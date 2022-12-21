ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

WCTV

Tallahassee Burger King remained open after shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police continue to investigate a shooting at the intersection of Magnolia Drive and East Park Avenue that sent one man to the hospital last Saturday. During the shooting, a bullet flew through a lower glass window of the Burger King located on the corner of...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Uncovering Florida

Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday Week

Could it be a Christmas miracle? With nightly temperatures dipping down into the 30s and 40s, it is certainly already beginning to feel a lot like Christmas for many Floridians--but according to the AccuWeather seven day forecast, some areas of the state could potentially be lucky enough to experience a flurry or two just in time for the holiday weekend.
FLORIDA STATE
WCTV

Woman in custody after chase on I-10

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A woman is in custody after allegedly stealing a pickup truck and dragging the driver along the road. Florida Highway Patrol troopers chased the suspect along westbound lanes of I-10 Tuesday afternoon before using a pit maneuver to make an arrest in Madison County. According to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Explosion in Jefferson County sends two to hospital

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - An explosion near a work area on East Washington Street in Jefferson County has sent two people to the hospital, according to the Jefferson County Fire Rescue. In a post on Facebook, the Jefferson County Fire Rescue says: “Responded to an explosion on East Washington...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Jefferson County church damaged during tank explosion

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - An early morning explosion shook parts of the Jefferson County community during what officials are calling a routine maintenance cleaning. The incident happened at the Morris Petroleum plant, recently purchased by Eli Roberts and Sons. In a statement to WCTV, vice president of of the company, Joshua Roberts, says a third-party contractor was on sight to clean their tanks for routine maintenance. He says during the process, gas vapors in one of the tanks ignited causing the 14,000-gallon tank to explode.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
The Georgia Sun

Georgia State Senator Dean Burke resigns. Here’s why

State Sen. Dean Burke, R-Bainbridge, resigned his legislative seat Thursday to take a job as chief medical officer at the Georgia Department of Community Health. Burke’s resignation less than two months after he won reelection was among several leadership changes in the administration of Gov. Brian Kemp the governor announced Thursday.
GEORGIA STATE
wfxl.com

Three arrested for drug trafficking at Thomas County automotive shop

On December 20, Thomasville-Thomas County Narcotics/Vice Agents executed a search warrant at Gordon's Automotive on Madison Street in Thomasville, Georgia. Augustus Wilson, William Randolph Brickey and Travis Adams were arrested and charged with trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in cocaine within 1,000 feet of a park, trafficking in cocaine within 1,000 feet of a housing authority/projects, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a park and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a housing authority/projects.
THOMASVILLE, GA
WALB 10

Family mourns after man is killed in Colquitt Co. shooting

Colquitt Co. investigator gives an update on the man killed in Saturday's shooting, family reacts. Colquitt Co. investigator gives an update on the man killed in Saturday's shooting, family reacts. Public library on wheels: Mobile library servicing six South Ga. counties. Updated: 6 hours ago. Public library on wheels: Mobile...
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
fosterfollynews.net

Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Christopher and James Williams for Grand Theft, Credit Card Fraud on December 24, 2022

On Friday, Dec. 23, around 1:30 p.m., deputies received a call regarding a theft in progress at Lowe’s in Marianna and received a detailed description of the suspects. Deputies were actively patrolling the area due to increased activity, saw the suspects leaving the parking lot and initiated a traffic stop.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Drug traffickers nabbed in Leon County sent to prison

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - The Florida Attorney General’s Office of Statewide Prosecution announced prison sentences for a man and a woman accused of running a pill press operation in Leon County. Jeffrey Williams was sentenced to 10 years in prison, and accomplice Charice Williams was sentenced to five years...
LEON COUNTY, FL

