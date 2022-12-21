ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenna Bush Hager's Daughter Mila Exposes Time Mom 'Peed Her Pants' & Confirms 'Today' Star 'Never Wears Underwear'

By Rebecca Friedman
 3 days ago
Perhaps it should be Today with Hoda and Jenna ... and Mila .

Jenna Bush Hager 's 9-year-old daughter made an adorable guest appearance on NBC's famed talk show on Tuesday morning, December 20, and was truly a natural on the microphone .

Not only did Mila confirm her mother "never wears underwear," but she embarrassingly outed the time Bush Hager, 41, had an accident outside of the bathroom.

"She is not wearing it right now ! I saw her change!" the eldest child of the television personality and her husband, Henry , exclaimed.

"One time she was laughing in our living room and she peed her pants!" the little girl — who had her hair styled in tight curls to match her mama — additionally revealed.

Mila continued to spill her mom's dirty details, noting Bush Hager had to "change [her] pajamas" at the time.

TOO SWEET! JENNA BUSH HAGER'S CUTEST MOMENTS WITH HER KIDS: PHOTOS

Hoda Kotb , 58, couldn't get enough of the mother-daughter duo's comedic banter and proceeded to encourage Mila to drop even more "truth bombs."

“I think Hoda is trying to get the truth bombs out [of you] but no more,” the mother-of-three — who also shares daughter Poppy , 7, and son Hal , 3, with the Virginia native, 44 — quipped.

Mila didn't seem to want to step away from the big screen, causing Bush Hager to put a stop to her daughter's silly antics, stating, “OK, goodbye! Goodbye, I love you!" before any more of her hidden secrets became exposed on live TV.

'TODAY' COHOST JENNA BUSH HAGER REVEALS SHE DIDN'T WEAR UNDERWEAR AT MEETING WITH KING CHARLES III

After Mila finally headed backstage, Kotb expressed, “What a great kid. You and her are very similar because you’re both just exactly who you are.”

Bush Hager thought otherwise, responding, “She sort of reminds me of you too in that you drop a bomb here or there. Every once in awhile, you drop one.”

Kotb was the first to expose her close friend and costar's preference to dress commando , as she threw shade at Bush Hager's lack of panties during an episode of Today on Wednesday, November 16, after the dynamic duo shared a dressing room while getting ready for the show.

At the time, Bush Hager defended her wardrobe choices, as she feels it "makes for a more pretty silhouette."

BBM
2d ago

Don’t know if this is true but there are some things the public just doesn’t need to know! On the other hand, if you wear a thong, you may as well not wear anything🤣🤣😂😂

