Recall: 2022 GASGAS MC 250 Competition Bikes Could Have Sudden Engine Stall
On December 22, 2022, KTM North America issued a recall for 2022 GASGAS MC 250 closed course competition motorcycles, due to the possibility of the engine stalling unexpectedly. A recall for the same machine and reason was also issued in Canada by Transport Canada and was last updated on October 13, 2022.
Gear Review: Shoei Neotec II Modular Helmet
I have never liked or trusted modular helmets. The fact that I've never actually owned one is neither here nor there; I didn't like 'em and that was that. See, the reason I never liked or trusted modulars is the same reason I don't like or trust convertibles—the trading of safety, stability, and comfort for a gimmick of dubious utility. That all changed recently, however—at least my opinions on modular helmets—when I tried out Shoei's Neotec II and it opened my eyes to the wonders of modulars.
Tucano Urbano's T.Ur Presents The New All-Weather Roadbook Jacket
I'm a firm believer that all-weather gear is a godsend to folks like me who ride in all weather. While I don't really care for thermal wear—as the temps where I'm from hardly ever dip below the 70s—I certainly have a strong appreciation for waterproof gear that can quickly be convertible to breathable gear in hot weather.
Watch Brick House Builds Break Down Its Custom Electronics Tray Process
It’s been a minute since we last checked in with Brick House Builds, but the end of the year is typically regarded as the season for giving, right? What better gift can you give or receive than the gift of knowledge, we ask? Now’s the time to cozy up with your notepad—or some headphones and your full attention, at least—and think about your own next moto project.
Happy Holidays From Team RideApart
It's December 23, 2022, and fimbulwinter The Holiday Season is upon us, friends. Stockings are hung, fires are lit, presents are wrapped (or not, we're not here to judge your level of preparedness), and all that's left is to have a few cocktails and wait for The Big Man to show up.
Bombay Custom Works' Royal Enfield Scram 411 Goes Supermoto
Royal Enfield added a new member to the Himalayan family with the 2022 Scram 411. The scrambler-inspired model didn’t completely abandon the platform’s off-road roots, but its refined styling and road-biased equipment catered to a more urbane crowd. The Scram doesn’t go far enough for some Enfield fans, however, and Indian garage Bombay Custom Works fully adapts the bike to city life with a supermoto build.
Ducati Celebrates Opening Of New, Sustainably Designed Production Facility
At the end of 2022, most people understand that environmental sustainability isn’t a one-and-done process. Instead, it’s a series of ongoing processes, across multiple areas, with a range of facets to consider. That’s why, if you’re an OEM like Ducati, and you’re building a new production facility, you’re probably thinking differently about it than you might have done in the past.
Alpinestars Keeps Your Toasty With The New AMT-10 Drystar XF Gloves
Provided you have the right gear and plan your routes accordingly, touring on your motorcycle during winter can certainly be one of the most enjoyable things on two wheels. This is especially true nowadays, that manufacturers have developed gear that combines safety, comfort, and protection from the cold, without hindering range of motion and feel of the bikes controls.
Yamaha Debuts Advanced Motorcycle Stability Assist System
Rider aid systems have come a long way in the last decade. From sophisticated multi-level traction control to lean-sensitive ABS, the industry only refines its safety measures with each passing year. Manufacturers such as Honda even have zero collision fatality goals in place to motivate further rider aid development. Big Red isn’t the only brand prioritizing safety initiatives, though.
This Wassell Mudlark Is A Custom Ice Tracker Gone Very, Very Right
It’s ice central in Chicago right now—which makes it the absolute perfect time to contemplate this custom 1973 Wassell Mudlark build that was handcrafted by Chris Tope and his shop, Utopeia Moto Company. After undergoing a thorough transformation, it’s now an ice tracker, fittingly called the Ice Pick.
2023 Ducati Travel Adventure Calendar Offers DesertX, Multistrada Options
The end of 2022 is fast approaching, and 2023 is a whole new year. What do you have planned? Don’t worry if you don’t have an answer to that question yet—especially if you’re a Ducati fan, and you’re looking to get out and explore. The Ducati Riding Experiences program is gearing up for 2023 with a whole new Travel Adventures calendar on tap—and the best part is, a rental Ducati bike is included, so you don’t even have to worry about bike transport.
Hero MotoCorp Launches The XPulse 200T 4V In India
Small-displacement dual-sports and scramblers are extremely popular in countries like India owing to their all-terrain capability and dependability. Nearly all manufacturers have their own interpretation of the ideal, go-anywhere two-wheeler, and Hero MotoCorp, one of the biggest motorcycle manufacturers in the country, has just release its newest one, the XPulse 200T 4V.
Yamaha Presents The Cygnus Griffus Monster Energy Edition Scooter In Japan
Small-displacement scooters are extremely popular in Japan, not only because of their practicality in densely populated cities, but because of their charming appeal, as well. There exists a whole microcosm of scooter-obsessed folks who customize their scooters to the moon and back, in a similar fashion as to how the bosozoku of the big bike world is styled. Most of the time, scooters like these start out life as commuter-focused machines.
Aussie Certifications Point To Harley Launching Nightster S Variant
Harley-Davidson is in full party-planning mode. It’s not prepping for the Holidays, however. The Motor Company recently announced that it will officially present its 2023 motorcycle lineup on January 18, 2023. With the momentous date less than a month away, Harley is shoring up its 2023 headliners. According to Australian certification documents, that could include a new Nightster S variant.
