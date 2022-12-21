Read full article on original website
WCTV
Tallahassee Burger King remained open after shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police continue to investigate a shooting at the intersection of Magnolia Drive and East Park Avenue that sent one man to the hospital last Saturday. During the shooting, a bullet flew through a lower glass window of the Burger King located on the corner of...
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday Week
Could it be a Christmas miracle? With nightly temperatures dipping down into the 30s and 40s, it is certainly already beginning to feel a lot like Christmas for many Floridians--but according to the AccuWeather seven day forecast, some areas of the state could potentially be lucky enough to experience a flurry or two just in time for the holiday weekend.
WCTV
Tallahassee couple adopts foster kids just in time for Christmas
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A gift of a lifetime, one lucky family finalized their adoption of not one, but two children just in time for the holiday. Not a dry eye in the that courtroom on Friday, as the family shared why this Christmas will forever be something they cherish.
WCTV
Woman in custody after chase on I-10
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A woman is in custody after allegedly stealing a pickup truck and dragging the driver along the road. Florida Highway Patrol troopers chased the suspect along westbound lanes of I-10 Tuesday afternoon before using a pit maneuver to make an arrest in Madison County. According to...
TPD investigating Christmas attempted robbery, shooting
Tallahassee Police Department is investigating an attempted robbery with shooting that took place Christmas morning in the area of De Saix Boulevard.
WALB 10
Still no answers, leads in Thomasville missing siblings case
Many are still hitting the road this holiday weekend. Space heater safety is important ahead of frigid temperatures in South Georgia this holiday weekend.
WCTV
Tallahassee man loses presents, trees in house fire just days before Christmas
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Inside Joseph Osborn’s home are a burnt-up tree and presents for his two kids. “It’s almost Christmas, and I was getting everything ready for the kids,” Osborn said. His home on Box Wood Court was damaged in a fire last week, destroying nearly...
WCTV
Explosion in Jefferson County sends two to hospital
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - An explosion near a work area on East Washington Street in Jefferson County has sent two people to the hospital, according to the Jefferson County Fire Rescue. In a post on Facebook, the Jefferson County Fire Rescue says: “Responded to an explosion on East Washington...
Dollar General hit with OSHA violations at Thomasville store
THOMASVILLE — Federal workplace safety and health inspectors continue to find workplace hazards, despite levies of more than $15 million in fines since 2017, at Dollar General Corp. and Dolgencorp LLC facilities exposing their workers to unsafe conditions, this time at a Thomasville retail store. On June 14, 2022,...
WCTV
One transported to the hospital after a single-car crash in Gadsden County
GRETNA, Fla. (WCTV) - The Mount Pleasant Volunteer Firefighter Department responded to a car crash Saturday morning. Upon arrival, firefighters found a single car versus a tree at the intersection with entrapment. The crash happened around 4 a.m. at the intersection of Bassett Road and Hanna Mill Pond Road. According...
WCTV
Jefferson County church damaged during tank explosion
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - An early morning explosion shook parts of the Jefferson County community during what officials are calling a routine maintenance cleaning. The incident happened at the Morris Petroleum plant, recently purchased by Eli Roberts and Sons. In a statement to WCTV, vice president of of the company, Joshua Roberts, says a third-party contractor was on sight to clean their tanks for routine maintenance. He says during the process, gas vapors in one of the tanks ignited causing the 14,000-gallon tank to explode.
Georgia State Senator Dean Burke resigns. Here’s why
State Sen. Dean Burke, R-Bainbridge, resigned his legislative seat Thursday to take a job as chief medical officer at the Georgia Department of Community Health. Burke’s resignation less than two months after he won reelection was among several leadership changes in the administration of Gov. Brian Kemp the governor announced Thursday.
wfxl.com
Three arrested for drug trafficking at Thomas County automotive shop
On December 20, Thomasville-Thomas County Narcotics/Vice Agents executed a search warrant at Gordon's Automotive on Madison Street in Thomasville, Georgia. Augustus Wilson, William Randolph Brickey and Travis Adams were arrested and charged with trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in cocaine within 1,000 feet of a park, trafficking in cocaine within 1,000 feet of a housing authority/projects, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a park and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a housing authority/projects.
fosterfollynews.net
Justin Travor Harrison of Marianna, Florida Arrested by Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office on Charges of Concealed Firearm
On Friday, Dec. 16, around 9:30 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle just south of Marianna. The front seat passenger, Justin Travor Harrison, told deputies that he held a Security Class D License issued by the Florida Department of Agriculture. A search of the vehicle was done,...
WALB 10
Family mourns after man is killed in Colquitt Co. shooting
Colquitt Co. investigator gives an update on the man killed in Saturday's shooting, family reacts. Colquitt Co. investigator gives an update on the man killed in Saturday's shooting, family reacts. Public library on wheels: Mobile library servicing six South Ga. counties. Updated: 6 hours ago. Public library on wheels: Mobile...
fosterfollynews.net
Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Christopher and James Williams for Grand Theft, Credit Card Fraud on December 24, 2022
On Friday, Dec. 23, around 1:30 p.m., deputies received a call regarding a theft in progress at Lowe’s in Marianna and received a detailed description of the suspects. Deputies were actively patrolling the area due to increased activity, saw the suspects leaving the parking lot and initiated a traffic stop.
alachuachronicle.com
First Lady Casey DeSantis Announces Over $60 Million in Donations for the Florida Disaster Fund
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, First Lady Casey DeSantis announced that the Florida Disaster Fund has raised over $60 million in donations to help with recovery in communities impacted by Hurricane Ian. “It has been heartwarming to witness individuals and organizations come together from all over the country to generously...
WCTV
Drug traffickers nabbed in Leon County sent to prison
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - The Florida Attorney General’s Office of Statewide Prosecution announced prison sentences for a man and a woman accused of running a pill press operation in Leon County. Jeffrey Williams was sentenced to 10 years in prison, and accomplice Charice Williams was sentenced to five years...
Judge Refused to Dismiss Wire Fraud Charges Against Andrew Gillum
Andrew Gillum/ Photo Courtesy of Andrew GillumPhoto byAndrew Gillum/ Instagram. U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, last week penned a ruling rejecting former Democratic gubernatorial candidate and Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum’s argument to have the federal charges levied against him dismissed.
Multiple people injured following explosion in Jefferson County
Two people were injured following an explosion in Jefferson County Thursday morning.
