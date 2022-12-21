ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blizzard blamed for deadly 50-vehicle pileup along Ohio interstate

SANDUSKY, Ohio - At least one person is reportedly dead and several others injured after a multi-vehicle pile-up amidst a blizzard in Ohio. According to local officials, the scene of the crash is on Interstate 80, which is also the Ohio Turnpike, at the Sandusky-Erie county border. That’s south of Sandusky in the northwestern part of the state.
SANDUSKY, OH
TSA says man tried to hide gun parts in peanut butter jars

NEW YORK - A Rhode Island man was arrested at JFK Airport Friday after TSA officers found disassembled gun parts hidden in peanut butter containers. According to the Transportation Security Administration, the gun parts were wrapped in plastic and stashed inside two JIF peanut butter containers. They were found in his checked luggage.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Vigil held for Arizona man killed during car test drive

27-year-old David Navidad-Parra, who was a U.S. Army Captain, was found shot dead on Dec. 16 in the area of 43rd Avenue and McDowell. His suspect, since identified as 29-year-old Abel Uribe, is now behind bars. On Dec. 21, 5 five days after Navidad-Parra was found dead, loved ones gather to remember the victim. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak reports.
ARIZONA STATE
Car Chase: Suspect in custody after lengthy standoff in San Gabriel Valley

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A car chase suspect is in custody, but not before leading a standoff with cops for nearly an hour in the San Gabriel Valley. SkyFOX is over the scene as there were several deputy cruisers parked right behind the suspect near the intersection of Merle Drive and North Wilcox Avenue late Wednesday night. Officials believe the suspect could be armed with a knife.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Abe Hamadeh 2022 election lawsuit: Hearing held in Mohave County

Republican Arizona attorney general candidate Abe Hamadeh was in court on Dec. 23 for a hearing in connection to a lawsuit he filed that challenges the results of the midterm election. Hamadeh lost to Democrat Kris Mayes by just 511 votes, which automatically triggered a recount. The results of the recount are expected to be released on Dec. 29.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
Phoenix area business owner overcomes addiction and homelessness

An injury over a decade ago resulted in Justin Reed's 15-year addiction to opioids. However, Reed managed to turn his life around, and he is now, along with his wife, owners of a jerky-selling business. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen reports.
Evening Weather Forecast - 12/23/2022

It may be freezing in many parts of the country, but here in Arizona, we can expect some good weather and warmer temperatures this weekend. A chance of storms, however, is possible next week.
ARIZONA STATE

