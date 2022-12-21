ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

The Lofts on Madison gets go-ahead; city council adds labor agreement amendment

By Steven Spearie, State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V3tfR_0jqKxCAB00

The full Springfield City Council Tuesday gave its approval to a $28.3 million proposed development by a New York company at Fifth and Madison streets, but not before adding an amendment ensuring that a Project Labor Agreement has to be negotiated in the future.

The unanimous vote signals the go-ahead for Adirondack Community Development to move forward with its lenders on The Lofts on Madison project.

There was an initial motion to hold the ordinance for two weeks after some council members pointed out that they only received the developer's agreement at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

An amendment was added about the PLA, but Victor Salerno, the chief executive officer of Adirondack, said he has already had "a number of discussions" with the Central Illinois Building & Construction Trades Council and "we've given verbal commitments that we would enter into a PLA."

"(I was) a little surprised it got added into the legislation, but at the end of the day we were going to enter into one anyway," Salerno said afterward the meeting. "We're happy about it. We're excited to move forward."

Under a PLA, terms and conditions of employment for specific building projects are negotiated between the developer and unions, including percentages of the local workforce, women, and minorities on the project.

The project would bring 136 "market rate apartments" to downtown Springfield and the Mid-Illinois Medical District.

The landing spot for the complex, 301 N. Fifth St.-- the north side of Madison Street between Fourth and Fifth streets -- has been a vacant lot for at least the last 50 years, city officials said.

It includes 87 one-bedroom, 30 two-bedroom and 19 three-bedroom units on the upper five floors. Rent would range from $1,100 to $1,450m monthly.

There would be retail space on the first floor and Salerno said again Tuesday "he would love to see a Trader Joe's" or some other market go into the spot.

The project is unique because the 1.1-acre site will be its own TIF district. Details of the TIF will need to go back to city council for approval.

"This is a self-financed project in the sense that you're only going to get money from that TIF if the assessed value of that vacant parking lot somehow becomes so much valuable with (a 136-unit development)," pointed out Ward 7 Ald. Joe McMenamin.

School District 186 board member Bill Ringer said Monday that D186 personnel wasn't contacted about the property going into "a targeted TIF."

"It's important to us that we're going to possibly be giving up a future revenue stream for a very long time," Ringer said after Monday's school board meeting. "We educate our kids using property tax money."

Salerno said lenders are looking closely at interest rates.

The approval moves the project, Salerno said, from "pie in the sky to an actual working path."

"We've been telling them that there's going to be a TIF and there's going to be expansion of the enterprise zone, but until there's legislation passed that says the city is going to do this, there wasn't much further we could go (with lenders).

"We would like to go lock in our financing as quickly as possible. This is still a very rate-sensitive environment, and all our numbers are predicated on rates not going up that much more."

Adirondack would put in about $3 million in private equity and independent financing of about $21 million.

The Lofts on Madison would create 40 full-time retail and commercial jobs and 10 full-time employees working on the property side as leasing agents, maintenance supervisors and a community manager.

Mayor Jim Langfelder said he wasn't surprised about the PLA because it has come up as a talking point with other projects, like Poplar Place.

"What I appreciate now with the city council," Langfelder said, "is they had the foresight to move forward with the project instead of delaying it because the developer is taking the risk and it's important that he does get his financing in place before the end of the year.

"Everybody is in agreement that it is going to be a great project of rejuvenation for downtown and the medical district. This was an important step."

Contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788, sspearie@sj-r.com, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wmay.com

Pittman Drops Out Of Springfield Ward 6 Race

One of the candidates for Springfield City Council next year has dropped out of the race. Dan Pittman was one of three candidates who had filed to run for the open Ward 6 seat being vacated by Kristin DiCenso. Pittman submitted paperwork Tuesday withdrawing from the race. Pittman says he wants to ensure the best representation for the ward, and has decided to throw his support behind one of the other contenders, Jennifer Notoriano.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria, rest of Illinois getting millions in funding in ’23

WASHINGTON (WMBD)– Senator Durbin and Senator Duckworth were able to secure hundreds of millions in investments for Illinois. According to an official press release, the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) Omnibus Appropriations Act contains $182 million that will be directed towards the Land of Lincoln. The bill passed the Senate and now heads to the House of Representatives.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Manier could run for state legislative seat

