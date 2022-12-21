Read full article on original website
Termini Brothers bakery: a South Philly holiday tradition
The bakery has been around for 101 years and doesn’t plan on going anywhere anytime soon. Loyal customers lined up outside the store Saturday in the freezing cold to stock up on their holiday baked goods.
Around Town
Municipal Court President Judge Pat Dugan, a Democrat, announced his candidacy for one of two open seats on the Pennsylvania Superior Court. Dugan has served 15 years on Municipal Court, president since 2019. He was a founder of the city’s Veterans Court, presiding since 2010 and lowering recidivism to less than 10 percent. He served in the U.S. Army and Army Reserve, including a deployment alongside the Iraqi Coalition Provisional Authority as an Army Political Administration Officer then as a JAG officer. His campaign chairman is Pennsylvania Conference of Teamsters President Bill Hamilton. ••
Who killed Everett Beauregard? His family is still seeking answers
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's been a little over three months, but there are no arrests in the death of Everett Beauregard. The 23-year-old was shot and killed in September in what police called an "unprovoked attack." His family continues to seek closure.The Beauregards are hoping to get this case back in the spotlight and ultimately, find the person who killed their son.The biggest question they want to know is, why?"We wake up every day. It's what I like to say, we get up and we get through the day," Leslie Beauregard said."If we can get out of bed, it's all...
Remembering families of fallen officers at Christmas
Jimmy Binns, president and CEO of Holiday Meals for Heroes, on Friday welcomed senior police personnel from the Philadelphia area and nearly 50 families of local police officers who are severely disabled or died in the line of duty to a breakfast at Sunnybrook Golf Club in Plymouth Meeting. The...
Kids-N-Hope Foundation makes big annual donations
The Kids-N-Hope Foundation has announced $562,500 in annual contributions to support its mission in funding music therapy and child life services through organizations and local area hospitals, including Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s Music Therapy Program. Since its inception more than 25 years ago, the foundation has raised and donated over $3.1 million for pediatric therapy programs in the Philadelphia region, including more than $2.8 million to CHOP.
She Told People They Were Getting Married, But He Already Had A Wife. Then She Disappeared.
Sapphire Wiggins and Kevin SheltonPhoto byThe Charley Project. Sapphire Wiggins dreamed of becoming a police officer and later wanted a career in acting, reports The Charley Project. The New Jersey resident was the mother of a six-year-old son and was described as outgoing and personable by her family. 32-year-old Sapphire Wiggins was dating 50-year-old Kevin Shelton, a Bridgeton native and tile setter for Tile Setters Union No. 7.
South Philadelphia Italian bakery seeks to give back to a family in need
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - For well over 100 years, the same brick oven has been serving up one simple, but elegant dish, the tomato pie. And, the brick and mortar store is only open 15 days a year. "It was my grandmother that started making it in the Depression era. Tomato...
The best Christmas decorators in Mayfair
The Mayfair Christmas Decoration Contest, coordinated by the Mayfair Business Improvement District and Mayfair Civic Association, honored the following winners on Wednesday night:. • Best Decorated Houses of Worship: St. Matthew, St. Timothy. • Best Decorated Businesses: BellaLisa Hair Studio, McCafferty Funeral & Cremation Inc., Torresdale Flowers. • Best Decorated...
Veteran Philly drag queen Martha Graham Cracker seeks stem cell donor amid cancer battle
Veteran Philly drag performer Martha Graham Cracker, also known as Dito van Reigersberg, was diagnosed with leukemia in October. Family, friends and fans held a benefit for him and tried to find a donor for a much-needed stem cell transplant.
Missing Juvenile – Jayden Skinner – From the 18th District
The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a 14-year-old missing juvenile Jayden Skinner. He was last seen on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 7:00 a.m., on the 55XX block of Chestnut Street. He is 5’5″, 130 lbs, thin build, brown eyes and black hair. He was...
This Bucks County Street Will Be Turning Into a Live Nativity Scene This Week
The live set is a popular Christmas tradition.Photo byDoylestown Presbyterian Church. A Bucks County church is bringing Christmas to life with a special display on one of the area’s most popular roads. Staff writers for the Bucks County Courier Times wrote about the occasion.
In Regards to the Retirement of Action News Anchorman Jim Gardner
The statement below is by Commissioner Director Louis Cappelli Jr. on behalf of the Camden County Commissioners in regard to the retirement of Action News Anchorman Jim Gardner. “Since the days of my youth there has been one constant fixture in our local news market- Jim Gardner. We all know...
Philadelphia elementary school brings back holiday tradition of caroling classrooms
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia elementary school is getting into the holiday spirit by bringing back a longtime tradition.The sound of music filled the halls at the Honorable Luis Muñoz-Marín Elementary School as students went from classroom to classroom Thursday singing Feliz Navidad and El Burrito Sabanero, Spanish for the little donkey of Bethlehem."We are a primarily Spanish-speaking population here at Marín," principal Amanda Jones said. "We are almost 35% ELL students as well. A lot of our students come from Honduras, from Dominican Republic, from Puerto Rico, so I'm really intentional around celebrating our culture."Celebrating their culture with parranda, a...
City of Philadelphia reminds residents of holiday trash collection and recycling
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The City of Philadelphia wants to give a heads up to residents for the trash collections and recycling reminders for the holidays. The first reminder is the city will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, and Jan. 2, so there will not be trash or recycling collections.Officials say collections will be one day behind the regular schedule for both weeks so residents should set their items out one day later than usual.Officials say residents should check if the trees are untied and don't have any remaining decorations because trees with decorations can't be recycled. There are 13 locations people can...
William Griffin appointed Glenside Elementary guest principal
William Griffin has been appointed the guest principal at Glenside Elementary for the remainder of the academic year. Griffin retired from the School District of Philadelphia in July, and will be taking over for principal Michelle Robinson, who is taking an educational sabbatical. He resides in Northeast Philadelphia and has...
Take A Look Inside The Largest Wawa In The World
If you thought Wawa couldn't get any more awesome, think again. Remember when the brand-new Wawa opened its door in Center City, Philadelphia back in 2018? The celebration was quite the party, too. It was epic. There was a DJ, giveaways, a celebratory grand-opening hot drink, and more. Why such...
This Bucks County High School Choir Group Received a Standing Ovation at the Kimmel Center
A Bucks County high school’s choir group recently performed at a major Philadelphia venue after winning a popular radio contest. Jeff Werner wrote about the concert for the Newtown, PA Patch. The Council Rock South Vocal Ensemble recently performed at the Kimmel Center in Philadelphia. After winning the B101...
Phila. Futures, Steppingstone Scholars celebrate merger at GW
Philadelphia Futures and Steppingstone Scholars celebrated its official merger with a pep rally last week at George Washington High School. Now known as Heights Philadelphia, the merger came after a comprehensive 18-month period, which was funded by the William Penn Foundation and the Nonprofit Repositioning Fund. It’s been a long...
Body found in South Philadelphia freezer: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A body was found in a freezer at a South Philadelphia home Friday, police said. Now, authorities are working to find out what lead up to his death.Friday afternoon, police tell CBS3 that a person of interest is in custody. They did not reveal the identity of the person.Investigators were at the home on the 1200 block of Snyder Avenue around 6 a.m. trying to find out more information. Police say a father and son are the only ones who lived here and one of them may have been the victim.Word of the grisly discovery caused a stir...
Philadelphia police investigate homicides in Germantown, Cobbs Creek
A 20-year-old and a 21-year-old were both shot and killed Friday in Philadelphia, police said.
