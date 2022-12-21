Read full article on original website
Bear devastates Raleigh bee farm, causing over $10,000 in damagesEdy ZooRaleigh, NC
GoDurham Connect expands free ride-share service to Northern DurhamEdy ZooDurham, NC
Chatham County to get tiny home communityThe Triangle TribuneChatham County, NC
Cary, NC Residents: Watch Out for Parking Lot Dent ScammersJames TulianoCary, NC
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of North CarolinaTravel MavenHillsborough, NC
5 North Carolina Cities Among The 'Most Caring' Cities In The U.S.
WalletHub compiled a list of the "most caring" cities around the country. See where these five North Carolina cities rank.
Two Southern Durham defensive linemen sign with in-state schools
Durham, N.C. — Southern Durham had a strong defensive line this past season, and two of those defensive linemen signed letters of intent with in-state schools on Wednesday when the early signing period opened. Jaybron Harvey signed with UNC, while A.J. Mebane signed with Appalachian State University. Standing at...
Village Voice
Strange Laws Still On The Books In North Carolina
Have you ever heard of a law that was so strange, you couldn’t help but laugh? Believe it or not, many of these bizarre laws are still in effect today (albeit seldomly enforced). From outlawing the use of a lasso to corral a runaway mule in Tennessee to making it illegal to drive a car while wearing a bathrobe in Alabama, the US is full of some truly weird laws still on the books. In this article, we’ll take a look at some of the craziest and most entertaining laws still enforced in the US. While their usefulness may be questionable, they certainly make for some interesting conversations. So, let’s take a look at some of the weirdest laws still in existence in the United States.
'To brazenly break state law is wrong' | NC tourism groups against school districts breaking school calendar laws
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Tourism in North Carolina generates billions of dollars in annual revenue. According to Visit North Carolina, the state received about $28 billion in visitor spending in 2021 alone. This comes from things like people visiting the mountains to enjoying the summer in beach homes on...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte Residents Spending $231/month on utility bills, and $2,115/month on all household bills
As we enter into the thick of winter, a new report has been released that examines how much Americans spend on utility bills (including electric, gas, water & sewer, and waste & recycling) each month. The report, which looks at utility bills from both a local and national perspective, found the following:
List of Triangle restaurants open Christmas Day
Photos courtesy The Fresh Market. Multiple Triangle area restaurants are open on Christmas Day including dine-in and take-out options. Update: Due to the various power outages starting Friday, 12/23, some restaurants listed below may not be open if food has spoiled. You may want to call ahead on Dec. 25 to verify the location you are interested in going to is open for business.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where Are the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina?
Unpretentious B's BBQ is a counter-serve joint with classic southern sides. Smoked chicken and pork are served alongside various classic barbecue side dishes. The atmosphere is casual, but the food is anything but. B's BBQ is a great place to go for a quick lunch or dinner when you're in the area. This Greenville BBQ joint has been around since 1978. With a long line of regulars and no hours, it's no wonder this restaurant is packed daily. The parking lot sometimes overflows onto the sides of the highway. There's also a high chance that B's will run out of food, so it's essential to get there early.
triad-city-beat.com
After substation shooting, federal regulator orders review of security standards
This story was originally published by NC Policy Watch on Dec. 20. Story by Robert Zullo. Recent North Carolina attack helps spur new national initiative. Less than two weeks after gunfire damaged two Duke Energy substations in Moore County, knocking out power to about 45,000 people, federal regulators have ordered a review of security standards at electric transmission facilities and control centers.
Final Jan. 6 committee report details role of incoming High Point University law school dean Mark Martin
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – A familiar and not totally unexpected name showed up in the final report released Thursday by the congressional committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. That would be Mark Martin, former chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court and the newly appointed dean of […]
WBTV
Investigation into Charlotte City Councilmember sent to DA’s Office
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The investigation into a Charlotte City Councilmember’s potential conflict of interest has completed by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. Now it’s up to the District Attorney to decide if a crime is being committed. James “Smuggie” Mitchell stepped down from Charlotte City...
triangletribune.com
Raleigh developer serves the underserved through innovation
RALEIGH — After receiving the Andrea Harris Award from the state and the Humanitarian of the Year award from a local community organization, F7 International Development CEO and President James “Monte” Montague probably doesn’t need any more validation from the community. But, we’re going to give it to him anyway.
wunc.org
Tito's vodka is still top dog for NC liquor sales, but premium tequila emerges as big seller
Tito's Handmade Vodka got its start in the mid-1990s, when founder Tito Beveridge launched the first distillery in Texas. Today, the brand continues to dominate the North Carolina liquor market, with both the 750 milliliters and 1.75 liter options outselling every other bottle of liquor in the state. But while...
WBTV
Preparing your home ahead of Friday’s deep freeze
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We are now just a couple of days away from that big temperature drop we’ve been telling you about which means it’s crunch time to start getting your family and home ready. You’ll want to head to the hardware store to grab lots of batteries and a few other essential items.
WCNC
More people are choosing 55+ communities
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — 55+ communities seem to be springing up everywhere these days. Have you ever wondered what these neighborhoods have to offer, and if they might be a good fit for you or your loved ones? Today, Teresa Parker, a Nurse Care Manager with RN4U, stopped by Charlotte today to discuss these communities.
