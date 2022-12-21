Read full article on original website
Local homeless shelters face impact due to cold weather
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Due to the arctic blast that is taking place across the High Plains a few local homeless shelters are seeing an increase in those in need. To provide shelter for everyone in need during this many of the shelters are adjusting their hours. One of the local shelters Guyon Saunders, according […]
A Peek Into Past Christmases in Amarillo
A glimpse into Amarillo's past can even make a younger fellow who was not alive during Amarillo's golden years nostalgic for a time past. Looking at pictures of Amarillo during the 60s, 70s, or 80s, there's a certain different sort of feel to Amarillo that is familiar but distant. It's...
Closures for Thursday due to severe cold
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner, all Potter County buildings except for the jail will close Thursday, “because of the severe cold temps and wind chills.” As previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, a Wind Chill Warning has been issued across the Texas Panhandle for Thursday morning, with temperatures […]
Night to Shine is asking for volunteers for event
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo’s annual event Nigh to Shine is asking for volunteers. The event will offer people ages 14 and up who have disabilities a chance to celebrate prom. This will be held on February 10, at the Civic Center. Organizations say around 800 volunteers will...
Amarillo Police Announce Big News Of New Cold Case Unit
In Amarillo, there are 49 unsolved homicides dating back to the '50s. That's according to a release recently published by the Amarillo Police Department. It was part of a release announcing some pretty big news. Amarillo Police Department is getting a Cold Case investigation unit. Tackling The 49 Unsolved Homicides...
UPDATE: Some power restored to homes in Canyon East
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy has reported power outages in the city of Canyon. Around 50 homes and businesses in the downtown area are being affected. Some homes in the Canyon East subdivision have power restored. Xcel energy is aware of the outages and is actively working on restoring...
Texas Tech campus to close for winter weather
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech University sent out an alert Wednesday stating that the campus would be closed Thursday and Friday in preparation for the upcoming cold weather. This is an important message from Texas Tech University. The Texas Tech campus in Lubbock, including the School of Veterinary Medicine...
Multiple fire crews battle morning fire amid freezing temperatures southeast of Amarillo
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County Fire Department reports that crews were called to a fire southeast of Amarillo on Lazy 2 Road. According to the RCFD, crews were called on a report of smoke in a house in the area, and upon arrival of crews, was upgraded to a structure fire. Crews […]
Amarillo’s Habitat For Humanity helps family though Christmas home blessing
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Another family now has a place to call home thanks to Amarillo’s Habitat For Humanity. With the help of Amarillo’s Habitat For Humanity Muawia and Omel Abdelrahim, along with their three boys, have received the keys to their new three-bedroom home. “We are here...
Canyon impacted by downtown power outages
Update (12:47 p.m.) Officials with the city of Canyon provided an update to reported power outages, impacting homes and businesses within the city. According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, homes in Canyon East are reported to be impacted by the power outages. As of 12:11 p.m., some homes have had their power […]
Experts and law enforcement advise safety with the purchase of guns this holiday season
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With more guns going into circulation this Christmas, so does the need to take safety precautions when using and storing firearms. When asked why gun safes are the most sold safes at Bomb City Safes, here is what owner, Robert Deaton said, “Number one, keep little hands away. Number two, get them some protection, some security, some peace of mind from fire, things like that.”
Code Blue Warming Station activating for cold snap
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Winter is here and with it comes overnight dangers for the homeless population. The Code Blue Warming Station is a program targeting deadly nights for unsheltered people and their pets. The station is located at 207 north Tyler street and provides shelter from the elements when needed.
Brown Road railroad crossing in Randall County remains closed by BNSF
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Canyon, along with Randall County, announced Thursday that the railroad crossing at Brown Road will continue to be closed by BNSF until further notice. Officials said the crossing has been closed since there was a collision between a semi-truck and a train in August. According to […]
61 Hours Without Liquor In Amarillo? Plan Accordingly.
With the holidays right around the corner, it's important to make sure you've planned properly for it and accounted for everything. There is always one thing that has a tendency to get overlooked though, and it can be costly to your holiday gathering, or just sanity in general. With Christmas...
Two Structure Fires Had Firefighters Responding In Extreme Cold
While many of us were doing our best to stay out of the frigid temps on Thursday, Randall County Fire Department was out in the below zero wind chill. Unfortunately, they found themselves responding to two separate structure fires in the extreme cold. Firefighters Respond To Structure Fires During Arctic...
Amarillo City Council member Eddy Sauer will not seek a fourth term
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo City Council member Place 3 Eddy Sauer, announced in a Facebook post on Friday that he will not be seeking a fourth term on the council. According to a Sauer Facebook post, Saur thanks the residents of Amarillo who have given me the opportunity to serve in this capacity. Sauer […]
Another Fentanyl Death In Amarillo Leads To Arrest
As the end of the year is near, the trouble with fentanyl is still in the beginning stages. The new year is supposed to allow us to turn the page, and start fresh with a clean slate. That's something that won't happen for so many that have lost their lives...
Warming center open in Pampa due to low temps
PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to officials with The Salvation Army of Pampa, a warming center is set to be available beginning at 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Officials noted that the center will be located at Grace Baptist Church, located at 824 S. Barnes in Pampa. The center will stay open, according to officials, “as […]
Xcel and Atmos Energy ready to meet cold weather demand
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wind chills as low as -30°F on Thursday and into Friday mean energy demand on the High Plains will increase substantially but Xcel Energy and Atmos Energy say they are prepared. Wes Reeves, a spokesman for Xcel Energy, said while they expect plenty of cold and wind, they do not expect […]
Arctic Blast Map Indicates Texas Cities Will Be Worst Hit During Blackout Fears
According to a Monday update to the forecast, north Texas and the panhandle will experience the worst of the arctic blast. When this is happening, some parts of the state might experience lows of minus 1 degree Fahrenheit. The whole of the United States is expected to be affected by...
