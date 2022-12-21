Read full article on original website
Panthers dominate on the ground to end Lions’ win streak
D’Onta Foreman ran for 165 yards and Chuba Hubbard racked up 125 yards on the ground as the Carolina Panthers
Patriots' epic comeback falls short in all-but-season-ending loss to Bengals
The Patriots’ season is now officially on life support after their improbable comeback ended in heartbreaking fashion against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Report: Jets 'have lost confidence' in Zach Wilson, expect to move on this offseason
According to FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer, the Jets organization ‘has lost confidence’ in Wilson and the QB seems to have lost confidence in himself, and he expects Gang Green to move on from Wilson after this season.
Arctic game: Browns playoff hopes dashed
Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill each had touchdown runs and the New Orleans Saints went outside and handled Cleveland's arctic-like cold in a 17-10 win Saturday over the Browns, who were officially eliminated from the playoffs.
