area

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw-area woman died in a head-on crash in the Hemlock area on Wednesday morning. The crash was reported around 7:30 a.m. on on North Hemlock Road just north of the Richland Township Public Safety Department station. Police say a 33-year-old woman was driving a...
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Flint law office settles complaint over lack of interpreter

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint family law practice reached a settlement after someone who is deaf complained that they didn't provide an American Sign Language interpreter. The U.S. Attorney's Office says the complaint was filed against the Julie B. Griffiths Law Office, which now is known as the Law Office of Griffiths and Willing.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Flint mobile food pantry dates and locations announced for January 2023

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint families can get nutritious food that limit the effects of lead exposure during mobile food pantry hours set for January at locations throughout the city. The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are announcing the...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

41-year-old man hit and killed while crossing Corunna Road in Flint Township

The Flint Township Police Department says 41-year-old Lawayne Blakely was crossing Corunna Road on foot near Ryan Street around 6:40 p.m., when a vehicle traveling eastbound hit him.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

MTA says storm won't stop their drivers

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Mass Transportation Authority says even with freezing temperatures and high winds ahead, their bus lines will still get people where they need to go. "Our policy here is that we will provide all services across all the different modes unless we're requested to get off the road by the governor," CEO Edgar Benning told ABC12.
FLINT, MI

