Why Flags in Virginia Will Fly Half-Staff on Dec. 22
Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered Virginia and U.S. flags be flown half-staff from sunrise to sunset on December 22 in honor of Joe Carey, who served as chief of police for the Town of Brodnax.
Inmate found dead with markings on neck, investigation launched at Virginia prison
The Virginia Department of Corrections has launched an investigation after an inmate was found dead at Augusta Correctional Center.
Virginia trooper hurt when patrol vehicle hit on Richmond’s Downtown Expressway, police say
A Virginia state trooper suffered minor injuries Friday after his patrol vehicle was struck from behind in Richmond while he was inside, police said.
Over 50K Virginians without power
(WSET) — LAST UPDATED: 12:30 a.m. Saturday. According to live power outage data, more than 100,000 customers across Virginia are without power as of Friday afternoon. According to poweroutage.us, Virginia is seeing the fifth most outages in the country following a bitter arctic blast. Customers of Appalachian Power Company...
Deer possession requires permit, even for Santa
When it comes to possessing deer into Virginia, everyone has to have a permit from the Department of Wildlife Resources. That also applies to Jolly Old Saint Nick. State Veterinarian Dr. Charlie Broaddus with the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has announced that he has issued a permit to Nicolas “Santa” Claus of the North Pole, to bring his herd of reindeer on Christmas Eve.
Delegate calls for State Police investigation into school’s handling of accusations against former Colonial Heights police chief
As 8News previously reported, Faries has not been charged with any criminal offenses, despite accusations from parents and students of inappropriate touching, text messaging and social media interactions directed toward Colonial Heights High School students and athletes on the girls softball team there, which he also coached.
Christmas Eve Alert: Santa cleared to bring reindeer to Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Santa Claus has been given permission to bring his reindeer to Virginia. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources and the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services announced today that a permit has been granted to allow Santa to bring his reindeer to the commonwealth on Christmas Eve. The announcement was […]
Operation 'Coal in the Stocking:' Virginia, U.S. agencies arrest 10, seize narcotics
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The United States Marshals Service and Western District of Virginia are making sure to cross names off of Santa's naughty list this holiday season. On Thursday, they partnered with Greene County deputies, the Albemarle County Police Department, Virginia State Police, and the Jefferson Area Drug Task Force in Operation "Coal in the Stocking."
Central Virginia power outages begin ahead of holiday weekend, tens of thousands impacted across Commonwealth
With winter weather, often comes power outages. Here’s the most up-to-date information on power outages in your area.
Thousands still without power in southwest Virginia
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 50,000 Appalachian Power customers lost power on Friday following high winds from the winter storm. Many of those are in southwest Virginia, including Roanoke County, Franklin County and Wythe County. “We have out of town guests from South Carolina, North Carolina, we got...
4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely check them out next time you get the chance.
Warner demands answers from Youngkin administration on deployment of Ashanti Alerts
U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) has questions for the administration of Gov. Glenn Youngkin in how Virginia is using the Ashanti Alert, a service set up to quickly send information to law enforcement, media and the public, about adults who have been reported missing. In cases of suspected abduction, suspect information is also included.
‘We’ve paid the price’: Virginia Department of Veterans Services needs 450 pre-applications for special license plates
Women veterans in Virginia may soon have a new recognition for their service after the Virginia Department of Veterans Services announced a campaign to honor women veterans with a special license plate.
CDC Map: Parts of Metro Richmond now high; masks urged for 19 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for eight localities in Virginia and Metro Richmond remains medium, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
Former Southwest Virginia deputy accused of murdering California family had clean employment record, documents show
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has asked the state inspector general’s office to investigate the hiring of a Southwest Virginia officer who killed three family members of a California girl he “catfished” online. The officer, Austin Lee Edwards, 28, posed as a 17-year-old,...
Bill would close loophole
Lawmakers in Virginia are taking action after a school counselor turned out to be a sex offender. A new bill would close a loophole until the state overhauls its background check system. Darren Thornton was fired from Glasgow Middle School this summer after nearly two years. The Fairfax County district...
VDOT advises Virginia motorists to reconsider travel timeline
RICHMOND, Va. (DC News Now) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) sent out an advisory to anyone who may be traveling through Virginia on Thursday. Because of a winter storm system heading through the United States, they said that motorists may want to change travel plans due to icy conditions anticipated early in the […]
York County mom shares settlement impact of disabilities lawsuit against Virginia's mask order
YORK COUNTY, Va. — There is nothing a mom wouldn’t do to keep her kid safe. And York County mom Denille Francis feels she's helped deliver a win for herself and families across Virginia. "How do we do this, how do we keep him safe?" Francis said, speaking...
Medical marijuana is legal in Virginia, but largest Eastern Shore health care providers won’t prescribe or discuss it
What if there were a medicine that might alleviate patients’ pain or ameliorate their ailments, but a doctor was not allowed to tell them about it?. That is the situation in which some patients and doctors on the Eastern Shore find themselves when it comes to medical marijuana. Medical...
Thousands without power as wintry weather mix hits Southwest, Central Virginia
Thousands are without power in Central and Southwest Virginia as wintry weather continues to roll through the Commonwealth. Below are the worst outage areas in our region among the 31,986 Appalachian Power customers in Virginia without power:. Roanoke County: 5,513. Franklin County: 4,969. Bedford County: 1,991. Montgomery County: 902. Botetourt...
