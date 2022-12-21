I have never liked or trusted modular helmets. The fact that I've never actually owned one is neither here nor there; I didn't like 'em and that was that. See, the reason I never liked or trusted modulars is the same reason I don't like or trust convertibles—the trading of safety, stability, and comfort for a gimmick of dubious utility. That all changed recently, however—at least my opinions on modular helmets—when I tried out Shoei's Neotec II and it opened my eyes to the wonders of modulars.

