ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decider.com

Amazon Hints ‘The Rings of Power’ Season 2 Will Come Sooner Than Expected

By Raven Brunner
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WafBE_0jqKp1p700

Ready to journey back to the Middle-earth? Luckily, Amazon Studios has teased the return of their popular series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

The show, created by J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay for Amazon Prime Video, is based on The Lord of the Rings novels by J. R. R. Tolkien. The story takes place thousands of years before The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, both of which were adapted into film series which began releasing, respectively, in 2012 and 2001.

“Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth,” the show’s synopsis reads.

The Rings of Power premiered in September on the streaming service and broke records, becoming the most-viewed Prime Video premiere. The eight episodes were well-received and Amazon Studios’ Head of Global TV, Vernon Sanders, claims that it has only grown in popularity since.

In an interview with Deadline, published Monday (Dec. 19), Sanders said, “It is by far our biggest scripted series, it is the most acquisitive show that we’ve put out. After we finished releasing episodes, we saw a new surge of people come to the service to start the show.” He continued, “We’ve already released the fact that we’re over 100 million, and the number has gone up since then, it’s millions and millions beyond that.”

It is this faithfulness in the content and the fanbase that landed the series an early Season 2 pickup in 2019, nearly two years before the show aired. Now, with all of this good news out in the open, where does that leave the second season? Here’s everything we know about The Rings of Power Season 2 release date.

When Will The Rings of Power Season 2 Premiere?

Only three months have passed since the last episode of The Rings of Power Season 1, but viewers are already dying for more. Thankfully, Amazon Studios has been generous with updates on the fantasy series. The show began production on the second season in early October in the UK, and just yesterday, three new female directors were announced for the season: Charlotte Brändström, Sanaa Hamri, and Louise Hooper.

But unfortunately, the production team is still creating the new episodes, meaning they will not be released in the near future. Earlier this week, Vernon Sanders told Collider that it is unlikely that Season 2 will air in 2023. “I don’t know that I can say… It would be amazing if we could get Season 2 out within a year of Season 1’s release. It may take a smidge longer than that, but we’re doing everything we can, and we’re going to get better and faster as we go,” Sanders explained when asked if the new season will premiere next year.

He continued, “Certainly, the production, what we’ve learned in Season 1, has taught us things that we’re applying in Season 2, and so far we set a goal for ourselves of when we want that show to be released, and we are on track and on plan.”

What do you think? Be the first to comment.

That being said, while speaking with Deadline, the studio head said that production is “going great” and that information about a potential Season 3 may drop in the new year. He said, “There’s so much planning and prep that’s necessary for us to get this mounted that the only reason we probably haven’t gotten there quite yet is we’ve just been so heads down in Season 2, but I would expect there to be news in the new year.”

In sum, it sounds like we still have quite a bit of time to wait for The Rings of Power Season 2; however, Amazon Studios is working hard to get the episodes out as soon as possible.

SPONSORED STORIES

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

What Time Will ‘After Ever Happy’ Be on Netflix?

Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin reprise their roles as Tessa Young and Hardin Scott in After Ever Happy. The fourth film of the After franchise follows the two lovers as they discover a shocking truth. Per IMDb, “Tessa is no longer the sweet, simple, good girl she was when she met Hardin — any more than he is the cruel, moody boy she fell so hard for.” Is the film critically acclaimed? No. It currently has a 0% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes. But, on the other hand, the movie also has a 92% Audience Score on the website. To each their own, ya know?
CALIFORNIA STATE
Decider.com

Will There Be A Season 4 Of ‘Jack Ryan’ On Amazon?

There are three words that just might make your holiday season a little brighter: Jack Ryan’s back!. Starring John Krasinski, Wendell Pierce, Michael Kelly, Nina Hoss, and Betty Gabriel, the third season of Prime Video’s action thriller follows our favorite Bright Boy as he uncovers a secret plan to restore the Soviet Empire. Things go sideways for Jack as he’s wrongly implicated in a larger conspiracy and accused of treason. Forced to run from his own government, Ryan crisscrosses Europe as he’s hunted by former allies and new enemies alike, all while trying to prevent a global catastrophe. If you need a refresher on the first two seasons, Amazon recently uploaded a helpful recap video.
Decider.com

When Does Season 2 of ‘Alice In Borderland’ Come Out on Netflix?

If Squid Game left you with a demented desire to watch murderous children’s games, Netflix has your back. Alice in Borderland is coming back with a second season packed full of twisted games, cutthroat characters, and endless questions. Though the Japanese Alice in Borderland didn’t receive as much attention...
Decider.com

New Movies & Shows To Watch This Weekend: ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ on Netflix + More

Sometimes you need to wait more than 30 years for a satisfying movie sequel, and sometimes you only have to wait three. This week, Top Gun: Maverick, the looong-awaited sequel to the Tom Cruise blockbuster is available on Paramount+, as is Glass Onion, the second (in what we hope is a long line) of the Knives Out mysteries led by Daniel Craig, which is now on Netflix. All that, and a Diane Keaton body-switch movie to boot? It must be Christmas! With so many great new shows and films to choose from, let us here at Decider help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream it.
Decider.com

The Top Hidden Streaming Gems of 2022

There’s nothing like the annual “best of” lists to remind you of all the things you didn’t get to in the year that was. That’s especially true with television, a medium that is more crowded than it has ever been. There are network procedural, cable reality shows, streaming anthologies, and every other combination and iteration of genre and format that you can think of all vying for our attention 24/7. There’s not enough space in our brains, let alone our DVRs or bank accounts, to grant us access to everything we’d ever want to watch. There’s just too much good stuff to watch!
KANSAS STATE
Decider.com

