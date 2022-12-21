ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haywood County, NC

Thousands of Carolinians left powerless amid single-digit temperatures

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Downed trees and powerlines led to a cold night for many across the Carolinas. On Friday night, the Duke Energy outage map showed more than 64,000 people were without electricity. Most of the outages are because of downed and damaged powerlines from high winds spawned by a bone-chilling arctic blast moving across the country.
The Ingles Open Road: North Carolina Arboretum

We're back at the first-ever Ingles Open Road location to help make your day merry and bright. We're at the North Carolina Arboretum in Asheville, N.C., for the Winter Lights, a spectacular walk-through light show that displays more than a million lights and several acres of beautiful holiday magic ready for your exploration. With food, fun, performances, and more, this place is the perfect spot to put you in the holiday spirit.
Christmas Eve forecast brings dangerous below freezing temps

Bundle up — it is going to be cold, cold, cold all Christmas weekend long. Saturday morning will likely be the coldest our temps go, for many spots the wind chill will be in the single digits to well below zero in western North Carolina. Early Saturday morning, Asheville...
Power outages reported across East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple power outages were reported across East Tennessee Friday morning as heavy winds, cold temperatures, and some snow & rain move through the area. The City of Oak Ridge is experiencing multiple weather-related outages. They’re asking residents to not call 911 if they need to report...
Cold Grace program suspends sobriety requirement as bitter cold temps push into WNC

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A nonprofit in Waynesville opened its Cold Grace program to keep men, women and families out of the cold this Christmas weekend. Haywood Pathways Center can house 12-15 people who can stay overnight, have breakfast and come back the next night. It is also suspending the requirement that people staying have to be sober, as long as they are not disruptive.
Hendersonville police tell drivers exactly how to handle black ice

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — With extremely cold temperatures expected to affect the entire region starting Friday morning, after a surge of moisture brings rain, black ice will be possible on area roads. The extremely cold temperatures can also cause damage to your car. A mechanic in Greenville encourages people to...
What restaurants are open on Christmas?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the Christmas holiday approaching, some may be wondering where they can grab a bite to eat. Several restaurants are open on Christmas this year all across Knoxville and East Tennessee. Calhoun’s. The River, Pellissippi, Bearden Hill, Turkey Creek, and Maryville. Christmas Eve- 11 a.m....
What you should and should not do during a power outage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As gusty winds and very low temperatures approach East Tennessee, residents are being urged to prepare, especially for power outages. Currently, Knoxville is expected to experience possible flash freezing, single-digit temperatures, and strong winds, which could mean power outages. Due to that threat, the Knoxville Utilities Board (KUB) is telling its […]
