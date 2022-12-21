‘I’m going to miss you, Coach’: Former players, colleagues gather at Hump to memorialize Mike Leach

Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
After Mike Leach’s death, Zach Arnett helps keep Mississippi State’s 2023 recruiting class intact
STARKVILLE — Sent in before 7 a.m. Wednesday morning, Chris Parson’s National Letter of Intent was the first NLI received by the Mississippi State football team on a day with dozens to come. Not only did the Bulldogs secure a four-star quarterback in the Class of 2023, but...
Commercial Dispatch
ReliaQuest Bowl: Mississippi State coach Zach Arnett calls Illinois ‘a fabulous football team’
STARKVILLE — As a brand-new head coach, Zach Arnett still has things to learn. Such as whether he can get fined by the Big Ten — not just the Southeastern Conference — for criticizing the league’s officials. “I don’t think I’m allowed to criticize SEC officiating,...
Commercial Dispatch
How Mississippi State football, Illinois match up in ReliaQuest Bowl
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football is set to take on Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2. The game kicks off at 11 a.m. Central that day from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. It will be broadcasted on ESPN2. Here’s how the Bulldogs (8-4, 4-4 Southeastern Conference)...
Commercial Dispatch
Former Mississippi State wide receiver Rara Thomas to transfer to Georgia
ATHENS, Ga. — No. 1 Georgia bolstered its depth at wide receiver for the 2023 season Thursday when two wide receiver transfers from Southeastern Conference teams committed to play for the Bulldogs. Mississippi State’s Rara Thomas and Missouri’s Dominic Lovett announced their decisions on their Twitter accounts. Each ranked...
Commercial Dispatch
Mark Mosley
COLUMBUS — Mark Mosley, 45, died Dec. 15, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital—Golden Triangle. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, at El Bethel M.B. Church, with Leroy Jones officiating. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Mosley was born July 2,...
Commercial Dispatch
Jimmy Crowley
WEST POINT — Jimmy Lee Crowley, 66, died Dec. 9, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services are at 3 p.m. today, at Lower Prairie Creek M.B. Church in Mantee, with the Rev. Henry Lee Brownlee officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation is one hour prior to services at the church. Carter’s Mortuary Services of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Kevin Whittington
FAYETTE, Ala. — Kevin Mark Whittington, 47, died Dec. 13, 2022, at his residence. There will be no services at this time. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent, Alabama is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Whittington was born July 17, 1975, in Frederick, Maryland, to Alice White and the late...
Commercial Dispatch
Henry Miller
COLUMBUS — Henry Lee Miller Jr., 39, passed away. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Bibleway Progressive C.O.G.I.C. Visitation is from noon-5 p.m. today, at Lee Sykes Funeral Home. Lee Sykes Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Miller was born Sept. 19,...
Commercial Dispatch
Timmy Lewis
TUPELO — Timmy “Timmy Lew” Ray Lewis, 49, died Dec. 13, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, at Shiloh Full Gospel M.B. Church, with Kenneth Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Willis Cemetery in Hamilton. Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. today, at Carter’s Funeral Services. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Want a full work-up and help a community health study?
STARKVILLE — There is a new vehicle in town, and its purpose is as unique as its insides. The Risk Underlying Rural Areas Longitudinal, RURAL, study mobile exam unit arrived in Oktibbeha County in late November and began seeing patients for the study the week of Dec. 5. It...
Commercial Dispatch
Goings on with Grant: Sol Y Luna to open in old Logan’s Roadhouse location
Y’all, it’s about to get tasty in Columbus. Mi Hacienda owner Felipe Hernandez told me he is close to opening his new restaurant, Sol Y Luna, in the former Logan’s Roadhouse building at 589 18th Ave. N. Hernandez said the new restaurant will have a more authentic...
Commercial Dispatch
City of Starkville building permits: Dec. 13-20
■ Underwood Properties; 419 Lampkin St.; construction; Joe Webb. ■ Not Listed; 385 College View Drive; construction; Elaine Harris. ■ Not Listed; 505 Academy Road; construction; Carolyn Ladner. ■ University Crossing, LLC; 632 E. Hwy. 12; construction; Dondre Blackmon. ■ Station, LLC; 514 S. Washington St.; house alteration and repair;...
Commercial Dispatch
Slimantics: The Big Chill
The last time I stepped outside Thursday, around 5:30 p.m., there wasn’t much of anything remarkable about the weather. The temperature was in the mid-50s, about what we’ve come to expect this time of the year. So, when I got up this morning around 6 to let the...
Commercial Dispatch
Long-awaited 2020 city audit report on cusp of release
Call it a Christmas miracle: The city of Columbus’ delay-riddled audit report for Fiscal Year 2020 is almost ready to see the light of day. Mayor Keith Gaskin told The Dispatch on Thursday afternoon he was expecting the audit report “any day” now, possibly to be approved as soon as the Jan. 3 council meeting. At this point, it’s been a long time coming.
Commercial Dispatch
Low volunteer, donation levels leave Red Kettle campaigns short of goal
Columbus resident Dennis Jones stands in front of the Kroger at 1829 Hwy. 45 N., and other stores like it four days a week, collecting money for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign. He said he does it because the organization was there for him in his time of need.
Commercial Dispatch
Rolling blackouts affect some Golden Triangle customers
For a few hours Friday morning, some home and business owners were subject to a brief power blackout. Generally, blackouts are caused by damage to power lines that interrupt service. In this case, they were by design as the Tennessee Valley Authority and its utilities sought to maintain electricity capacity by reducing usage by 5 percent across TVA’s seven-state service region.
Commercial Dispatch
Lowndes County building permits: Dec. 21
■ ZA Real Estate; 1945 Airport Road; set up mobile home; Taylor Electrical Services, LLC. ■ Twin Cedar Ridge, LLC; 1157 Golding Road; construct s/f residence; Owner. ■ Jonathan Strange; 1010 Steens Road; set up mobile home; George Beavers Electrical. ■ Jonathan Strange; 1010 Steens Road; move mobile home; Infinity...
Commercial Dispatch
City of Columbus building permits: 12-15
■ David A. Dabbs; 210 Byrnes Circle; remodel residence; Robert Turnispeed. ■ T. L. Phillips; 153 Holly Hills Road; demolish abandoned church; Owner. ■ Mi Hacienda Mexican Restaurant; 589 18th Ave. N.; sign for sol y luna; Mid-South Signs and Electric. ■ Fresh Properties, LLC; 923 10th St. N.; renovate...
Commercial Dispatch
CMSD eyes federal program to acquire electric buses
Columbus Municipal School District is taking a second swipe at a federal grant to land 10 electric-powered buses. After being rejected for this year’s program, CMSD is applying this spring for a grant through the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program. If approved, the district will “trade” 10 unused diesel-powered buses in its fleet for the electric buses.
