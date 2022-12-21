Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
U.S. Says It Is Concerned by China's 'Provocative Military Activity' Near Taiwan
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is concerned by China's military activity near Taiwan, which it called "provocative" and "destabilizing," the White House said on Monday. "We will continue to assist Taiwan in maintaining a sufficient self-defense capability in line with our long-standing commitments and consistent with our one China...
Taiwan to Extend Conscription to One Year, Citing Rising China Threat
TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan will extend compulsory military service to one year from four months from 2024 due to the rising threat the democratically governed island faces from its giant neighbour China, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Tuesday. The move, which had been well-flagged, comes as China ramps up military, diplomatic...
China to start issuing new passports as virus curbs ease
BEIJING — (AP) — The Chinese government says it will start issuing new passports as it dismantles anti-virus travel barriers, setting up a potential flood of millions of tourists out of China for next month's Lunar New Year holiday. That raises the possibility of an influx of free-spending...
Qatar Expresses 'Extreme Concern' Over Taliban Bar on Female Staff - Statement
(Reuters) - Qatar expressed "extreme concern" over the order by Afghanistan's Taliban-run administration to stop female employees from working, calling on the administration to review its decision, a foreign ministry statement said on Sunday. The ministry "stresses the need to respect women's right to work, given that the freedom to...
UN calls on Taliban to drop restrictions on women
The U.N. Security Council and the U.N. human rights chief have decried increasing restrictions on women's rights in Afghanistan, urging the country's Taliban rulers to reverse them immediately
South Korea Scrambles Jets as North Korea Sends Drones Over Border
SEOUL (Reuters) -Five North Korean drones crossed into South Korea on Monday and South Korea responded by scrambling jets and attack helicopters and opening fire to try to shoot down the North Korean aircraft, the South Korean military said. As part of its response, the South Korea military also sent...
Russia's Long-Range Air Force to Get New Hypersonic Missiles - Interfax
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's long-range air forces are to be refitted with new wing-borne hypersonic missiles, the Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing the force's commanding officer. "In the interests of long-range aviation, the development and supply of the entire range of aviation weapons, including new cruise hypersonic missiles,...
Niger Reports Severe Bird Flu Among Poultry, Says WOAH
PARIS (Reuters) - Niger has reported the highly contagious H5N1 strain of avian influenza, or bird flu, among poultry in a village in the south of the country, the Paris-based World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Tuesday. The outbreak in the south of the Tahoua region killed most...
South Korea Military Apologises for Handling of North Korean Drones
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's military on Tuesday apologised for its failure to shoot down North Korean drones which crossed into the South's airspace a day earlier, pledging to secure anti-drone strike capabilities. (Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
India Inspects Drug Factories as Gambia Controversy Lingers
MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's pharmaceuticals regulator has begun inspecting some drug factories across the country, the health ministry said on Tuesday, as it tries to ensure high standards after an Indian company's cough and cold syrups were linked to deaths in Gambia. India is known as the "pharmacy of the...
Iran’s Guards Arrest UK-Iranian Dual Nationals Over Protests
DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran’s Revolutionary Guards arrested seven people with links to Britain on Sunday, including some who held dual nationality, over anti-government protests that have rocked the country, according to a statement published by state media. "Seven main leaders of the recent protests related to the UK were detained...
Meet the dissident Russians living the 'nightmare from which it is impossible to wake up'
While Russian state media gives the impression that everyone in Russia supports the war and Putin, many of the country's more liberal, educated and well-traveled citizens have spent the past nine months horrified about the violence inflicted on Ukraine by their own country.
Three Killed From Falling Drone Wreckage at Russian Military Base in Saratov -Defence Ministry
(Reuters) - Three military personnel were killed as a result of wreckage from a Ukrainian drone falling on a military base in Russia's Saratov region, Russian agencies reported citing the country's defence ministry. "On December 26, at about 01:35 Moscow time, a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down at...
Russia Says It Shot Down Ukrainian Drone Near Bomber Air Base, Three Killed
(Reuters) -Russia said on Monday it had shot down a Ukrainian drone close to one of its air bases for long-range bombers deep inside its own territory and that three Russian air force personnel had been killed in the incident. The drone was allegedly flying near Russia's Engels air base...
Gary Franks: Proper vetting can prevent next Trojan horse
Could America be engaged in a Trojan Horse war? If so, we are losing badly. I am referring to the crisis at the Mexican border. Do Democrats really want to fix it? Many have said that politics is not rocket science. They would be right. After all, numerous occupations are included in the “prior job” category for many elected officials. In fact, in my first re-election bid I ran against a female state representative whose day job was working as a plumber. ...
United Airlines Assessing Demand Before Adding Flights to China
(Reuters) - U.S. carrier United Airlines Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it is currently evaluating the market demand and operating environment to determine when to resume additional flight operations to mainland China. China will stop requiring inbound travelers to go into quarantine from Jan. 8, the National Health Commission (NHC)...
German Companies Plan to Invest More in Africa in 2023
BERLIN (Reuters) - German companies want to boost their activities in Africa next year, especially in areas such as green hydrogen and liquefied natural gas, with 43% planning to increase investment in the continent, a survey seen by Reuters on Tuesday showed. The poll of members of the German-African Business...
Russia's FSB Says Ukrainian Saboteurs 'Liquidated' While Trying to Enter Border Region - Agencies
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's FSB security service said on Monday that a four-person Ukrainian "sabotage group" had been "liquidated" while trying to enter Russia's Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, on Sunday, Russian news agencies reported. "As a result of a clash on December 25, 2022, four saboteurs who attempted to...
Rachel Marsden: Europe probe should terrify Washington
While all eyes were on the FIFA football World Cup in Qatar earlier this month, Belgian authorities were raiding the European Parliament itself and 20 other locations, including private residences of parliamentarians. What reportedly started out as an investigation into Chinese and Russian foreign influence on the European Union institutions that set top-down laws for all of Europe, uncovered something else. Within days, authorities were releasing photos of the hundreds of thousands of euros allegedly seized at the homes of EU employees and officials, including...
Russian Troops Work 'Round-The-Clock' on New Air Defence Positions - Interfax
(Reuters) - Russians troops are working "round-the-clock" at new anti-aircraft missile system positions to defend against missile and air strikes by Ukraine, the Russian Interfax reported late on Sunday citing the defence ministry. Crews of the S-300V systems were "mastering new position areas" of the Russian long range surface-to-air missile...
