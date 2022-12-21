Read full article on original website
Getting your hands on the Hierarchy of Needs Exotic Bow is one of the toughest (or simplest) tasks in all of Destiny 2. Find out how here. The Hierarchy of Needs Exotic Bow can be both the hardest of Destiny 2’s Season of the Seraph Exotics to earn. Players can earn it in just a single run of its drop source. Others will complete dozens of runs with all drop buffs active and get nothing. The weapon itself is a very interesting take on the Bow weapon archetype, with an Exotic perk unlike anything else available in the game, and the lore implications are massive.
Looking for the six Devilish Recordings in Destiny 2's Spire of the Watcher Dungeon? Look no further. The Spire of the Watcher Dungeon, new in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph, comes with a few secrets, six of which are the audio logs left by Eramis: the Devilish recordings scattered about the first sections of the activity. Finding all of them is doubly rewarding: you get the Devil in the Detail’s Triumph for the WANTED Title and an increased chance at the Hierarchy of Needs dropping after you beat the final boss.
