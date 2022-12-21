Providence homicide suspect arrested in Ohio

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The U.S. Marshals Service has captured a suspect in Ohio accused of murdering a man in Providence on Monday.

Mayobanex Martinez, 22, was arrested as a fugitive from justice Wednesday for a “murder out of Rhode Island,” according to the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office in Youngstown, Ohio. He is currently in custody at the Mahoning County Justice Center.

Target 12 has learned Martinez was wanted by police for the shooting death of a 28-year-old man on Waverly Street in Providence Monday night.

The victim was later identified by Providence police as Michael Luciano De La Rosa.

The homicide remains under investigation, but police indicated it may have stemmed from an argument between the two men.

Watch : Providence police give update on homicide

Two Providence detectives are now on their way to Ohio. Once Martinez is arraigned there on the fugitive from justice charge, he’ll be extradited to Rhode Island.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.