Starkville, MS

‘I’m going to miss you, Coach’: Former players, colleagues gather at Hump to memorialize Mike Leach

By Alex Murphy
Commercial Dispatch
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Commercial Dispatch

How Mississippi State football, Illinois match up in ReliaQuest Bowl

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football is set to take on Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2. The game kicks off at 11 a.m. Central that day from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. It will be broadcasted on ESPN2. Here’s how the Bulldogs (8-4, 4-4 Southeastern Conference)...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Former Mississippi State wide receiver Rara Thomas to transfer to Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. — No. 1 Georgia bolstered its depth at wide receiver for the 2023 season Thursday when two wide receiver transfers from Southeastern Conference teams committed to play for the Bulldogs. Mississippi State’s Rara Thomas and Missouri’s Dominic Lovett announced their decisions on their Twitter accounts. Each ranked...
ATHENS, GA
Commercial Dispatch

Mark Mosley

COLUMBUS — Mark Mosley, 45, died Dec. 15, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital—Golden Triangle. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, at El Bethel M.B. Church, with Leroy Jones officiating. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Mosley was born July 2,...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Jimmy Crowley

WEST POINT — Jimmy Lee Crowley, 66, died Dec. 9, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services are at 3 p.m. today, at Lower Prairie Creek M.B. Church in Mantee, with the Rev. Henry Lee Brownlee officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation is one hour prior to services at the church. Carter’s Mortuary Services of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
WEST POINT, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Kevin Whittington

FAYETTE, Ala. — Kevin Mark Whittington, 47, died Dec. 13, 2022, at his residence. There will be no services at this time. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent, Alabama is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Whittington was born July 17, 1975, in Frederick, Maryland, to Alice White and the late...
SULLIGENT, AL
Commercial Dispatch

Henry Miller

COLUMBUS — Henry Lee Miller Jr., 39, passed away. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Bibleway Progressive C.O.G.I.C. Visitation is from noon-5 p.m. today, at Lee Sykes Funeral Home. Lee Sykes Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Miller was born Sept. 19,...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Timmy Lewis

TUPELO — Timmy “Timmy Lew” Ray Lewis, 49, died Dec. 13, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, at Shiloh Full Gospel M.B. Church, with Kenneth Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Willis Cemetery in Hamilton. Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. today, at Carter’s Funeral Services. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
ABERDEEN, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Want a full work-up and help a community health study?

STARKVILLE — There is a new vehicle in town, and its purpose is as unique as its insides. The Risk Underlying Rural Areas Longitudinal, RURAL, study mobile exam unit arrived in Oktibbeha County in late November and began seeing patients for the study the week of Dec. 5. It...
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

City of Starkville building permits: Dec. 13-20

■ Underwood Properties; 419 Lampkin St.; construction; Joe Webb. ■ Not Listed; 385 College View Drive; construction; Elaine Harris. ■ Not Listed; 505 Academy Road; construction; Carolyn Ladner. ■ University Crossing, LLC; 632 E. Hwy. 12; construction; Dondre Blackmon. ■ Station, LLC; 514 S. Washington St.; house alteration and repair;...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Slimantics: The Big Chill

The last time I stepped outside Thursday, around 5:30 p.m., there wasn’t much of anything remarkable about the weather. The temperature was in the mid-50s, about what we’ve come to expect this time of the year. So, when I got up this morning around 6 to let the...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Long-awaited 2020 city audit report on cusp of release

Call it a Christmas miracle: The city of Columbus’ delay-riddled audit report for Fiscal Year 2020 is almost ready to see the light of day. Mayor Keith Gaskin told The Dispatch on Thursday afternoon he was expecting the audit report “any day” now, possibly to be approved as soon as the Jan. 3 council meeting. At this point, it’s been a long time coming.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Rolling blackouts affect some Golden Triangle customers

For a few hours Friday morning, some home and business owners were subject to a brief power blackout. Generally, blackouts are caused by damage to power lines that interrupt service. In this case, they were by design as the Tennessee Valley Authority and its utilities sought to maintain electricity capacity by reducing usage by 5 percent across TVA’s seven-state service region.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Lowndes County building permits: Dec. 21

■ ZA Real Estate; 1945 Airport Road; set up mobile home; Taylor Electrical Services, LLC. ■ Twin Cedar Ridge, LLC; 1157 Golding Road; construct s/f residence; Owner. ■ Jonathan Strange; 1010 Steens Road; set up mobile home; George Beavers Electrical. ■ Jonathan Strange; 1010 Steens Road; move mobile home; Infinity...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

City of Columbus building permits: 12-15

■ David A. Dabbs; 210 Byrnes Circle; remodel residence; Robert Turnispeed. ■ T. L. Phillips; 153 Holly Hills Road; demolish abandoned church; Owner. ■ Mi Hacienda Mexican Restaurant; 589 18th Ave. N.; sign for sol y luna; Mid-South Signs and Electric. ■ Fresh Properties, LLC; 923 10th St. N.; renovate...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

CMSD eyes federal program to acquire electric buses

Columbus Municipal School District is taking a second swipe at a federal grant to land 10 electric-powered buses. After being rejected for this year’s program, CMSD is applying this spring for a grant through the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program. If approved, the district will “trade” 10 unused diesel-powered buses in its fleet for the electric buses.
COLUMBUS, MS