Is ‘Babylon’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

With an all-star ensemble cast featuring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Jean Smart and Tobey Maguire, it won’t be long before you can experience Babylon for yourself. Directed by Damien Chazelle, the period comedy-drama, which takes place in the 1920s, follows the rise and fall of its characters as Hollywood transitions from silent to sound films. The movie has received positive reviews, scoring a 70% on Rotten Tomatoes and a 64 out of 100 on Metacritic, based on 23 reviews.
Decider.com

Stream It or Skip It: ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 on Netflix, Where Lily Collins Is Back With a Bang (and Bangs)

Bonjour, Emily in Paris fans! After surviving early criticism and warranted fun-poking, Darren Star’s Emmy-nominated series returns for a third season on Netflix with newfound confidence and the same amalgamation of chaos and joie de vivre we crave. When we last left Emily, she had to decide if she was staying at Savoir and heading home to Chicago or joining Sylvie’s new company and fully committing to a life in Paris. Will Emily sort out her professional, personal, and love life in these new 10 episodes? Or are we ending on another massive cliffhanger?
Decider.com

Is ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

Dubbed in the trailer as “the greatest voice of her generation,” Whitney Houston was, and remains, an unforgettable talent, and the wait for her highly anticipated biopic, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, is almost over. Starring Naomi Ackie as the late singer, the movie takes audiences through Houston’s...
Decider.com

Dwayne Johnson Is DC’s Latest Casualty As James Gunn Informs The Rock ‘Black Adam 2’ Is Cancelled

What do Dwayne Johnson, Patty Jenkins, and Henry Cavill have in common? They’ve all been booted out of the DC Universe by new bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran. Johnson, who made his superhero debut as the eponymous character in the 2022 movie Black Adam, has announced his exit from the studio after being told that the movie’s anticipated sequel is not part of Gunn’s vision for the “first chapter” of the “new DC Universe”. Johnson shared the news through a heartfelt message to his “passionate friends” on social media. “I wanted to give a long-awaited Black Adam update regarding the...
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Sharp Stick’ on Hulu, A Refreshingly Frank and Forward Coming-of-Age Comedy for Late Bloomers

Lena Dunham has always been one to inspire strong reactions with her work, and just because she’s not at the center of her film Sharp Stick (now streaming on Hulu) doesn’t mean it inspires any less reaction. With her first feature film in over a decade, Dunham explores sexuality with rawness and realness with the kind of humor and perspective only her slightly askance gaze can capture. It’s a miracle the Internet survived the theatrical release of the film, but here we are, ready to determine if it’s worth a stream at home.
Decider.com

‘Alice in Borderland’ Season 2 Ending Explained: What Was Real and What Was Fake?

One of the most twisted shows on Netflix is back. And if you thought that Alice in Borderland’s first season was warped, you’re not ready for Season 2. Based on the manga of the same name by Haro Aso, Alice in Borderland is a dystopian sci-fi series where survivors of an apocalyptic event are forced to play games. Win and you get a few more days. Lose and it’s your life. Think of it as live-action anime Squid Game that was released a full year before the Korean hit. Trying to parse through Alice in Borderland’s Season 2 ending? We have...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Avatar: Way of Water’ Box Office Flies Past $600M Globally, ‘Puss in Boots 2‘ Posts $3.2M Opening Day

Family pic Puss in Boots: The Last Wish took its seat at the Christmas table on Wednesday with an opening-day gross of $3.2 million at the domestic box office, which is being impacted by bad weather across the country. The sequel to the 2011 film Puss in Boots, a spin-off of the Shrek franchise, came in No. 2 as Avatar: The Way of Water easily held at No. 1 with $14.3 million Tuesday.More from The Hollywood ReporterJames Cameron Says 'Avatar' Wanted to Avoid "'Stranger Things' Effect" of Teens Who "Look Like They're 27"Taika Waititi's 'Next Goal Wins' Pushes Release to September...
Decider.com

“What’s It All About, Alfie?”: Lily Collins and Lucien Laviscount Break Down ‘Emily In Paris’ Season 3’s Most Romantic Scene

Emily in Paris Season 3 features one of the year’s most romantic scenes. It’s a grand gesture so charming, so adorable, and so perfectly suited to the show’s plot that I’m still squealing about it weeks after watching the screeners. In honor of Season 3 dropping on Netflix, Decider asked stars Lily Collins and Lucien Laviscount to unpack the sweet musical moment for fans, and their responses will only make you love the scene more.
Decider.com

‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 Episode 9 Recap: It’s All Hot Air

With her uncomfortable night with Gabriel firmly in the past, Emily is moving on. She decides to surprise Alfie at the train station when he returns to Paris from London, where he was spending time with his family, but the glow of their reunion quickly dulls when Emily learns that her boyfriend hasn’t told his family about her at all. Yikes. She’s understandably bummed, but they brush it off, although I suspect this won’t be the last we hear about it.
TVLine

Community: The Movie: Dan Harmon Rules Out 4 Potential Storylines

Community: The Movie is going low concept. While the plot of the highly anticipated, feature-length revival is being kept under wraps, series creator Dan Harmon is revealing what you won’t see when the #SaveGreendale committee is reunited. “It’s a lot easier for me to rule stuff out than tell you what we are pursuing,” Harmon says on Friday’s episode of Six Seasons and a Podcast. “For instance, we go, ‘Do we really think it would be a good idea for the Community movie to be a paintball episode?’ I think it’s one of the first things to rule out because it’s...
Decider.com

Decider.com

56K+
Followers
7K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy