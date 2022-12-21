ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swain County, NC

WLOS.com

Thousands of Carolinians left powerless amid single-digit temperatures

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Downed trees and powerlines led to a cold night for many across the Carolinas. On Friday night, the Duke Energy outage map showed more than 64,000 people were without electricity. Most of the outages are because of downed and damaged powerlines from high winds spawned by a bone-chilling arctic blast moving across the country.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

The Ingles Open Road: North Carolina Arboretum

We're back at the first-ever Ingles Open Road location to help make your day merry and bright. We're at the North Carolina Arboretum in Asheville, N.C., for the Winter Lights, a spectacular walk-through light show that displays more than a million lights and several acres of beautiful holiday magic ready for your exploration. With food, fun, performances, and more, this place is the perfect spot to put you in the holiday spirit.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Can we slow the gentrification of WNC?

Dinner conversation last night with a young couple who live in New Zealand but are here for the holidays — he’s a native Kiwi, she’s from Haywood County — came around to how it seems this area is getting so many newcomers from all over the country. As 2022 draws to a close, you gotta wonder just how many more people will be moving to this region over the next few years, and subsequently, how it will change this place we call home.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Cold Grace program suspends sobriety requirement as bitter cold temps push into WNC

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A nonprofit in Waynesville opened its Cold Grace program to keep men, women and families out of the cold this Christmas weekend. Haywood Pathways Center can house 12-15 people who can stay overnight, have breakfast and come back the next night. It is also suspending the requirement that people staying have to be sober, as long as they are not disruptive.
WAYNESVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Millions of dollars up for grabs in 8 Buncombe County grant programs

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County is taking applications for millions of dollars in grant money to help address needs in local communities. The grants are available for organizations working to support projects in eight designated areas, including affordable housing. "It's for organizations able to administer affordable housing projects...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

High School Round Up, December 22nd

Asheville — (WLOS) Asheville 83, Thomas Jefferson Classical 24 (F) Guntersville 44, T.C. Roberson 31 (F) ---PHS: Caden Robinson 16 points 6 rebounds 7 assists; Cadden Davis 13 points; Sawyer Belue 13 points; Jake Lowery 11 points. Patton 77, Mitchell 47 (F) Thomas Jefferson Classical 66, Asheville 61 (F)
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Tuscola High principal, head football coach suspended, superintendent confirms

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — In Haywood County, News 13 has confirmed that two Tuscola High School leaders have been suspended. Haywood County Schools Superintendent Dr. Trevor Putnam said Tuscola Principal Heather Blackmon is suspended with pay, and Tuscola head football coach Chris Brookshire is suspended without pay. No...
WLOS.com

HART executive director Steven Lloyd takes final bow after 33 years

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Haywood Arts Regional Theater executive director Steven Lloyd is saying goodbye -- sort of. Lloyd began working with HART in 1990 and said at the time he just needed a job. But throughout the years, it became more of a mission as he realized how many lives were being impacted.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Cold air is moving into the region and temperatures are rapidly falling this Friday morning. The wind has already picked up and will continue to be problematic throughout the day. A fourth person has been arrested in connection with a double murder in Buncombe County. Christine Moore...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Opinion: Patients Deserve More Choice Of Hospitals

RALEIGH — Asheville’s Mission Hospital will soon have a new competitor in Western North Carolina. That’s good news: when a single hospital system dominates a market, that rarely works to the advantage of patients, employers, or physicians. The bad news here, however, is that it was a...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Travel Maven

These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in North Carolina

The day that someone figured out they could deep-fry a ring of dough and glaze it with sugar, the world changed indefinitely. North Carolina carries the tradition started that day with some of the best donut shops in the country and according to this list by Food & Wine, one of the very best can be found in Asheville. Keep reading to learn more.
ASHEVILLE, NC

