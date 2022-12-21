ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

abc12.com

One dead in Flint Township shooting

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - One person is dead after a shooting in Flint Township Friday night in the 3300 block of Clovertree Lane. According to the Flint Township Police Department, officers were called to the scene just before 7:30 p.m. Officers say they found 24-year-old Mikwannza Harris, who had...
The Flint Journal

Here are the school, business closings in mid-Michigan for Friday, Dec. 23

Many schools and libraries across mid-Michigan are closed due to a winter storm that’s sweeping across the region. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for mid-Michigan until 4 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, with the National Weather Service noting possibly 2-3 inches of snow has already fallen in the norther part of Genesee County and winds whipping snow around in the area.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

I-75 reopens in Mid-Michigan after several crashes

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Traffic was at a standstill on I-75 in Mid-Michigan after crashes a series of crashes led to closures on Friday. The Michigan Department of Transportation says all southbound lanes of I-75 closed at M-84 between Saginaw and Bay City due to a crash just before 1 p.m. All lanes reopened around 4:40 p.m.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Michigan State Police: Stay home and keep large vehicles off freeways

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are asking large vehicles to stay off Mid-Michigan freeways and all drivers to stay home unless they absolutely must travel. The request came after a morning and afternoon filled with crashes and slide-offs on Mid-Michigan roadways, including several separate closures along I-75 in Bay, Saginaw and Genesee counties.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Crash cleared on in Saginaw Co.

BUENA VISTA, Mich. (WNEM) - The crash that caused all northbound lanes of I-75 to close in Buena Vista Friday morning has been cleared. The crash happened about 6:35 a.m. after the M-46 Holland Avenue Exit 149. Michigan State Police told TV5 a state trooper patrol car was hit by...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Police requesting information about missing Flint girl

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The Flint City Police Department is requesting help locating a missing Flint girl. Imari Phyllis-Ann Whiteside, “Mari”, was last seen on Dec. 16. She was leaving the 1300 block of Donaldson Street at about 7 p.m., police said. She is 14-years-old, 5′2″, and...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

MSP: crash investigation underway in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police are investigating a traffic crash in Saginaw on 4th Avenue and Perkins Street, Lt. Kim Vetter said. The crash is related to a police pursuit, Vetter said. There are no other details about the crash as of Tuesday evening. Stay with TV5 as...
SAGINAW, MI
The Flint Journal

Michigan Supreme Court denies Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office appeal in murder case

LANSING, MI – The Michigan Supreme Court has denied an appeal by the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s office, which sought to have reversed a prior ruling by the Michigan Court of Appeals ordering that statements made by an Owosso murder suspect while she was hospitalized and on multiple pain medications not be entered as evidence at a potential trial.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Woman dies from cold in Bath Township

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – A Clinton county woman died after taking her dog for a walk Friday morning. It happened early this morning at Vista Springs Timber Ridge assisted living facility in Clinton County’s Bath Township. That’s where staffers say an elderly lady known to walk her dog every morning was caught in the […]
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Two police cars nearly hit before deadly head-on crash near Hemlock

HEMLOCK, Mich. (WJRT) - Two police cars appear to have been targeted by an erratic driver, who eventually crashed head-on into another vehicle and died near Hemlock. The scary situation unfolded Wednesday morning in Hemlock, not far from a school where parents were dropping off children. The first indication of...
HEMLOCK, MI
abc12.com

Grand Blanc Township man accused of killing hunter in 2018

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Grand Blanc Township man is one of two suspects arraigned on murder charges for the death of a hunter in Clinton County's Bath Township in 2018. The Michigan Attorney General's Office charged 34-year-old Thomas Olson of Grand Blanc Township and 34-year-old Robert Rodway of...
GRAND BLANC, MI
abc12.com

Swan stuck in ice rescued from Oakland County lake

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A hovercraft from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team helped rescue a swan that got stuck in newly formed ice on an Orion Township lake. The sheriff's office says the swan got stuck to the ice on Voorheis Lake. Residents around the...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WNEM

MSP: High-profile vehicles asked to stay off freeways

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Michigan State Police (MSP) Third District has asked all high-profile vehicles to say off freeways as emergency responders address the multiple crashes along I-75. Due to the weather conditions, there have been multiple crashes spanning Bay, Saginaw, and Genesee counties, MSP said. High-profile vehicles are very susceptible...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Saginaw man in critical condition after shooting

SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – Police responded to a shooting in Saginaw Township early Friday morning. Officers from the Saginaw Township Police Department were called to the address of 4444 State St., building E to respond to a report of gunfire around 12:14 a.m. on Dec. 23. Responding officers...
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Traffic slowed on Corunna Road after pedestrian hit in Flint Township

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Traffic was moving slowly on Corunna Road near I-75 after a vehicle hit a pedestrian Tuesday evening. The crash was reported around 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of Corunna Road and Ryan Street, which is just east of the I-75 interchange. Authorities on the scene...

