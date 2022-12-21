Read full article on original website
Related
WLOS.com
Hundreds without electricity in Macon County as bitter cold envelops the area
FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Hundreds of Macon County residents were still without power Friday afternoon as a blast of Arctic air ushered dangerously cold air into Western North Carolina. According to the Duke Energy Outage Map, there were 34 outages in Macon County as of 4:30 p.m., leaving 1,323...
WLOS.com
Thousands of Carolinians left powerless amid single-digit temperatures
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Downed trees and powerlines led to a cold night for many across the Carolinas. On Friday night, the Duke Energy outage map showed more than 64,000 people were without electricity. Most of the outages are because of downed and damaged powerlines from high winds spawned by a bone-chilling arctic blast moving across the country.
WLOS.com
Madison County becomes small winter wonderland as temperatures plummet to single digits
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — For much of western NC, wind and plummeting temperatures has been the story Friday, Dec. 23. Some parts did see snow, too, like in Madison County. News 13 crews visited the N.C. welcome center located about five miles from the Tennessee border, where temperatures...
WLOS.com
Local holiday light shows canceled due to dangerously low temperatures
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Dangerously cold temperatures Friday, Dec. 23, forced the cancellation of a couple holiday light shows in the Buncombe County area. Both the Lake Julian Festival of Lights and the Winter Lights at the North Carolina Arboretum are called off for Friday. Unfortunately, Friday would have...
Roads closed in the Smokies as winter storm moves in
Some roads in East Tennessee are closed because of the dangerous cold weather. Here is a list.
Report: $7 million blaze in downtown Gatlinburg spread after man started 'warming' fire
The fire that destroyed a downtown Gatlinburg commercial center in October started in the same vacant shop where a man's burned body was found, a Gatlinburg Fire Department investigative report states. It's likely that fire victim Joe Martin Bates set the "warming fire" inside the empty suite in the rear...
avlwatchdog.org
More coal ash work going on at the airport? ‘Tree city’ designation MIA?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: At the airport, what are they doing with that massive construction area on the airport’s property right up next to the interstate?. My answer: This will be a containment area for vehicles damaged in the long-running...
Winter Weather East Tennessee: Power outages
Power outages have been reported as winter weather impacts East Tennessee.
WLOS.com
The Ingles Open Road: North Carolina Arboretum
We're back at the first-ever Ingles Open Road location to help make your day merry and bright. We're at the North Carolina Arboretum in Asheville, N.C., for the Winter Lights, a spectacular walk-through light show that displays more than a million lights and several acres of beautiful holiday magic ready for your exploration. With food, fun, performances, and more, this place is the perfect spot to put you in the holiday spirit.
WYFF4.com
Christmas Eve forecast brings dangerous below freezing temps
Bundle up — it is going to be cold, cold, cold all Christmas weekend long. Saturday morning will likely be the coldest our temps go, for many spots the wind chill will be in the single digits to well below zero in western North Carolina. Early Saturday morning, Asheville...
WLOS.com
Duke Energy warns of possible extended outages with windy, wintry weather on the way
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — With temperatures set to drop drastically and wintry weather on the way, Duke Energy officials say they're concerned about potential heavy gusts of wind here in Western North Carolina. A spokesperson said that could lead to downed trees and power lines, and if those winds...
WLOS.com
WNC stores sell out of necessities as bitter cold rolls in; American Red Cross on standby
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Residents of western North Carolina are preparing for the bitterly cold weather moving into the area this weekend -- which means local hardware stores say they’ve seen increased demand for basic items. “This one is getting really cold," said Bonnie Keyser, store manager of...
wvlt.tv
Power outages reported across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple power outages were reported across East Tennessee Friday morning as heavy winds, cold temperatures, and some snow & rain move through the area. The City of Oak Ridge is experiencing multiple weather-related outages. They’re asking residents to not call 911 if they need to report...
TN Emergency Management Plan activated amid artic blast
With the state mired in freezing temperatures and potentially dangerous wind chill values, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency's current activation status is at a Level 3-State of Emergency.
WLOS.com
Cold Grace program suspends sobriety requirement as bitter cold temps push into WNC
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A nonprofit in Waynesville opened its Cold Grace program to keep men, women and families out of the cold this Christmas weekend. Haywood Pathways Center can house 12-15 people who can stay overnight, have breakfast and come back the next night. It is also suspending the requirement that people staying have to be sober, as long as they are not disruptive.
WYFF4.com
Hendersonville police tell drivers exactly how to handle black ice
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — With extremely cold temperatures expected to affect the entire region starting Friday morning, after a surge of moisture brings rain, black ice will be possible on area roads. The extremely cold temperatures can also cause damage to your car. A mechanic in Greenville encourages people to...
Here's how to prepare your car for single-digit temperatures
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Freezing temperatures are on their way to East Tennessee, and people should not wait until the cold arrives to make sure their cars are ready. An auto mechanic said they should prepare ahead of time to make sure their vehicles are able to withstand the cold.
wvlt.tv
What restaurants are open on Christmas?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the Christmas holiday approaching, some may be wondering where they can grab a bite to eat. Several restaurants are open on Christmas this year all across Knoxville and East Tennessee. Calhoun’s. The River, Pellissippi, Bearden Hill, Turkey Creek, and Maryville. Christmas Eve- 11 a.m....
Arctic blast moves into Upstate, Western NC ahead of Christmas
A strong arctic cold front is moving across the United States, which means Christmas in the Upstate and Western North Carolina will feel more like Christmas, just without the snow.
What you should and should not do during a power outage
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As gusty winds and very low temperatures approach East Tennessee, residents are being urged to prepare, especially for power outages. Currently, Knoxville is expected to experience possible flash freezing, single-digit temperatures, and strong winds, which could mean power outages. Due to that threat, the Knoxville Utilities Board (KUB) is telling its […]
Comments / 0