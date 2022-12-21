Read full article on original website
Related
Fox 59
Dangerous wind chills, cold Christmas in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning! We are starting off this morning with temperatures around zero with wind chills well below zero once again. We climb to double digits today but we remain below freezing for the next several days. Winter headlines continue. A Winter Storm Warning continues until 7 a.m....
Fox 59
Winter storm warning extended, blowing snow and bitter cold to open the holiday weekend
Arctic air deposited here and the scenes around central Indiana look more like the interior of Alaska. Gusty winds are still whipping snow and bringing reduced visibility at times. Travel will still be challenging now that the sun is setting Friday. Blowing snow will continue through sunrise Saturday with dangerous...
WISH-TV
Road conditions, winter weather advisory
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After snow fell across central Indiana Thursday night, coupled with strong winds and below-freezing temperatures, winter storm warnings are still in effect Saturday morning. Most roadways have been treated with salt and plowed for those traveling around Indianapolis, according to Indianapolis Department of Public Works. Although...
Fox 59
ARCHIVE: Winter storm arrives in Indiana
A winter storm is descending on Indiana as rains give way to plummeting temperatures, flash freezes and snow. With a Winter Storm Warning in effect and travel advisories in several counties, keep up to date on the latest the winter storm has to offer by following along with our weather blog below.
WTHI
"If you can, please stay home" - Delaying your holiday travel plans is the safest option
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With the winter storm moving through the area, officials say it's not safe to drive. "If you can, please stay home," Megan DeLucenay with the Indiana Department of Transportation said. "I know it's the holiday season and a big holiday [travel] weekend, but we want you guys safe."
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Winter storm update
INDIANAPOLIS — The main threat from this winter storm will transition from snow to bitter cold. Most of central Indiana will end up with a couple of inches of snow. There will be some higher totals east and southeast. However we will all be dealing with blowing and drifting...
WIBC.com
What to Expect After the Bitter Cold in Indiana
STATEWIDE–Bitter cold temperatures will continue through the weekend, but a big change is coming next week. “We will start a warming trend as the dome of cold that’s across the region with this system slowly begins to modify and move east. On Saturday, we’ll have a high of 11. As we get into Sunday, there’s a high around 15 and then 24 for Monday,” said Jason Puma with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
fox32chicago.com
Winter storm wrecks havoc in Indiana
Indiana State Police strongly discourage travelers from making the trek from Illinois to Michigan through Northwest Indiana. There have been several crashes overnight and conditions are icy and there is little visibility.
Winter storm Indiana: Crashes pile up in NW IN with Blizzard Warning in effect for parts of region
Indiana officials are telling residents to stay home and off the roads.
WHAS 11
Timing out the best forecast for driving ahead of holiday weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The winter weather is impacting several states, and with holiday celebrations happening, knowing when to travel is essential. If you plan to travel across the Midwest from Kentuckiana, make sure you take note of the snow that will develop and march into the southern Great Lakes states and I-65 corridor into Indianapolis Thursday evening.
WISH-TV
Mad dash to buy groceries leaves some shelves empty before winter storm
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In the hours before a winter storm system arrive, Indiana shoppers were in a mad dash. They were looking for everything from groceries to last-minute Christmas gifts. A few hours before the storm hit, people arrived to stores during lunchtime to grab some essentials. “Easy stuff...
Propane supplies dwindling as central Indiana braces for winter storm
Local hardware stores are running out of propane tanks as Hoosiers brace for the cold weather.
Friday trash, recycle collection canceled due to winter storm
INDIANAPOLIS — Many residents in central Indiana who have their trash collected on Friday may find themselves having to wait as agencies delay trash pickup due to the winter storm sweeping across the state. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett told residents who receive Friday trash collection that services in the city would be canceled due to […]
Fox 59
LIVE BLOG: Winter storm brings drifting snow, bitter cold
A winter storm has brought bitterly cold temperatures, icy roads, and drifting snow to Indiana. While the snow has largely tapered off, the extreme wind chills and wind gusts still remain hazardous for Hoosiers. Frostbite can occur within minutes in some conditions. We’re following the latest in our Live Blog....
WIBC.com
NWS: Update on Winter Storm Warnings Thursday
STATEWIDE — A winter storm is coming to Indiana, and most of the state will be under a winter storm warning starting Thursday afternoon. The National Weather Service has updated their winter storm watch to a warning. While most of northern to central Indiana will be under a winter storm warning, some counties up north by Lake Michigan are under a blizzard warning.
Winter storm blog: Rain turning to snow in areas
INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana is preparing for a major winter storm that's expected to bring dangerously cold temperatures, strong winds and snow. The frigid temperatures put individuals at a greater risk for hypothermia and frostbite, while to flash freeze could contribute to downed power lines and outages. As weather...
eaglecountryonline.com
Travel Advisories, Snow Emergencies in the Area
Motorists should expect slippery conditions and reduced visibility Thursday night into Friday. Per the Dearborn County Board of Commissioners Dearborn County, IN will now upgrade and be placed under an “orange” travel watch. An orange (watch) travel status means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the...
Fox 59
Iowa Sportscaster’s Emergency Blizzard Coverage Goes Viral
KWWL-7’s Mark Woodley delivered a memorable broadcast during the winter storm this week. A widespread winter storm has brought heavy snow frigid temperatures to most of the United States this week and is now expected to linger into the holiday weekend. As a result, it was all hands on deck in Eastern Iowa, where even one sportscaster was brought in to keep viewers up-to-date on the weather.
WISH-TV
Winter storm blog: Counties issue travel alerts; Bloomington sets warming centers
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s the latest into News 8 on the winter storm. Frankfort’s Festival of Lights will be closed Thursday, the city’s parks superintendent says. Indiana Department of Transportation will be at a full call in most locations with nearly 1,000 trucks treating and plowing highways across the state by Thursday afternoon through the weekend. Trucks will remain out in full force for the duration of the storm and afterward to continue cleanup efforts.
Fox 59
Flash freeze hazard during winter storm
Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather: Flash freeze explainer on winter storm - FOX59 News - Indianapolis, Indiana weather - @HoosierLyss. Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather: Flash freeze explainer on winter storm - FOX59 News - Indianapolis, Indiana weather - @HoosierLyss. Big Game Bound Week 16. Indiana Golf Journal’s Last-Minute Gift Ideas for...
