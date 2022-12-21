Read full article on original website
abc12.com
One dead in Flint Township shooting
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - One person is dead after a shooting in Flint Township Friday night in the 3300 block of Clovertree Lane. According to the Flint Township Police Department, officers were called to the scene just before 7:30 p.m. Officers say they found 24-year-old Mikwannza Harris, who had...
abc12.com
Police: Man arrested in Saginaw Township shooting
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP (WJRT) - Saginaw Township police said a man was in custody after an early morning shooting at an apartment complex. Officers were called out around 12:15 a.m. Friday to reports of gunfire at the Poplar Apartments on State Street. They found a man with a gunshot wound laying...
abc12.com
I-75 reopens in Mid-Michigan after several crashes
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Traffic was at a standstill on I-75 in Mid-Michigan after crashes a series of crashes led to closures on Friday. The Michigan Department of Transportation says all southbound lanes of I-75 closed at M-84 between Saginaw and Bay City due to a crash just before 1 p.m. All lanes reopened around 4:40 p.m.
abc12.com
Children of Genesee County Jail inmates get Christmas gifts
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Hundreds of children with parents and guardians in jail got a chance at happy holidays thanks to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office. Thursday was the third annual All Children are Equal Christmas toy giveaway. The sheriff's office handed out 2,000 gifts to all these bright, smiling children.
abc12.com
Michigan State Police: Stay home and keep large vehicles off freeways
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are asking large vehicles to stay off Mid-Michigan freeways and all drivers to stay home unless they absolutely must travel. The request came after a morning and afternoon filled with crashes and slide-offs on Mid-Michigan roadways, including several separate closures along I-75 in Bay, Saginaw and Genesee counties.
abc12.com
Two police cars nearly hit before deadly head-on crash near Hemlock
HEMLOCK, Mich. (WJRT) - Two police cars appear to have been targeted by an erratic driver, who eventually crashed head-on into another vehicle and died near Hemlock. The scary situation unfolded Wednesday morning in Hemlock, not far from a school where parents were dropping off children. The first indication of...
abc12.com
Grand Blanc Township man accused of killing hunter in 2018
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Grand Blanc Township man is one of two suspects arraigned on murder charges for the death of a hunter in Clinton County's Bath Township in 2018. The Michigan Attorney General's Office charged 34-year-old Thomas Olson of Grand Blanc Township and 34-year-old Robert Rodway of...
abc12.com
Demolition begins on historic Mary Crapo school in Swartz Creek
SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (WJRT) - Demolition has started at the historic Mary Crapo school building in Swartz Creek. The school building on Miller Road opened in 1929. It was once a middle school, high school and a complete secondary building. The Mary Crapo building closed in 2017 after a state...
abc12.com
MSP body camera video and audio details encounter between trooper and threat suspect
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Dramatic body camera video and audio from a Michigan State Police trooper who exchanged gunfire with a suspect in Bay County last month has been released. The video and audio were obtained by ABC 12 through the Freedom of Information Act. The suspect was wanted...
abc12.com
Toys taken from donation box at Genesee County Sheriff's Office
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 19-year-old has been arrested after allegedly being caught on camera taking toys from a donation box inside the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office lobby. The toys were donations for the All Children Are Equal Holiday Toy Drive, which gives toys to kids with parents or...
abc12.com
Salvation Army passes out gifts to nearly 600 families in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Nearly 600 Genesee County families are receiving some holiday cheer this week. The Salvation Army's annual Christmas distribution event began Wednesday. Families in need who registered for help over the last three months took part in a shopping experience and received food boxes at the...
abc12.com
Shelters offer warmth for the homeless over frigid Christmas weekend
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - My Brother's Keeper in Flint is welcoming the homeless 24 hours a day, 7 days a week with warm shelter and hot meals. My Brother's Keeper provides shelter and meals for men and male veterans over the age of 18. They take in eligible males who need shelter at any time -- even 2 a.m., according to Debra Hayes, the shelter's CEO.
abc12.com
Head-on crash claims life of 33-year-old woman from Saginaw area
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw-area woman died in a head-on crash in the Hemlock area on Wednesday morning. The crash was reported around 7:30 a.m. on on North Hemlock Road just north of the Richland Township Public Safety Department station. Police say a 33-year-old woman was driving a...
abc12.com
Flint law office settles complaint over lack of interpreter
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint family law practice reached a settlement after someone who is deaf complained that they didn't provide an American Sign Language interpreter. The U.S. Attorney's Office says the complaint was filed against the Julie B. Griffiths Law Office, which now is known as the Law Office of Griffiths and Willing.
abc12.com
New Dairy Queen Grill & Chill opening in Davison Township next week
DAVISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Call it a late Christmas gift for the Davison area. A new Dairy Queen Grill & Chill will be opening for business on Dec. 27 on the southwest corner of Irish and Lapeer roads in Davison Township. It will be the latest dining option at...
abc12.com
Flint mobile food pantry dates and locations announced for January 2023
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint families can get nutritious food that limit the effects of lead exposure during mobile food pantry hours set for January at locations throughout the city. The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are announcing the...
abc12.com
New details released on a deadly car crash in Hemlock as two police cars were nearly hit
The first sign of trouble came in Midland County, where a Michigan State Police trooper had to avoid a crash. Two police cars nearly hit before deadly head-on crash near Hemlock. The first indication of trouble was in Midland County, where a Michigan State Police trooper's patrol car was almost...
abc12.com
Mid-Michigan packs the grocery stores ahead of the winter storm and Christmas
FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) - Grocery stores around Mid-Michigan were very busy on Thursday with a rush of people stocking up on essentials before a strong winter storm and getting ready for Christmas. Stores often see their busiest time of the year in the days leading up to Christmas. A major...
abc12.com
41-year-old man hit and killed while crossing Corunna Road in Flint Township
The Flint Township Police Department says 41-year-old Lawayne Blakely was crossing Corunna Road on foot near Ryan Street around 6:40 p.m., when a vehicle traveling eastbound hit him. 41-year-old man hit and killed while crossing Corunna Road in Flint Township. The Flint Township Police Department says 41-year-old Lawayne Blakely was...
abc12.com
MTA says storm won't stop their drivers
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Mass Transportation Authority says even with freezing temperatures and high winds ahead, their bus lines will still get people where they need to go. "Our policy here is that we will provide all services across all the different modes unless we're requested to get off the road by the governor," CEO Edgar Benning told ABC12.
