Weber eyes study of Highway 30

Buy Now A landslide on Highway 30 near Wauna has disrupted traffic. Lydia Ely/The Astorian

After hearing feedback from local leaders and state officials at a virtual meeting Monday morning, state Rep. Suzanne Weber indicated she would push for a study to evaluate the safety and needs along U.S. Highway 30.

Pressure to increase safety on the highway ramped up following the death of a 25-year-old woman last month in Knappa. Hannah Olson, a resident, was attempting to cross at the intersection with Old Highway 30 near milepost 82 on foot when she was struck by a car and killed.