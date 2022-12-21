Read full article on original website
Son fatally shoots father in Milton, West Virginia
UPDATE (8:21 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22): Milton Police have released the identity of the man killed in a shooting on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Mark Beilstein, the alleged shooter’s father. 23-year-old Jacob Beilstein, of Milton, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and wanton endangerment. UPDATE (7:00 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. […]
WSAZ
UPDATE: Son charged with killing father
MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- UPDATE 12/22/2022. A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Milton Thursday afternoon. According to the Milton Police Department, Jacob Beilstein, 23, has been charged with first degree murder and wanton endangerment. Police say the victim of the shooting was Jacob’s father,...
Father, son arrested for assaulting deputies in Ohio
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man and his son were arrested in Pomeroy on Wednesday after deputies say they became combative with officers. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies responded to Enterprise Rd. for a reported assault on an elderly male. They say that Caleb Ellis became physically resistant after deputies told him he […]
WDTV
Runaway girls from Wyoming County found safe
ITMANN, W.Va. (WVVA) - W.Va. State Police are asking for the public’s help locating two runaway kids. According to Sgt. Palmateer, 17-year-old Amber Morgan took off with another 9-year-old girl, Haley Akers, around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday. The trooper said Morgan stole her legal guardian’s vehicle, a 2021 Toyota...
q95fm.net
Foul Play Suspected, Officials Discover Body Of Homeowner Following 911 Call
Foul play is said to be suspected following the discovery of a Pike County man’s body on Sunday morning. Troopers with the Kentucky State Police responded to a reported burglary-in-process at a home on Marrowbone Creek Road, at around 8:00 AM. Upon their arrival, troopers discovered the body of...
WSAZ
Two dead in apparent murder-suicide
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in the Ranger area, Lincoln County Sheriff Gary Linville said. The sheriff says the incident involved a stepfather and a stepson. At this time he’s not saying which one was responsible. He said the incident happened...
q95fm.net
Police Catch Cable-Thieves In The Act, One Arrested
An update from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office:. This morning around 3:00 am Sheriff Hunt and deputies responded to a call in the Goose Creek community of Eastern where two individuals were cutting utility service cable down. Soon after arriving, Deputy Johnson located and apprehended one individual while the other ran into the hills. The two thieves had managed to cut and damage several hundred feet of phone and internet cable before deputies arrived.
Deputies seeking alleged Kentucky porch pirate
GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Greenup County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person wanted for questioning in connection to a porch pirate investigation. The sheriff’s office released a pair of videos with the first showing a male subject taking packages from the porch of a home, and the second shows the alleged suspect […]
Oceana body shop owner arrested on alleged forgery and uttering charges
OCEANA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Friday, December 2nd, 2022, Patrolman Reilley, with Oceana Police Department, was contacted regarding a Forgery. The victims had checks in their name signed and cashed without any knowledge from the victims. The defendant, Timothy Massey of Oceana, owns and operates an auto body shop in Oceana, WV. The victims had taken their vehicles to Mr. Massey to have them repaired. After several months and many excuses from Mr. Massey, the victims contacted their insurance company to have the car taken to another body shop. They then learned that two checks were sent to pay for the damages and repairs. The insurance company advised they couldn’t help them. Copies of the checks were obtained by the victims when they observed their names had been signed and cashed without their knowledge. They brought them to Officer Reilley. Charges were filed, and Mr. Massey was arrested and arraigned in the Wyoming County Magistrates Office on Monday, December 5th, on two counts of Forgery and two counts of Uttering.
Man killed when vehicle goes off I-79 in Elkview, West Virginia
UPDATE: (8:10 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said a man was killed when a car went over an embankment and into a creek bed. The crash happened around 5:45 p.m. Thursday. Deputies said a car traveling north on I-79 near mile marker 9 in Elkview, failed to negotiate a […]
Williamson Daily News
One charged in Williamson shooting
WILLIAMSON — A man was charged following a shooting on Dec. 15 in downtown Williamson, according to Mingo County Magistrate Court records. According to the criminal complaint, an officer from the Williamson Police Department was dispatched to an apartment at 100 Logan Street late in the afternoon in reference to a possible shooting having occurred at that location.
wchsnetwork.com
Former Charleston attorney, murdered in North Carolina, remembered by friends
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Friends of former Charleston attorney Patrick White remember his smile and inquisitive nature. White, 42, a native of Beckley, was shot and killed in his law office earlier this week in Goldsboro, North Carolina. He was doing a mediation Monday when a client pulled a gun.
WSAZ
Driver loses control on icy street, crashes into home
MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A driver lost control due to slick conditions on Friday and crashed their vehicle into a home, according to Milton Police. Officers say during the crash, the vehicle slid through a fence and into a home along Stewart Street. In a post on social media, Milton...
q95fm.net
Man Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges After Giving Police Permission To Search His Home
A man out of Pike County is now facing several drug-trafficking charges, following a search of his home last week. State Police approached the home of 37-year-old Steven Cody Adkins, of Wolfpit Branch Road, and received permission to search the residence. While inside, troopers discovered meth, prescription medications, and over...
Troopers seek suspect in West Virginia trail cam thefts
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Troopers are hoping the public may recognize the man caught on camera after a series of trail cam thefts in Wayne County. Authorities say the latest theft happened Monday in Kiahsville. According to WVSP, people in the area have caught the suspect on camera stealing the cameras […]
wchstv.com
Former Gallia County 911 dispatcher charged in connection with multiple forest fire arsons
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Federal court documents said a man who was working as a Gallia County 911 dispatcher and was an administrator at a volunteer fire department has been charged after being accused of setting about two dozen forest fires. James A. Bartels, 50, admitted to lighting...
wchstv.com
One dead, one hospitalized after vehicle overturns, crashes into creek below I-79
ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 8:20 p.m., 12/22/22. Deputies in Kanawha County confirmed one person died after a vehicle overturned and crashed into a creek along Interstate 79 Thursday evening. The crash was reported shortly before 6 p.m. near Elkview. Dispatchers said traffic has been limited to one lane...
wchstv.com
W.Va. State Police say interdiction unit makes 62 drug arrests in Kanawha, Cabell counties
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police said a special interdiction unit during a several day period made 62 drug arrests in Kanawha and Cabell counties, seizing illegal narcotics valued at more than $175,000. State Police said in a news release Wednesday the unit - from Dec. 5...
West Virginia man arrested for making alleged pipe bomb at work
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A Huntington man is facing charges of terroristic threats in Cabell County. According to a criminal complaint from Cabell County Magistrate Court, Timothy Ahler, 58, of Huntington, West Virginia, was arrested Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, for allegedly building a suspected pipe bomb at work to “give” his supervisor. The complaint states […]
Ohio police arrest West Virginia man holding gun to his head on panic, menacing charges
Editor’s Note: The original article had the suspect incorrectly listed as “Christopher” Barker. This article has been updated to reflect the suspect’s name correctly as “Chandler” Barker GALLIPOLIS, OH (WOWK) – A West Virginia man has been arrested in Gallia County, Ohio, after making alleged threats against himself and others. Chandler Barker, 19, of Huntington, […]
