Khloe Kardashian Reveals Daughter True Lost Her 1st Tooth in Christmas-Themed Video

Time for a visit from the tooth fairy! Khloé Kardashian shared a glimpse at 4-year-old daughter True's major milestone .

The reality star, 38, took to Instagram on Tuesday, December 20, to show her eldest child smiling for the camera . "She lost her first tooth," Kardashian wrote via her Instagram story, which included True singing, "I lost my tooth, I lost my tooth."

In the clip, True was wearing a Santa hat filter as the duo celebrated the holiday season.

"Say 'Ho, ho, ho Merry Christmas ​everyone,'" the Good American cofounder told her child. "Do you want to be Santa or Mrs. Claus?" In response, True smiled before replying, "Mrs. Santa!"

The Hulu personality became a mother for the first time when she welcomed her daughter in April 2018 with then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson . Kardashian previously opened up about the “non-negotiable” rule she has continued to follow since expanding her family.

"I try and take her to every gymnastics class, and I schedule things around her schedule. I live and die by a schedule!" she told Cosmopolitan UK in November 2021. "Every single day, everything is accounted for and that gives me a sense of peace because there are typically no surprises."

That same month, the TV personality admitted that she considered her parenting style to be "strict," adding in a video, "I have a schedule. I’m very militant with how I parent True. I believe that a schedule saves everything. Not all of my siblings are the same. I will not tell you which ones.”

Earlier this year, Us Weekly confirmed that Kardashian and Thompson, 31, welcomed their second child via surrogate . The former couple, who split ahead of their little one's birth , have remained tight-lipped about their son's name following his July arrival.

The California native recently gushed about the ups and downs that come with a bigger household.

"I know it’s cliché, but I love everything [about being a mother of two], even the hard parts," she told Elle in August. "[My kids] challenge me as a person and being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift. We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today’s day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they’re exposed to so young. It’s super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love it so much."