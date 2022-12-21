ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Astorian

Weber eyes study of Highway 30

By Ethan Myers, The Astorian
The Daily Astorian
The Daily Astorian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lJiW3_0jqKksBm00
Buy Now A landslide on Highway 30 near Wauna has disrupted traffic. Lydia Ely/The Astorian

After hearing feedback from local leaders and state officials at a virtual meeting Monday morning, state Rep. Suzanne Weber indicated she would push for a study to evaluate the safety and needs along U.S. Highway 30.

Pressure to increase safety on the highway ramped up following the death of a 25-year-old woman last month in Knappa. Hannah Olson, a resident, was attempting to cross at the intersection with Old Highway 30 near milepost 82 on foot when she was struck by a car and killed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38B2d2_0jqKksBm00
Buy Now Hannah Olson was killed trying to cross Highway 30 in Knappa in November. Lydia Ely/The Astorian

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Poorest City in Idaho

The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch – particularly those […]
IDAHO STATE
TheDailyBeast

Abandoned Car Now Part of Probe Into Idaho Students’ Slayings

Cops in Moscow, Idaho, say they’re investigating whether an abandoned white Hyundai Elantra found in Eugene, Oregon, may be tied to the massacre of four University of Idaho students last month. A white Elantra was captured on security cameras the night of the slayings, and cops had previously asked for the public’s help in finding the vehicle, calling it “key” to solving the quadruple murder. Despite 10,000 tips coming in, cops are yet to identify a suspect or find the knife used to stab Ethan Chapin, Maddie Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kaylee Goncalves as they slept. But the discovery of the abandoned Elantra, which had frontal damage and no license plate, may provide a long-awaited break in the stalling investigation. Police in Eugene, which is home to the University of Oregon nearly 500 miles from Moscow, told Law&Crime they plan to impound and investigate the vehicle, then forwarded their findings to detectives in Idaho. Law&Crime obtained pictures of the white Elantra found in Oregon. Police are currently investigating if any relation to the #Idaho4 murders. pic.twitter.com/2TIakQcY3E— Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) December 20, 2022 Read it at Law&Crime
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Idaho cops may finally have lead in student murders as they probe abandoned white Hyundai

Idaho police are investigating a white Hyundai Elantra found abandoned in Oregon for a possible link to the unsolved slayings of four college students last month. Aware that Moscow, Idaho, officials were on the lookout for a vehicle fitting that description, Eugene police called the department to alert them to the car, which was badly damaged and had no license plates. Idaho police have appealed for help finding a white 2011-2013 model Elantra seen in the “immediate area” of the off-campus home where the friends were stabbed to death in the early hours of Nov. 13 The Eugene Police Department told Fox News...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

White Hyundai Elantra spotted in Oregon not connected to Idaho murders

A white Hyundai Elantra spotted in Oregon isn’t connected to the murders of four Idaho college students, authorities said Tuesday evening. The update from the Moscow Police Department came after investigators were probing the car because it matched the description of a vehicle that was near the off campus house where University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were slaughtered in a knife attack on Nov. 13, according to police. Moscow police have requested the public’s help in locating that white Hyundai Elantra 2011-2013 model, saying they want to interview the occupant or occupants of...
MOSCOW, ID
KUOW

Why you should have candles and be a good neighbor: Today So Far

Four attacks on electrical substations have happened across Oregon and Washington state recently. Washington state officials are finally figuring out how to implement a voter-approved gun measure from 2018. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for December 8, 2022. As I consider next year's resolutions and...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Woman exposed as ‘fake reporter’ at Idaho murders press conference after asking ‘if killer may be female’

A woman posing as a reporter for a student newspaper attended a press conference by Moscow police in the Idaho quadruple murder case and asked questions to officers about the progress of the probe.On 13 November four University of Idaho students — Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kerndole and Ethan Chapin — were stabbed to death at their off-campus home.A fortnight later, the police are yet to identify any suspects in the case.At a press conference conducted by the police on 23 November, a woman who identified herself as Destiny Martin with The Pathfinder, the student newspaper at Lewis-Clark...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

US freezes in its coldest Christmas in memory as 1.6m without power, thousands stranded and 17 dead

America is facing its coldest Christmas in living memory as swathes of the country suffered ice storms, whiteouts and ferocious, subzero winds this holiday season. At least 17 people have died in multi-vehicle pileups on perilous roads and from medical emergencies after first responders were stopped by Winter Storm Elliott’s historic blizzard conditions.More than 200 million people were facing extreme cold – with the temperature dropping as low as minus 40 degrees in some places. It was accompanied by dangerous winds, and blinding, heavy snowfall at a time when many families were planning a return to a somewhat normal...
COLORADO STATE
Mountain Journal

Doug Peacock Calls Out Loss Of Mother Griz And Cubs In Idaho

The longtime grizzly conservation activist argues in this opinion piece that fed, state actions are undermining their push to delist bears. Snow has returned to grizzly country, several feet at altitude, and most, but not all bears, have withdrawn to their winter dens. For those of us who care about the grizzly, this is indeed good news: The bears who go underground are usually safe for the winter while grizzlies who still roam the Greater Yellowstone region face the most dangerous time in the Great Bear’s long season. For grizzlies that stay out, late fall can be more lethal.
IDAHO STATE
The Independent

Moscow police rule out link between University of Idaho murders and 2021 stabbing in Oregon

Police investigating the murders of four University of Idaho students ruled out a possible connection to a similar stabbing a year before. Moscow Police issued a statement on Friday that the August 2021 fatal stabbing of Travis Juettern, 26, in Salem, Oregon, is not believed to be linked to the killings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen. “There have been numerous media inquiries about a 1999 double stabbing in Pullman, Washington, and the 2021 double stabbing (with one death) in Salem, Oregon,” the statement read. “While these cases share similarities ... there does not appear...
MOSCOW, ID
ancientpages.com

Oldest Known Projectile Points In The Americas Discovered In Idaho

Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - Oregon State University archaeologists have uncovered projectile points in Idaho that are thousands of years older than any previously found in the Americas, helping to fill in the history of how early humans crafted and used stone weapons. Stone projectile points discovered buried inside and...
IDAHO STATE
The Daily Astorian

The Daily Astorian

Astoria, OR
3K+
Followers
176
Post
380K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Astorian

Comments / 0

Community Policy