Lincoln County, WV

WOWK 13 News

Son fatally shoots father in Milton, West Virginia

UPDATE (8:21 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22): Milton Police have released the identity of the man killed in a shooting on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Mark Beilstein, the alleged shooter’s father. 23-year-old Jacob Beilstein, of Milton, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and wanton endangerment. UPDATE (7:00 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. […]
MILTON, WV
WSAZ

UPDATE: Son charged with killing father

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- UPDATE 12/22/2022. A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Milton Thursday afternoon. According to the Milton Police Department, Jacob Beilstein, 23, has been charged with first degree murder and wanton endangerment. Police say the victim of the shooting was Jacob’s father,...
MILTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Father, son arrested for assaulting deputies in Ohio

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man and his son were arrested in Pomeroy on Wednesday after deputies say they became combative with officers. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies responded to Enterprise Rd. for a reported assault on an elderly male. They say that Caleb Ellis became physically resistant after deputies told him he […]
POMEROY, OH
WDTV

Runaway girls from Wyoming County found safe

ITMANN, W.Va. (WVVA) - W.Va. State Police are asking for the public’s help locating two runaway kids. According to Sgt. Palmateer, 17-year-old Amber Morgan took off with another 9-year-old girl, Haley Akers, around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday. The trooper said Morgan stole her legal guardian’s vehicle, a 2021 Toyota...
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Two dead in apparent murder-suicide

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in the Ranger area, Lincoln County Sheriff Gary Linville said. The sheriff says the incident involved a stepfather and a stepson. At this time he’s not saying which one was responsible. He said the incident happened...
RANGER, WV
q95fm.net

Police Catch Cable-Thieves In The Act, One Arrested

An update from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office:. This morning around 3:00 am Sheriff Hunt and deputies responded to a call in the Goose Creek community of Eastern where two individuals were cutting utility service cable down. Soon after arriving, Deputy Johnson located and apprehended one individual while the other ran into the hills. The two thieves had managed to cut and damage several hundred feet of phone and internet cable before deputies arrived.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Deputies seeking alleged Kentucky porch pirate

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Greenup County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person wanted for questioning in connection to a porch pirate investigation. The sheriff’s office released a pair of videos with the first showing a male subject taking packages from the porch of a home, and the second shows the alleged suspect […]
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
Lootpress

Oceana body shop owner arrested on alleged forgery and uttering charges

OCEANA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Friday, December 2nd, 2022, Patrolman Reilley, with Oceana Police Department, was contacted regarding a Forgery. The victims had checks in their name signed and cashed without any knowledge from the victims. The defendant, Timothy Massey of Oceana, owns and operates an auto body shop in Oceana, WV. The victims had taken their vehicles to Mr. Massey to have them repaired. After several months and many excuses from Mr. Massey, the victims contacted their insurance company to have the car taken to another body shop. They then learned that two checks were sent to pay for the damages and repairs. The insurance company advised they couldn’t help them. Copies of the checks were obtained by the victims when they observed their names had been signed and cashed without their knowledge. They brought them to Officer Reilley. Charges were filed, and Mr. Massey was arrested and arraigned in the Wyoming County Magistrates Office on Monday, December 5th, on two counts of Forgery and two counts of Uttering.
OCEANA, WV
Williamson Daily News

One charged in Williamson shooting

WILLIAMSON — A man was charged following a shooting on Dec. 15 in downtown Williamson, according to Mingo County Magistrate Court records. According to the criminal complaint, an officer from the Williamson Police Department was dispatched to an apartment at 100 Logan Street late in the afternoon in reference to a possible shooting having occurred at that location.
WILLIAMSON, WV
WSAZ

Driver loses control on icy street, crashes into home

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A driver lost control due to slick conditions on Friday and crashed their vehicle into a home, according to Milton Police. Officers say during the crash, the vehicle slid through a fence and into a home along Stewart Street. In a post on social media, Milton...
MILTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Troopers seek suspect in West Virginia trail cam thefts

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Troopers are hoping the public may recognize the man caught on camera after a series of trail cam thefts in Wayne County. Authorities say the latest theft happened Monday in Kiahsville. According to WVSP, people in the area have caught the suspect on camera stealing the cameras […]
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man arrested for making alleged pipe bomb at work

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A Huntington man is facing charges of terroristic threats in Cabell County. According to a criminal complaint from Cabell County Magistrate Court, Timothy Ahler, 58, of Huntington, West Virginia, was arrested Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, for allegedly building a suspected pipe bomb at work to “give” his supervisor. The complaint states […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ohio police arrest West Virginia man holding gun to his head on panic, menacing charges

Editor’s Note: The original article had the suspect incorrectly listed as “Christopher” Barker. This article has been updated to reflect the suspect’s name correctly as “Chandler” Barker GALLIPOLIS, OH (WOWK) – A West Virginia man has been arrested in Gallia County, Ohio, after making alleged threats against himself and others. Chandler Barker, 19, of Huntington, […]
GALLIPOLIS, OH

