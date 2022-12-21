ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Last-minute holiday shoppers flock to St. Louis-area stores

Stores, big and small, took in a wave of last minute shoppers Friday, braving the single-digit cold to check off everything on their list as we inch closer to Christmas Day. Last-minute holiday shoppers flock to St. Louis-area …. Stores, big and small, took in a wave of last minute...
St. Louis man pleads guilty to 2019 robbery

A Saint Louis man pleads guilty to a violent robbery that happened in 2019. A Saint Louis man pleads guilty to a violent robbery that happened in 2019. Road crews have been watching the roads on monitors at MoDOT's headquarters. The St. Louis area didn't get much snow, but the wind gusts are a struggle. Snowfall impairs visibility.
Extreme cold blows into the St. Louis area

The Midwest storm meteorologists have been tracking for days has swept through the area. It brought some snow and bitter cold temperatures. The Midwest storm meteorologists have been tracking for days has swept through the area. It brought some snow and bitter cold temperatures. Exit ramp closed on SB 170.
‘It has been brutal’: St. Louis meteorologist on current conditions

(NewsNation) — Temperatures plunged as a winter storm bore down across a broad swath of the country Thursday. “It has been brutal,” said Meteorologist Chris Higgins with NewsNation affiliate KTVI discussing current conditions in the metro St. Louis area. According to Higgins, temperatures in the St. Louis area...
MoDOT, municipal crews ready to face snow and cold

Two days of quiet weather have given St. Louis some time to prepare for snow and an arctic blast. And that’s just what road crews around the area have been doing. MoDOT, municipal crews ready to face snow and cold. Two days of quiet weather have given St. Louis...
Tim's Travels: University City Children's Center

The new year is still a few days away, but Tim Ezell is getting the party started early. Tim’s Travels: University City Children’s Center. The new year is still a few days away, but Tim Ezell is getting the party started early. MoDOT head doesn’t want crews treating...
Fire evacuates hotel near St. Louis Lambert Airport

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Firefighters were called to the St. Louis Airport Marriott for a fire at the hotel.  Police tell us the fire started in the human resources offices. The two-alarm dispatch has resulted in some guests being evacuated or moved.  Fire officials are on the scene and checking the structure. Temperatures are expected […]
Wednesday Forecast

Blair’s Social Second: Are you changing your holiday …. Are you changing your holiday travel plans due to weather disruptions?. Deadline to apply for Ill. flood disaster aid loans. Thursday, December 22 is the deadline to apply for flood disaster assistance in St. Clair County, Illinois. Woman injured in...
Truck driver recalls slick highways, long commutes through St. Louis

Thursday's mix of frigid conditions and light snow left some highways slick and covered with ice into the early-evening hours. Truck driver recalls slick highways, long commutes …. Thursday's mix of frigid conditions and light snow left some highways slick and covered with ice into the early-evening hours. Calls ‘though...
