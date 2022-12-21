ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potter County, TX

NewsTalk 940 AM

A Peek Into Past Christmases in Amarillo

A glimpse into Amarillo's past can even make a younger fellow who was not alive during Amarillo's golden years nostalgic for a time past. Looking at pictures of Amarillo during the 60s, 70s, or 80s, there's a certain different sort of feel to Amarillo that is familiar but distant. It's...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Closures for Thursday due to severe cold

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner, all Potter County buildings except for the jail will close Thursday, “because of the severe cold temps and wind chills.” As previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, a Wind Chill Warning has been issued across the Texas Panhandle for Thursday morning, with temperatures […]
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KFDA

Night to Shine is asking for volunteers for event

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo’s annual event Nigh to Shine is asking for volunteers. The event will offer people ages 14 and up who have disabilities a chance to celebrate prom. This will be held on February 10, at the Civic Center. Organizations say around 800 volunteers will...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Amarillo Police Announce Big News Of New Cold Case Unit

In Amarillo, there are 49 unsolved homicides dating back to the '50s. That's according to a release recently published by the Amarillo Police Department. It was part of a release announcing some pretty big news. Amarillo Police Department is getting a Cold Case investigation unit. Tackling The 49 Unsolved Homicides...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

UPDATE: Some power restored to homes in Canyon East

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy has reported power outages in the city of Canyon. Around 50 homes and businesses in the downtown area are being affected. Some homes in the Canyon East subdivision have power restored. Xcel energy is aware of the outages and is actively working on restoring...
CANYON, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Texas Tech campus to close for winter weather

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech University sent out an alert Wednesday stating that the campus would be closed Thursday and Friday in preparation for the upcoming cold weather. This is an important message from Texas Tech University. The Texas Tech campus in Lubbock, including the School of Veterinary Medicine...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Canyon impacted by downtown power outages

Update (12:47 p.m.) Officials with the city of Canyon provided an update to reported power outages, impacting homes and businesses within the city. According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, homes in Canyon East are reported to be impacted by the power outages. As of 12:11 p.m., some homes have had their power […]
CANYON, TX
KFDA

Experts and law enforcement advise safety with the purchase of guns this holiday season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With more guns going into circulation this Christmas, so does the need to take safety precautions when using and storing firearms. When asked why gun safes are the most sold safes at Bomb City Safes, here is what owner, Robert Deaton said, “Number one, keep little hands away. Number two, get them some protection, some security, some peace of mind from fire, things like that.”
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Code Blue Warming Station activating for cold snap

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Winter is here and with it comes overnight dangers for the homeless population. The Code Blue Warming Station is a program targeting deadly nights for unsheltered people and their pets. The station is located at 207 north Tyler street and provides shelter from the elements when needed.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Warming center open in Pampa due to low temps

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to officials with The Salvation Army of Pampa, a warming center is set to be available beginning at 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Officials noted that the center will be located at Grace Baptist Church, located at 824 S. Barnes in Pampa. The center will stay open, according to officials, “as […]
PAMPA, TX

