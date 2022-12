Now in its 50th year of existence, the Union Motorcycle Club of Stoughton had a wonderful turnout for this year’s Stoughton food pantry fundraiser and helped raise $4,000. With the help of many merchants supplying gifts and gift cards for prizes. Union MC hosted a Pool and Poker tournament where all proceeds went to the Stoughton Food Pantry, raising $3,000 in cash and another $1,000 donated by Union MC. Club members also collected two pallets of food.

