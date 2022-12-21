Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
Nate Chinen's Favorite Music of 2022
There was so much music to process in 2022 – and so much of it warranted close listening. What I found myself gravitating toward was the sound of revelation, a word that I could apply to most of the albums and songs on this list, in different ways. We spent the year reintegrating and rehabilitating, finding a new way back to the old ways. Here is the best of what got me there — first albums, then the songs.
Alex G Plays NPR “Tiny Desk Concert”: Watch
Alex G stopped by the NPR offices for a “Tiny Desk Concert,” performing four tracks from his catalog. With his band, he performed “Runner” and “Miracles” from September’s God Save the Animals, “Gretel” from 2019’s House of Sugar, and “Snot” from 2015’s Beach Music. The band featured guitarist and vocalist Samuel Acchione, bassist and vocalist John Heywood, drummer Thomas Kelly, and violinist and pianist Molly Germer. Check out the performance below.
NPR
Countdown: The Top 10 Rock Albums of 2022
The artists who defined 2022 in rock came from a vast stretch of unexpected places. From the pastoral stretches of England's Isle of Wight, to Philadelphia's indie rock circles and the New Orleans punk scene, the bands and singular voices who captured this year did so with plenty of wit and verve.
Jim Stewart, founder of Stax Records, dies aged 92
Jim Stewart, founder of influential southern soul label Stax Records, has died aged 92. Stax confirmed the news on social media this morning, writing that Stewart “passed away peacefully earlier today, surrounded by his family”. As the founder of Stax, Stewart was responsible for signing and nurturing the...
‘Baby, I Love Your Way’ Singer Peter Frampton Sells Catalog to BMG
BMG has acquired the rights to Grammy-winning singer and guitarist Peter Frampton’s entire catalog in exchange for a major payout, the company announced Wednesday. According to the press release, the deal includes the musician’s publishing interests, songwriter, recording artist, neighboring rights and sideman revenue streams dating back to his work in the late 1960s.
Music Industry Moves: Peter Frampton Sells Catalog Rights to BMG; Dean Martin Estate Partners With Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists
BMG has acquired the rights to Peter Frampton’s catalog in a deal that covers the English singer and guitarist’s publishing interests, songwriter, recording artist, neighboring rights and sideman revenue streams. The deal spans Frampton’s entire musical career, dating back to his work in the late ’60s and including his latest album, 2019’s “All Blues.” Frampton’s solo hits include standouts like “Show Me the Way, “Baby, I Love Your Way,” “Do You Feel Like We Do,” and most notably, his 1976 live album, “Frampton Comes Alive!” The record received a Grammy nomination for album of the year and remained No. 1 on the...
35 Best Rock + Metal Cover Songs of 2022
As 2022 winds down, we're making sure we've got you covered with the best of the year. That includes the Best Rock + Metal Cover Songs of the last calendar year and what a year it has been!. It was a year when Corey Taylor indulged his '80s covers itch...
HipHopDX.com
Best R&B Artists of 2022 - Nominees
Those who keep trying to posit the idea that R&B is dead have missed out on one of the most promising years for the genre. From traditional, alternative, contemporary, soul, and several other subgenres, the versatility of R&B has been on full display in 2022. Whether it’s veteran artists or up-and-coming singer/songwriters who have recently emerged on the music scene, R&B is alive and doing quite well. The year 2022 has been a continuation of the expansion of R&B and we love to see it.
The Flaming Lips Announce Career-Spanning 2023 Tour
The Flaming Lips have announced a career-spanning “An Evening With” 2023 West Coast tour dates. Ticket pre-sale begins Thursday (Dec. 8) and tickets go on sale to the public on Friday. Check HERE for details. The trek begins with a two-night stand in Vancouver, BC, on February 28,...
game-news24.com
Jacob Collier told a story on the Heineken-Steal of NOS Alive, August 6th, 2015, on the same July-sept
Jacob Collier is the latest confirmation for the Heineken Stage on July 6th in the 15th edition of NOS Alive23. As a recording artist known for his excellent musical abilities, the videos made in 2012 and uploaded to YouTube has gained high international fame in the music world. His debut album In My room, which he made all in his bedroom, won two GRAMMYs. This is a result of Jacobs success. Other bands and artists such as Coldplay, John Mayer, Ty Dolla $ign, Tori Kelly, Daniel Caesar, SZA, Charlie Puth, Jessie Reyez, T-Pain or Lizzo were the attention of many bands and artists.
hypebeast.com
Apple Music Invites Listeners To Sing Along to Their Favorite Songs With New In-App Feature
Apple Music is giving listeners a new way to engage with their favorite tracks and artists. Launching later this month, the forthcoming Apple Music Sing, true to its name, allows users to sing along using a variety of tools such as adjustable vocals and real-time lyrics. While Apple Music already...
Philharmonia/Shani review – fast-rising conductor shapes and steers Mahler’s monster
Lahav Shani favoured excitement over weight in his reading of Mahler’s sixth symphony, while Lisa Batiashvili’s exceptional virtuosity added depth to Sibelius’s Violin Concert
hypebeast.com
SZA, Paramore and Red Hot Chili Peppers To Headline Hangout Music Festival 2023
The lineup for Hangout Music Festival 2023 has been revealed, with the festival set for May. The Gulf Shores, Alabama event will see SZA, Paramore and Red Hot Chili Peppers headline the annual event, while the likes of Ferg, Lil Nas X, Thundercat, GloRilla, Yung Gravy, Calvin Harris, Flume and more are also set to perform. In 2023, Hangout Fest will take place from May 19 to May 21, with tickets available for purchase starting December 9. This year’s event was the first since 2019, and saw Tame Impala, Doja Cat, Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Halsey and Fall Out Boy headline.
Comments / 0