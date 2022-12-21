ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NorthEast Times

Around Town

Municipal Court President Judge Pat Dugan, a Democrat, announced his candidacy for one of two open seats on the Pennsylvania Superior Court. Dugan has served 15 years on Municipal Court, president since 2019. He was a founder of the city’s Veterans Court, presiding since 2010 and lowering recidivism to less than 10 percent. He served in the U.S. Army and Army Reserve, including a deployment alongside the Iraqi Coalition Provisional Authority as an Army Political Administration Officer then as a JAG officer. His campaign chairman is Pennsylvania Conference of Teamsters President Bill Hamilton. ••
ECONOMY, PA
CBS Philly

Who killed Everett Beauregard? His family is still seeking answers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's been a little over three months, but there are no arrests in the death of Everett Beauregard. The 23-year-old was shot and killed in September in what police called an "unprovoked attack." His family continues to seek closure.The Beauregards are hoping to get this case back in the spotlight and ultimately, find the person who killed their son.The biggest question they want to know is, why?"We wake up every day. It's what I like to say, we get up and we get through the day," Leslie Beauregard said."If we can get out of bed, it's all...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthEast Times

Kids-N-Hope Foundation makes big annual donations

The Kids-N-Hope Foundation has announced $562,500 in annual contributions to support its mission in funding music therapy and child life services through organizations and local area hospitals, including Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s Music Therapy Program. Since its inception more than 25 years ago, the foundation has raised and donated over $3.1 million for pediatric therapy programs in the Philadelphia region, including more than $2.8 million to CHOP.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

She Told People They Were Getting Married, But He Already Had A Wife. Then She Disappeared.

Sapphire Wiggins and Kevin SheltonPhoto byThe Charley Project. Sapphire Wiggins dreamed of becoming a police officer and later wanted a career in acting, reports The Charley Project. The New Jersey resident was the mother of a six-year-old son and was described as outgoing and personable by her family. 32-year-old Sapphire Wiggins was dating 50-year-old Kevin Shelton, a Bridgeton native and tile setter for Tile Setters Union No. 7.
RUNNEMEDE, NJ
NorthEast Times

The best Christmas decorators in Mayfair

The Mayfair Christmas Decoration Contest, coordinated by the Mayfair Business Improvement District and Mayfair Civic Association, honored the following winners on Wednesday night:. • Best Decorated Houses of Worship: St. Matthew, St. Timothy. • Best Decorated Businesses: BellaLisa Hair Studio, McCafferty Funeral & Cremation Inc., Torresdale Flowers. • Best Decorated...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillypolice.com

Missing Juvenile – Jayden Skinner – From the 18th District

The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a 14-year-old missing juvenile Jayden Skinner. He was last seen on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 7:00 a.m., on the 55XX block of Chestnut Street. He is 5’5″, 130 lbs, thin build, brown eyes and black hair. He was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
camdencounty.com

In Regards to the Retirement of Action News Anchorman Jim Gardner

The statement below is by Commissioner Director Louis Cappelli Jr. on behalf of the Camden County Commissioners in regard to the retirement of Action News Anchorman Jim Gardner. “Since the days of my youth there has been one constant fixture in our local news market- Jim Gardner. We all know...
CAMDEN, NJ
CBS Philly

Philadelphia elementary school brings back holiday tradition of caroling classrooms

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia elementary school is getting into the holiday spirit by bringing back a longtime tradition.The sound of music filled the halls at the Honorable Luis Muñoz-Marín Elementary School as students went from classroom to classroom Thursday singing Feliz Navidad and El Burrito Sabanero, Spanish for the little donkey of Bethlehem."We are a primarily Spanish-speaking population here at Marín," principal Amanda Jones said. "We are almost 35% ELL students as well. A lot of our students come from Honduras, from Dominican Republic, from Puerto Rico, so I'm really intentional around celebrating our culture."Celebrating their culture with parranda, a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

City of Philadelphia reminds residents of holiday trash collection and recycling

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The City of Philadelphia wants to give a heads up to residents for the trash collections and recycling reminders for the holidays. The first reminder is the city will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, and Jan. 2, so there will not be trash or recycling collections.Officials say collections will be one day behind the regular schedule for both weeks so residents should set their items out one day later than usual.Officials say residents should check if the trees are untied and don't have any remaining decorations because trees with decorations can't be recycled. There are 13 locations people can...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
glensidelocal.com

William Griffin appointed Glenside Elementary guest principal

William Griffin has been appointed the guest principal at Glenside Elementary for the remainder of the academic year. Griffin retired from the School District of Philadelphia in July, and will be taking over for principal Michelle Robinson, who is taking an educational sabbatical. He resides in Northeast Philadelphia and has...
LOWER GWYNEDD TOWNSHIP, PA
SoJO 104.9

Take A Look Inside The Largest Wawa In The World

If you thought Wawa couldn't get any more awesome, think again. Remember when the brand-new Wawa opened its door in Center City, Philadelphia back in 2018? The celebration was quite the party, too. It was epic. There was a DJ, giveaways, a celebratory grand-opening hot drink, and more. Why such...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Body found in South Philadelphia freezer: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A body was found in a freezer at a South Philadelphia home Friday, police said. Now, authorities are working to find out what lead up to his death.Friday afternoon, police tell CBS3 that a person of interest is in custody. They did not reveal the identity of the person.Investigators were at the home on the 1200 block of Snyder Avenue around 6 a.m. trying to find out more information. Police say a father and son are the only ones who lived here and one of them may have been the victim.Word of the grisly discovery caused a stir...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Community Policy