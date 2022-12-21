Read full article on original website
Texans-Titans Week 16 Odds, Lines and Spread
The Titans are going for the season sweep of the Texans at home in a game they desperately need to win. Tennessee’s four-game losing streak allowed the suddenly resurgent Jaguars to sneak back into the AFC South race. Houston has the worst record in the league by far, though it pushed the Cowboys and Chiefs to the brink in back-to-back weeks as a two-touchdown underdog in both games.
Buccaneers-Cardinals Christmas Week 16 Odds, Lines, Spread and Betting Preview
The struggling Buccaneers are favored by more than a touchdown on the road against the Cardinals in Week 16. The Buccaneers (6-8) head to State Farm Stadium in Arizona to face the Cardinals (4-10) for a Week 16 matchup on Sunday night. Tampa Bay is favored by more than a touchdown, and the game total at SI Sportsbook is set at 40.5.
Saints-Browns Week 16 Odds, Lines and Spread
The Browns are small home favorites in Week 16 against the Saints. The Saints (5-9) heads to Cleveland to face the Browns (6-8) in Week 16. Despite their losing record, New Orleans is in the mix to win the NFC South. The Browns also still have playoff hopes. Both teams are in third in their divisions.
Patrick Mahomes Can Break NFL Record Today
The Chiefs quarterback could become the first quarterback in league history to string together 26 straight passes. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will have a chance to etch his name into the NFL record books during Saturday’s game against the Seahawks. After completing his final 20 pass attempts in last weekend’s win against the Texans, Mahomes needs just six more straight completions to break the league’s all-time consecutive completion mark.
Christmas Eve football schedule: Games on TV, how to watch
Christmas Eve is here and to help us celebrate this season is a full slate of college football and NFL games on TV for the Saturday slate to take in. One of those games finds the next phase of this year's College Football Bowl Season with an intriguing kickoff coming to us from the state of Hawaii. ...
Lamar Jackson Out, Tyler Huntley to Start vs. Falcons
This will be the third game in a row he’ll miss with a knee injury. View the original article to see embedded media. Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced Thursday that quarterback Tyler Huntley will start Saturday against the Falcons. Lamar Jackson will miss his third straight game with a knee injury.
Report: Tannehill Has Surgery, Unlikely to Return This Season
The Titans may be without their starter for the remainder of the year. Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill underwent surgery on his ankle this week and will not play again during the regular season, as the team looks to stay in the playoff hunt, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. As Tennessee...
Jaguars Lose Sack Leader Dawuane Smoot for Season
The injury occurred in the win over the Jets Thursday night. Jaguars defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot will miss the rest of the season after tearing his Achilles in Jacksonville’s 19–3 win vs. the Jets on Thursday night. Smoot confirmed the news on his Instagram account. “I’m disappointed that...
Saints Post Video Showing Brutal Conditions in Cleveland
Conditions in Cleveland are frigid ahead of Saturday afternoon’s game. As frigid temperatures and heavy winds blow through most of the United States, this special holiday Saturday of NFL football stands to be heavily impacted. The afternoon game between the Saints and Browns in Cleveland, which is set to kick off at 1 p.m. ET, is among the games that could be quite uncomfortable.
Report: Jets Expected to Move on From Wilson After Season
The quarterback has been New York's starter for the past two seasons. The Jets have benched quarterback Zach Wilson multiple times this year, with the latest coming during Thursday night’s loss to the Jaguars. Now, it appears that is a sign that the relationship between the two sides is all but over.
NFL Week 16 Player Props to Target
Target these five player props for Week 16, including two from the Giants-Vikings matchup. With 11 NFL games Saturday and three Sunday, there are plenty of opportunities to get in on the action this weekend. Weather will be a factor in many games, so if you’re taking an over prop...
Bucs’ Todd Bowles Said Gronk Reached Out to Team Recently
The former tight end retired for the second time in the Summer. In the offseason, for the second time, tight end Rob Gronkowski retired from the NFL. And a few weeks ago, for the second time, Gronkowski considered coming out of retirement. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles revealed that Gronkowski...
Report: NFL Admits Blown Call at End of Commanders vs. Giants
In a game littered with head-scratching decisions by the officials, the league reportedly admitted fault on one particular play. The NFL came under scrutiny at the end of the last Sunday night’s game between the Commanders and the Giants following a series of controversial calls made by the officiating crew. However, the league has supposedly admitted to making a mistake on Washington’s final offensive play, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
Jags’ Win Over Jets Determined Playoff Fate for Bengals, Colts
The AFC playoff picture became a little bit clearer after this week’s “Thursday Night Football” matchup. Two NFL teams’ playoff fates were determined by the Jaguars defeating the Jets 19–3 on Thursday Night Football, and those don’t include the two teams who competed in the game.
Best of The MMQB: Our 25 Favorite Stories of 2022
Looking back at a Bills-Chiefs playoff classic, the Rams’ Super Bowl title, Tom Brady’s short-lived retirement, the Russell Wilson trade and more. As the year comes to a close, we’re looking back at the best of Sports Illustrated from 2022 across the site. In the NFL, the year started with a bang: a playoff classic between the Chiefs and Bills, then a Super Bowl between a true Cinderella in the Bengals against a fascinating case study in roster-building in the Rams. Off the field, we Tom Brady’s retirement (and unretirement), the Russell Wilson trade, players unfollowing their teams on Instagram, players taking psychedelics and more turbulence in Washington.
Commanders’ Chase Young to Make Season Debut After 2021 Knee Injury
The 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year will make his debut in a pivotal game against the 49ers on Sunday. Chase Young will make his 2022 season debut for the Commanders on the road against the 49ers on Saturday, according to Washington coach Ron Rivera. Young, who has not played...
How Much Salary Cap Space Is Each NFC West Team Projected to Have?
The current and projected salary cap space for each team in the division, with a list of free agents. The 49ers clinched the NFC West title for the first time since 2019 when they beat the Seahawks on Thursday of Week 15. And unlike last year, they are the only California team in the division that will be head to the playoffs after the Rams’ Monday Night Football loss eliminated them from any chase to repeat last year’s title.
Bills Tight End Reveals Story Behind 15-Yard Snowball Penalty Threat
Bills fans got a little carried away by throwing snowballs on the field against the Dolphins, putting the officials in a tight spot. The Bills’ current five-game winning streak got a bit of a boost from Mother Nature during their 32-29 win at home over the Dolphins in Week 15, as the team and the home fans were energized by a downpour of snow. The flurry got the crowd into such a fervor as to draw the ire of the officials, who made an announcement during the game that Buffalo would be assessed a 15-yard penalty if fans hit anybody on the field with a thrown snow ball.
Jalen Hurts Set to Miss Cowboys Game With Shoulder Injury
He reportedly suffered the injury against the Bears in the third quarter. Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts is expected to miss Sunday’s bout against the Cowboys with a sprained shoulder, coach Nick Sirianni said in a press conference Thursday morning. Hurts suffered the injury this past weekend against the Bears.
Jets’ Zach Wilson Benched After Fans Boo Throughout ‘TNF’ Game
A humbling season continued for the former No. 2 draft choice. Jets fans weren’t thrilled with quarterback Zach Wilson’s performance on Thursday night vs. the Jaguars. As the game headed into halftime, the crowd at MetLife Stadium erupted in loud boos that already echoed throughout the first half. In the last play before the half, Wilson threw an interception at the Jaguars 25-yard line.