WASHINGTON, Ill. – The Mayor of Washington is strongly considering throwing his hat into the ring for another state legislative seat that is in Republican hands because of the incumbent’s resignation. Gary Manier tells 25 News “Right now, I’m a yes” for running for the 53rd District seat...
WASHINGTON, IL
WCIA

Demolition of old Pillsbury Mills site begins

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The remaining buildings at the old Pillsbury Mills site are set to be demolished.  Chris Richmond, the president of Moving Pillsbury Forward, the organization that acquired the site, said they’ll start by tearing down the first 50,000 square feet of the property. “We haven’t seen buildings come down here at the Pillsbury […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The Clinton Journal

Problem with Airbnbs in Clinton

CLINTON — Operators of short-term rental properties, commonly known as Airbnbs, within the city limits of Clinton likely are in violation of the city code, city attorney John Hoblit told commissioners Tuesday. The city council raised the issue after inquiries about how many of the short-term rentals were in...
CLINTON, IL
wlds.com

City Working to Clear Up Confusion Over Trash and Recycling Service

The Jacksonville City Clerk’s Office wants to help clear up some confusion over changes coming to trash and recycling service in the new year. The contract for residential trash service between GFL Environmental and the City of Jacksonville begins January 1st, and City Clerk Skip Bradshaw says his office has been fielding a number of phone calls from residents after they started receiving letters from the company earlier this month.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
wmay.com

Overflow Shelter Serves As Warming Center

As a winter storm brings dangerously cold wind chills to Central Illinois, the city of Springfield says the city’s overflow shelter will be open around the clock through next Tuesday to provide relief from the cold. The shelter at 221 North 11th Street will be available for anyone in...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
25newsnow.com

Illinois State Police: stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Days before Christmas, Illinois State Police are urging travelers to stay home and off the roads if it isn’t safe. Several crashes have been reported in the Central Illinois area since the snow began falling early Thursday morning. McLean and Peoria counties have issued collision warnings for the road. Peoria city, Bloomington, and East Peoria have also issued collision warnings.
PEORIA, IL
WAND TV

Closings and cancellations across central Illinois ahead of storm

(WAND) — Libraries, government buildings, and nonprofits are planning to close their doors on Thursday and Friday due to severe winter weather. Anyone planning a trip to a library, courthouse, or other public building should check online or call ahead before leaving home. Listed below are just a few...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

State Police Investigating Death Of Springfield Man

Illinois State Police are investigating the death of a man who was pronounced dead on arrival Sunday morning at HSHS St. John’s Hospital. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says 35-year-old Earl Moore was taken to the hospital’s emergency room from his residence around 3:15am Sunday. An autopsy is being done to determine the cause and manner of death.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

State Police: Stay off roads, otherwise obey Scott’s Law

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A winter storm is expected to hit Illinois this week at the same time the Illinois State Police observes an annual day of honor and reminder. Troopers are urging drivers to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary. If such, they are advising that people allow enough time for travel and […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Power restored to 1,000 people near Bement, Monticello

Update 6:08 p.m. Nearly all customers who were without power on Thursday have their service restored. BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — A little over 1,000 customers are currently without power in the area surrounding Bement and Monticello. Ameren’s outage map indicated that the outages are spread out over four distinct areas including the towns of Atwood […]
BEMENT, IL
capitolwolf.com

Waste haulers start early on Thursday

The Office of Public Works has permitted the City of Springfield Waste Haulers to start their routes two hours early on Thursday. This is due to the winter forecast and will allow the haulers to stay ahead of the weather. Residents may see and/or hear haulers begin as early as...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wymg.com

“About damn time!”

Moving Pillsbury Forward will be tearing Pillsbury down. The group’s president, Chris Richmond, announced Wednesday that demolition will commence soon on a two-story, 50,000 square foot warehouse on the abandoned property. Richmond, who was a year old when his father started working at the plant, says it was an...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Nine From Peoria Arrested In Springfield On Gun Charges

Nine people, all from Peoria, have been arrested on gun charges as part of a Springfield police crackdown on people coming into town from other communities looking to start trouble. Seven adults and two juveniles were taken into custody late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. They face multiple charges,...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The State Journal-Register

The State Journal-Register

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
783K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Springfield, IL from The State Journal-Register.

 http://sj-r.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy