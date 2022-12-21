ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

The Connection

Rivals No. 23 NC State, Maryland meet in Mayo Bowl

Someone will get doused with a vat of mayonnaise on Dec. 30 when No. 23 NC State meets Maryland in the Duke's Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, N.C. The bowl's official Twitter account revealed that both programs' coaches, Dave Doeren of NC State (8-4) and Mike Locksley of Maryland (7-5), have agreed to a "mayo bath" if their side wins. South Carolina coach Shane Beamer set the standard last season when...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FanSided

Leaky Black makes UNC basketball program history

On Wednesday night, Leaky Black accomplished something that no other player in UNC basketball program history has done before. We often talk about how Leaky Black doesn’t always get the credit he deserves, but does so much for the UNC basketball program that should be appreciated. Night in and...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
keepingitheel.com

UNC Football lands big-time wide receiver transfer

Drake Maye has a new weapon to work with, as an in-state product will be returning home to finish his college career with the UNC football program. The UNC football program’s wide receiver room will look a lot different next season, as the Tar Heels will have to replace star wideouts Josh Downs and Antoine Green.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Two Southern Durham defensive linemen sign with in-state schools

Durham, N.C. — Southern Durham had a strong defensive line this past season, and two of those defensive linemen signed letters of intent with in-state schools on Wednesday when the early signing period opened. Jaybron Harvey signed with UNC, while A.J. Mebane signed with Appalachian State University. Standing at...
DURHAM, NC
Village Voice

Strange Laws Still On The Books In North Carolina

Have you ever heard of a law that was so strange, you couldn’t help but laugh? Believe it or not, many of these bizarre laws are still in effect today (albeit seldomly enforced). From outlawing the use of a lasso to corral a runaway mule in Tennessee to making it illegal to drive a car while wearing a bathrobe in Alabama, the US is full of some truly weird laws still on the books. In this article, we’ll take a look at some of the craziest and most entertaining laws still enforced in the US. While their usefulness may be questionable, they certainly make for some interesting conversations. So, let’s take a look at some of the weirdest laws still in existence in the United States.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

List of Triangle restaurants open Christmas Day

Photos courtesy The Fresh Market. Multiple Triangle area restaurants are open on Christmas Day including dine-in and take-out options. Update: Due to the various power outages starting Friday, 12/23, some restaurants listed below may not be open if food has spoiled. You may want to call ahead on Dec. 25 to verify the location you are interested in going to is open for business.
RALEIGH, NC
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where Are the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina?

Unpretentious B's BBQ is a counter-serve joint with classic southern sides. Smoked chicken and pork are served alongside various classic barbecue side dishes. The atmosphere is casual, but the food is anything but. B's BBQ is a great place to go for a quick lunch or dinner when you're in the area. This Greenville BBQ joint has been around since 1978. With a long line of regulars and no hours, it's no wonder this restaurant is packed daily. The parking lot sometimes overflows onto the sides of the highway. There's also a high chance that B's will run out of food, so it's essential to get there early.
SHELBY, NC
triad-city-beat.com

After substation shooting, federal regulator orders review of security standards

This story was originally published by NC Policy Watch on Dec. 20. Story by Robert Zullo. Recent North Carolina attack helps spur new national initiative. Less than two weeks after gunfire damaged two Duke Energy substations in Moore County, knocking out power to about 45,000 people, federal regulators have ordered a review of security standards at electric transmission facilities and control centers.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Investigation into Charlotte City Councilmember sent to DA’s Office

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The investigation into a Charlotte City Councilmember’s potential conflict of interest has completed by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. Now it’s up to the District Attorney to decide if a crime is being committed. James “Smuggie” Mitchell stepped down from Charlotte City...
CHARLOTTE, NC
triangletribune.com

Raleigh developer serves the underserved through innovation

RALEIGH — After receiving the Andrea Harris Award from the state and the Humanitarian of the Year award from a local community organization, F7 International Development CEO and President James “Monte” Montague probably doesn’t need any more validation from the community. But, we’re going to give it to him anyway.
RALEIGH, NC
WBTV

Preparing your home ahead of Friday’s deep freeze

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We are now just a couple of days away from that big temperature drop we’ve been telling you about which means it’s crunch time to start getting your family and home ready. You’ll want to head to the hardware store to grab lots of batteries and a few other essential items.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

More people are choosing 55+ communities

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — 55+ communities seem to be springing up everywhere these days. Have you ever wondered what these neighborhoods have to offer, and if they might be a good fit for you or your loved ones? Today, Teresa Parker, a Nurse Care Manager with RN4U, stopped by Charlotte today to discuss these communities.
CHARLOTTE, NC

