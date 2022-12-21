Read full article on original website
Related
WLOS.com
Thousands of Carolinians left powerless amid single-digit temperatures
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Downed trees and powerlines led to a cold night for many across the Carolinas. On Friday night, the Duke Energy outage map showed more than 64,000 people were without electricity. Most of the outages are because of downed and damaged powerlines from high winds spawned by a bone-chilling arctic blast moving across the country.
WLOS.com
The Ingles Open Road: North Carolina Arboretum
We're back at the first-ever Ingles Open Road location to help make your day merry and bright. We're at the North Carolina Arboretum in Asheville, N.C., for the Winter Lights, a spectacular walk-through light show that displays more than a million lights and several acres of beautiful holiday magic ready for your exploration. With food, fun, performances, and more, this place is the perfect spot to put you in the holiday spirit.
avlwatchdog.org
More coal ash work going on at the airport? ‘Tree city’ designation MIA?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: At the airport, what are they doing with that massive construction area on the airport’s property right up next to the interstate?. My answer: This will be a containment area for vehicles damaged in the long-running...
Smoky Mountain News
Can we slow the gentrification of WNC?
Dinner conversation last night with a young couple who live in New Zealand but are here for the holidays — he’s a native Kiwi, she’s from Haywood County — came around to how it seems this area is getting so many newcomers from all over the country. As 2022 draws to a close, you gotta wonder just how many more people will be moving to this region over the next few years, and subsequently, how it will change this place we call home.
WLOS.com
Cold Grace program suspends sobriety requirement as bitter cold temps push into WNC
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A nonprofit in Waynesville opened its Cold Grace program to keep men, women and families out of the cold this Christmas weekend. Haywood Pathways Center can house 12-15 people who can stay overnight, have breakfast and come back the next night. It is also suspending the requirement that people staying have to be sober, as long as they are not disruptive.
This Is The Biggest House In North Carolina
Family Handyman compiled a list of the largest houses across America, including this massive home in North Carolina.
WLOS.com
Asheville restaurants team up to fundraise for deeply affordable housing project
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville restaurants are banding together this holiday season with a mission: to raise money for a deeply affordable housing development and increase awareness about the local housing crisis. Participating restaurants will choose an individual item, or a category of items, from their menu to feature...
My Fox 8
North Carolina man’s father-son skiing trip turns into travel nightmare as blizzard grounds flights
BOZEMAN, Mont. – You are hearing and watching the incredible images as a pre-holiday blizzard freezes in place millions of travelers who are trying to get home for their celebrations. We offer you the insights of one North Carolinian caught up in this winter wonder-if-we-ever-will-fly land. And he isn’t...
WLOS.com
Hundreds without electricity in Macon County as bitter cold envelops the area
FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Hundreds of Macon County residents were still without power Friday afternoon as a blast of Arctic air ushered dangerously cold air into Western North Carolina. According to the Duke Energy Outage Map, there were 34 outages in Macon County as of 4:30 p.m., leaving 1,323...
WLOS.com
Local holiday light shows canceled due to dangerously low temperatures
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Dangerously cold temperatures Friday, Dec. 23, forced the cancellation of a couple holiday light shows in the Buncombe County area. Both the Lake Julian Festival of Lights and the Winter Lights at the North Carolina Arboretum are called off for Friday. Unfortunately, Friday would have...
WLOS.com
Millions of dollars up for grabs in 8 Buncombe County grant programs
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County is taking applications for millions of dollars in grant money to help address needs in local communities. The grants are available for organizations working to support projects in eight designated areas, including affordable housing. "It's for organizations able to administer affordable housing projects...
WLOS.com
Madison County becomes small winter wonderland as temperatures plummet to single digits
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — For much of western NC, wind and plummeting temperatures has been the story Friday, Dec. 23. Some parts did see snow, too, like in Madison County. News 13 crews visited the N.C. welcome center located about five miles from the Tennessee border, where temperatures...
WLOS.com
High School Round Up, December 22nd
Asheville — (WLOS) Asheville 83, Thomas Jefferson Classical 24 (F) Guntersville 44, T.C. Roberson 31 (F) ---PHS: Caden Robinson 16 points 6 rebounds 7 assists; Cadden Davis 13 points; Sawyer Belue 13 points; Jake Lowery 11 points. Patton 77, Mitchell 47 (F) Thomas Jefferson Classical 66, Asheville 61 (F)
WLOS.com
Tuscola High principal, head football coach suspended, superintendent confirms
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — In Haywood County, News 13 has confirmed that two Tuscola High School leaders have been suspended. Haywood County Schools Superintendent Dr. Trevor Putnam said Tuscola Principal Heather Blackmon is suspended with pay, and Tuscola head football coach Chris Brookshire is suspended without pay. No...
WLOS.com
HART executive director Steven Lloyd takes final bow after 33 years
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Haywood Arts Regional Theater executive director Steven Lloyd is saying goodbye -- sort of. Lloyd began working with HART in 1990 and said at the time he just needed a job. But throughout the years, it became more of a mission as he realized how many lives were being impacted.
WLOS.com
WNC stores sell out of necessities as bitter cold rolls in; American Red Cross on standby
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Residents of western North Carolina are preparing for the bitterly cold weather moving into the area this weekend -- which means local hardware stores say they’ve seen increased demand for basic items. “This one is getting really cold," said Bonnie Keyser, store manager of...
WLOS.com
Taco Boy Taqueria opens in west Asheville; 2nd location to open in Biltmore Park in 2023
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A South Carolina-based restaurant had its grand opening Tuesday, Dec. 20 in west Asheville. Taco Boy Taqueria opened its doors at the former Zia Taqueria location on Haywood Road. The restaurant was founded in Folly Beach in 2006 and is known for "fresh, scratch-made Mexican-inspired"...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Cold air is moving into the region and temperatures are rapidly falling this Friday morning. The wind has already picked up and will continue to be problematic throughout the day. A fourth person has been arrested in connection with a double murder in Buncombe County. Christine Moore...
jocoreport.com
Opinion: Patients Deserve More Choice Of Hospitals
RALEIGH — Asheville’s Mission Hospital will soon have a new competitor in Western North Carolina. That’s good news: when a single hospital system dominates a market, that rarely works to the advantage of patients, employers, or physicians. The bad news here, however, is that it was a...
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in North Carolina
The day that someone figured out they could deep-fry a ring of dough and glaze it with sugar, the world changed indefinitely. North Carolina carries the tradition started that day with some of the best donut shops in the country and according to this list by Food & Wine, one of the very best can be found in Asheville. Keep reading to learn more.
Comments / 0