Air Jordan 9 “Light Olive Concord” Unveiled
A new Air Jordan will be dropping soon. If you are a fan of the Air Jordan 9, then you certainly have unique taste as far as Jumpman shoes are concerned. The Jordan 9 is a polarizing shoe, however, much of that has to do with how Michael Jordan never wore these on the court. At the time of their release, Jordan was out playing baseball.
Air Jordan 7 “Black Olive” Revealed: Photos
The Air Jordan 7 continues to shine with some new offerings. This has proven to be a huge year for the Air Jordan 7 seeing as though it turned 30 years old in 2022. Whenever a shoe turns 30, Jordan Brand celebrates by bringing out a ton of retros and new colorways. For instance, the Air Jordan 8 will be heavily celebrated next year.
First Look At The Air Jordan 6 “Toro Bravo”
In 2009, Jordan Brand unleashed the Toro Bravo Pack, a set of Air Jordan 5 Retro releases that reflected the relentless nature of the Raging Bull. Of the two sneakers in that package, the all-red suede iteration struck an instant chord, later becoming one of the most sought after Retro drops of the post-retirement era.
Air Jordan 7 “Quai 54” Release Date Revealed
The Air Jordan 7 “Quai 54” is almost here. One of Jumpman’s favorite shoes from this year has been the Air Jordan 7. This makes a lot of sense when you consider how the shoe is celebrating its 30th anniversary. This has led to some very interesting new colorways and even some retro models.
Jordan Two Trey To Drop In “Arctic Orange” Colorway
The Jordan Two Trey has been having a solid run lately. Over the years, Jumpman has delivered some amazing hybrid sneakers, including the Jordan Two Trey. This is a sneaker that carries aesthetics from a multitude of different models. For instance, we have bits of the Air Jordan 11, Air Jordan 12, Jordan 8, and a few others. Overall, it makes for a very unique look.
Jordan Legacy 312 “Year Of The Rabbit” Revealed
The Jordan Legacy 312 is coming back with a colorway for Chinese New Year. If you are a fan of hybrid Jumpman shoes, then the Jordan Legacy 312 has probably been your vibe. it contains elements of the Air Jordan 1 and the Air Jordan 3, which makes it a must-own of sorts. Over the last year specifically, this shoe seems to be incredibly popular.
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 13 “Black/University Blue”
Initially rumored in mid-March, the Air Jordan 13 in “Black” and “University Blue” has finally emerged via official images ahead of its December 23rd launch. Set to drop for adults and kids, the unreleased pair maintains a color-blocking with which the silhouette debuted 25 years ago. Leather and mesh construction comes together across most of the upper, but panels along the profiles and at the medial collar deviate in both color scheme and material, introducing a vibrant blue suede into the mix. Jumpman logos on the top of the tongue also sport the University of North Carolina Tar Heel-appropriate hue, adding yet anther tally to the roster of Air Jordan releases that’ve borrowed the tone since Michael Jordan signed to NIKE, Inc. in 1984. The panther eye-inspired accents at the lateral heel maintains its standard holographic finish, while sole units underfoot round out the look in the titular “Black” and “University Blue” colors.
Air Jordan 5 “UNC” Officially Unveiled
The Air Jordan 5 “UNC” is coming in March. One of the best shoes of the 90s is the Air Jordan 5. This is actually the Jordan Brand shoe that kicked off the infamous decade. The shoe received a ton of nods throughout pop culture, although it remains relevant to this day. As a result, new colorways are always being made.
Where To Buy The Air Jordan 6 “Black/Chrome”
Jordan Brand is once again saving their best releases for the last few months of the year: the Air Jordan 1 “Lost & Found,” the Air Jordan 7 “Cardinal,” and the Air Jordan 11 “Cherry, to name a few. The Air Jordan 6 “Black/Metallic Silver” (also commonly referred to as the “Black Chrome”) is also on the calendar, expected to hit both Nike SNKRS as well as select retailers this Saturday, November 12th.
Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Gets Official Images
Jordan Brand is on a streak right now. When Michael Jordan won his very first NBA title back in 1991, he was wearing the Air Jordan 6. This immediately became an iconic shoe for Jordan, who eventually went on to win six championships. His career was certainly iconic, and his shoes were able to embrace that history.
The Air Jordan 37 Takes On Classic “Cardinal” Accents
The Air Jordan 37 has had a relatively slow release cycle, despite being endorsed by some of the more exciting NBA players. Ahead of the new year, the performance-basketball silhouette has emerged with “Cardinal” accents surely borrowed from the Air Jordan 7. See-through woven panels across the upper...
The Air Jordan 2 “Black Cement” Is Expected September 2023
The Air Jordan 2 has had a stellar 2022, in particular when taking into account its lack of retros since 1986 relative to some of its other Jordan Brand counterparts. The model’s slew of retros is reportedly set to continue into the next year. Recently, a “Black Cement” mock-up...
The Air Jordan 11 “Cherry” Releases Tomorrow
After almost a year of rumors, teaser images, and early releases, the Air Jordan 11 “Cherry” (“White/Varsity Red”) finally hits a wide selection of retailers tomorrow, December 10th. Since the earliest mock-up of the two-tone sneaker emerged spectators were skeptical about the sneaker, but the design’s...
“University Blue” And “Dark Obsidian” Come Together On This Nike Air Max 90
As one of the company’s most popular silhouettes, the Nike Air Max 90 has formed an important part of the brand’s financial success since debuting in 1990. With a new calendar year on the horizon, Tinker Hatfield’s visible Air-cushioned design is set to continue delivering new styles for casual and savvy consumers alike, having recently emerged in a “White,” “University Blue,” and “Dark Obsidian” color combination.
Air Jordan 7 “Cardinal” Release Date Confirmed
The Air Jordan 7 “Cardinal” is back. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Air Jordan 7. It is a sneaker that came out back in 1992, and it immediately made an impact. Of course, Michael Jordan won his second title in this shoe. Additionally, he got to wear the silhouette while playing at the 1992 Olympics.
Official Images Of The Nike Air Max Scorpion “Leap High”
Designed entirely during the pandemic, the Nike Air Max Scorpion is one of the Swoosh’s newest creations. And following its introduction much earlier in the year, the silhouette has only seen very few releases. The catalog is due to expand in 2023, however, starting with the newly-revealed “Leap High” colorway.
Air Jordan 5 “Burgundy” Returning September 2023
2023 is a little more than a week away — and while we’re grateful for all the sneakers we’ve received across 2022, there are more (and arguably better) ones awaiting us in the new year. Jordan Brand, as always, is among of one of many brands to look out for, as they’re complementing countless new colorways with past classics the likes of the Air Jordan 5 “Burgundy.”
Air Jordan 5 "Mars for Her" Is Styled With Fiery Midsole Spikes
Jordan Brand had another successful year of sneaker releases, and as 2022 winds down to a close, it’s already giving us a sneak peek into what shoes it’s got in store for 2023. In the pipeline for Michael Jordan’s sportswear company is the Air Jordan 5 “Mars for Her” for the ladies which has appeared by way of detailed imagery.
Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low Is Back In “Royal Blue”
A blast from the past has returned. Over the years, Jumpman has delivered some unique shoes, such as the Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low. These silhouettes came out during a time when Jumpman was leaving its iconic models behind. Instead, they wanted to focus on moving the brand forward. However,...
Jordan Zion 2 Drops In Unique Red & Gum Colorway
The Jordan Zion 2 is getting a ton of shine. Zion Williamson’s second signature shoe is the Jordan Zion 2. Unfortunately, Williamson was never able to take to the court with his first model. This is because he was injured all of last season. However, he is healthy now, and the Zion 2 has been part of his rotation.
