Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Cleveland

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Cleveland and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Cleveland that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

This Christmas will be cold, but not the coldest on record

In just the past few years, we've seen a wide range of what the weather on Christmas Day looks like in Ohio. Multiple years have brought several inches of snow. While this year's forecast isn't calling for much snow on Christmas Day, it's very likely that much of Ohio is going to wake up Christmas morning to snow on the ground.
OHIO STATE
Travel Maven

This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in Ohio

While Ohio is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Portage County along the Cuyahoga River in northeast Ohio. Keep reading to learn more.
OHIO STATE
huroninsider.com

Closings for Friday, December 23

ERIE COUNTY – The following offices and places have announced they will be closed on Friday, December 23 due the Winter Storm Elliott. City of Sandusky (Closure announced prior to storm, due to holiday weekend) Village of Milan. Schools. BGSU Firelands. Cedar Fair Resort and Attraction Management. Margaretta Local...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
herecomestheguide.com

7 Affordable Cleveland Wedding Venues

Hoping to find an affordable Cleveland wedding venue? We’ve got you covered! From a rustic seven-generation farm to a unique 1923 bank building, here are our top picks of places that won’t break the bank. Barn at Hart's Grove. Windsor, OH. Fab Features: a rustic, yet elegant venue...
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Understanding Lake Erie's seiche phenomenon

CLEVELAND — The brutal winter storm battering Ohio brought along a rare weather phenomenon for Lake Erie. Wind blowing in from West to East has caused a seiche — where water lowers in one end of the lake and raises in the other, creating a standing wave that resembles water sloshing in a bathtub.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Let’s Talk CLE restaurant closes after 9 months

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Rising costs have forced the closure of Let’s Talk CLE, owner Scott Hess said. The eatery, a cool design in the spacious foyer of the Aecom building downtown at 1300 E. 9th St., opened in March as a breakfast- and lunch-focused place with bar. It closed this month.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Blizzard, winter storm warnings: How long will they last?

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Blizzard Warning has been issued for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga and Lake counties until 4 a.m. Saturday. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued in Northeast Ohio and will last until 7 a.m. Saturday. Wind Chill Warnings Friday into 10 a.m. Saturday across most of Northern Ohio.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
abandonedspaces.com

From Riches to Rags: The Decline of Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio once saw unprecedented growth that led it to become the sixth-largest city in the U.S., but recently residents have fled from the area as major employers have closed their doors. While other major cities’ populations grow each year, Cleveland is the fifth-fastest shrinking city in the U.S. with its population falling 0.5 percent each year since 2014. Cleveland’s population peaked in the 1950s at 914,000 residents, and has now fallen to 372,624 – prompting some to call it a “dying city.”
CLEVELAND, OH

