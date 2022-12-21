ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dansby Swanson Posts Goodbye Message on Instagram to Atlanta Braves Fans

By Jack Vita
 3 days ago

Newly acquired Chicago Cubs shortstop and All-Star Dansby Swanson posted a farewell message for Atlanta Braves fans Tuesday. Swanson signed a seven-year, $177 million contract with the Cubs earlier this week.

Swanson played his first seven Major League seasons with the Braves. The club acquired him as a prospect in a trade for Shelby Miller following the 2015 Major League Baseball season.

Swanson captioned the post, "Thank you Atlanta. After being traded to the Braves, it was the first step of an amazing journey that God had in store for me. The last 6+ years have been truly remarkable. We went from a rebuild to 5 straight division titles, including a World Series championship. In the past 6 years, y’all have seen me grow from a young kid out of college, to a now married man. I am extremely grateful for the support and love that y’all have shown me each of the past 6 years. I will always cherish the memories and relationships that were created with teammates, staff members, and the rest of Braves Country. It is hard to even put into words how appreciative I am for the city of Atlanta, and what it means to my wife and I, as well as my family. Thank you Braves Country."

