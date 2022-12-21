ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
WLOS.com

Over 50K Virginians without power

(WSET) — LAST UPDATED: 12:30 a.m. Saturday. According to live power outage data, more than 100,000 customers across Virginia are without power as of Friday afternoon. According to poweroutage.us, Virginia is seeing the fifth most outages in the country following a bitter arctic blast. Customers of Appalachian Power Company...
VIRGINIA STATE
rewind1051.com

Deer possession requires permit, even for Santa

When it comes to possessing deer into Virginia, everyone has to have a permit from the Department of Wildlife Resources. That also applies to Jolly Old Saint Nick. State Veterinarian Dr. Charlie Broaddus with the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has announced that he has issued a permit to Nicolas “Santa” Claus of the North Pole, to bring his herd of reindeer on Christmas Eve.
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

Delegate calls for State Police investigation into school’s handling of accusations against former Colonial Heights police chief

As 8News previously reported, Faries has not been charged with any criminal offenses, despite accusations from parents and students of inappropriate touching, text messaging and social media interactions directed toward Colonial Heights High School students and athletes on the girls softball team there, which he also coached.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VA
WAVY News 10

Christmas Eve Alert: Santa cleared to bring reindeer to Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Santa Claus has been given permission to bring his reindeer to Virginia. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources and the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services announced today that a permit has been granted to allow Santa to bring his reindeer to the commonwealth on Christmas Eve. The announcement was […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Thousands still without power in southwest Virginia

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 50,000 Appalachian Power customers lost power on Friday following high winds from the winter storm. Many of those are in southwest Virginia, including Roanoke County, Franklin County and Wythe County. “We have out of town guests from South Carolina, North Carolina, we got...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely check them out next time you get the chance.
VIRGINIA STATE
wsvaonline.com

Bill would close loophole

Lawmakers in Virginia are taking action after a school counselor turned out to be a sex offender. A new bill would close a loophole until the state overhauls its background check system. Darren Thornton was fired from Glasgow Middle School this summer after nearly two years. The Fairfax County district...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

VDOT advises Virginia motorists to reconsider travel timeline

RICHMOND, Va. (DC News Now) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) sent out an advisory to anyone who may be traveling through Virginia on Thursday. Because of a winter storm system heading through the United States, they said that motorists may want to change travel plans due to icy conditions anticipated early in the […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Thousands without power as wintry weather mix hits Southwest, Central Virginia

Thousands are without power in Central and Southwest Virginia as wintry weather continues to roll through the Commonwealth. Below are the worst outage areas in our region among the 31,986 Appalachian Power customers in Virginia without power:. Roanoke County: 5,513. Franklin County: 4,969. Bedford County: 1,991. Montgomery County: 902. Botetourt...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy