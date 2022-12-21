It's heartbreaking when an iconic restaurant has to close its doors after many fantastic years of service. Another year is almost on the books, and we have seen some great news with businesses coming to Montana, but we have also seen some businesses close in 2022. Here in the Gallatin Valley, we have seen some iconic businesses and restaurants close over the past twelve months. One more iconic restaurant has made that list.

HELENA, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO