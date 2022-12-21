Initially rumored in mid-March, the Air Jordan 13 in “Black” and “University Blue” has finally emerged via official images ahead of its December 23rd launch. Set to drop for adults and kids, the unreleased pair maintains a color-blocking with which the silhouette debuted 25 years ago. Leather and mesh construction comes together across most of the upper, but panels along the profiles and at the medial collar deviate in both color scheme and material, introducing a vibrant blue suede into the mix. Jumpman logos on the top of the tongue also sport the University of North Carolina Tar Heel-appropriate hue, adding yet anther tally to the roster of Air Jordan releases that’ve borrowed the tone since Michael Jordan signed to NIKE, Inc. in 1984. The panther eye-inspired accents at the lateral heel maintains its standard holographic finish, while sole units underfoot round out the look in the titular “Black” and “University Blue” colors.

23 DAYS AGO