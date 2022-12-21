Read full article on original website
Social Security payment increases coming for Illinois residentsR.A. HeimIllinois State
Chicago’s Vegan Soft Serve Shop Vaca’s Creamery to Open Second Location Next YearVegOut MagazineChicago, IL
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 around ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Where to Find the Best Pizza in ChicagoEast Coast TravelerChicago, IL
5 Underrated Places In Chicago That Even Natives Have Never Heard OfLIFE_HACKSChicago, IL
Heidi Klum Took a Unique Approach to Husband Tom Kaulitz’s Christmas Present in This Silly Video
The decorations are up, the spirit of Christmas is in the air, and all the presents are wrapped at Heidi Klum’s house…well, almost all of them. The model and America’s Got Talent judge took to Instagram to show her fans and followers the last gift she had to wrap before the holidays — a special surprise for her husband Tom Kaulitz. In the video, which you can see below, Klum lays on top of some Christmas wrapping paper and starts to wrap, sort of. The model started rolling and rolling toward her beautiful Christmas tree, layers of the wrapping paper covering...
The one thing a teen fighting rare heart defect wants for Christmas
Most 14 year old’s want a gaming system for Christmas or maybe a laptop. But Benjamin Esparza just wants family time as he battles a rare heart defect and waits for a heart transplant.
Ellen Degeneres Delivers Tearful Holiday Message in Honor of tWitch Boss
Ellen Degeneres is honoring the late Stephen tWitch Boss following his death just before the holidays. The Ellen DeGeneres Show host, 64, shared a tear-jerking video on her Instagram page on Friday, admitting that the past few days have been hard for her and everyone who knew her former colleague, tWitch.
Christmas brain teaser: Can you find Rudolph among the reindeer?
A graphic artist who designs seek-and-find puzzles is offering a new puzzle in the spirit of Christmas. Gergely Dudás of Budapest, Hungary, recently shared his brain-teaser, “Can You find RUDOLPH among the reindeer?” with Fox News Digital. Hiding in what appears to be a pattern of polka dots is one famous reindeer who has “a very shiny nose.” Over the 2022 Thanksgiving holiday, Dudás shared another seek-and-find with Fox News Digital titled, “Can You find a PUMPKIN among the turkeys?” He has also crafted similar puzzles to honor current events. These include Queen Elizabeth II’s passing and annual celebrations such as Halloween and ringing in the New Year. Dudás is the author of many seek-and-find books and created the cartoon, “Where’s the Panda?” More recently, he developed a graphic novel series, “Fox & Rabbit.” To see the solution of Dudás’ puzzle, visit thedudolf.blogspot.com.
"She Told Me That Because My Daughter Wasn't Her Blood, She Didn't Count": 17 Dreadfully Awful In-Laws Who Chose Hate Over Love
"Sadly, my husband doesn’t have good boundaries and will never stand up to his family for either of us, so I’m contemplating divorce."
16 People Who Sent Christmas Cards They Probably Shouldn't Have
"I wish I could say die in a hole but it's Christmas so Merry Christmas."
