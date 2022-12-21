SIGNED: 4-star OL Iapani Laloulu is officially a Duck

Offensive line has been the talk of the town for fans in Eugene over the past year, and the Oregon Ducks just added a big body in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

4-star OL Iapani Laloulu, a 6-foot-2, 355-pounder from Hawaii, Laloulu is the younger brother of Oregon lineman Faaope Laloulu, who is currently one of the players fighting for a starting spot on the Ducks’ offensive line after four of the five starters from 2022 move on from Eugene.

Laloulu is the No. 1 player in the state of Hawaii and the No. 15 IOL in the 2023 class. It may be hard for him to see much playing time with the amount of depth at the position in Eugene, but the Ducks certainly got a great piece and play for the future with this signing.

Iapani Laloulu’s Signing Day Profile

Tweet

https://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1605617131428597760

Player Outlook

While Oregon had one of the top offensive lines in the nation in 2022, they are losing four of their five starters after the season and looking to rebound next season. They've done well to do that through the transfer portal thus far, and they have a number of young bodies on the roster that project to vie for a starting spot. It's hard to see Laloulu making his way onto the field just yet, but he's a great depth piece heading into 2023.

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 90 HA OL Rivals 4 5.9 HA OL ESPN 4 81 HA OL On3 Recruiting 3 85 HA OL 247 Composite 4 0.9026 HA OL

Vitals

Hometown Honolulu, Hawaii Projected Position Offensive Line Height 6-foot-2 Weight 355 pounds Class

Highlights

1

1