Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Goodwood GrillM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Mike Anderson's Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Ohio State QB recruit Lincoln Kienholz says he could have made more NIL money with Washington
There is concern in Columbus that Ohio State is failing to maximize its NIL potential when it comes to recruiting.
LSU Quarterback Jayden Daniels Announces Official Decision on His Future
No. 5 is back for No. 5. Quarterback Jayden Daniels announced on Thursday that he will wait to enter the NFL draft and return to LSU in what will be his fifth year of college football. Daniels led the Tigers to the SEC West title last season. In a resurgent year, the 22-year-old completed 254 ...
BREAKING: LSU loses the Desmond Ricks sweepstakes to Alabama
What a difference 24 hours can make. On Wednesday, LSU was the favorite to land five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks. The Tigers had multiple crystal ball predictions, and they were over a 90% favorite to land him per On3. On Thursday, Ricks signed to play for Nick Saban and Alabama. The...
Tennessee Titans may rest players in Thursday's game vs. Dallas Cowboys, Mike Vrabel says
The Tennessee Titans' loss on Saturday, 19-14 to the Houston Texans, guaranteed that the Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars will play a winner-take-all game for the AFC South division title on the final weekend of the regular season. But before then is Thursday's Week 17 game against the Dallas Cowboys. For...
5-star DL David Hicks announces college commitment
The Oregon Ducks were in the running down until the final days, and while it seemed like Dan Lanning might be able to pull off another massive flip from a 5-star prospect, in the end, David Hicks ended up staying put and signing with the Texas A&M Aggies on Friday. Hicks, the No. 1 DL in the 2023 class, has been committed to Texas A&M since September of 2022, but he had taken a total of four visits to Eugene over the past year, including two in the past month. There’s a belief that he badly wanted to play for Lanning...
Report: Five-Star Recruit Could Flip Commitment For Second Day in a Row
The Oregon Ducks had a wildly-successful start to college football's early signing period on Wednesday, landing several elite four and five-star recruits that vaulted their 2023 class up to 7th in 247Sports' Composite Team Recruiting Rankings. One of those new commits, five-star and No. ...
What Purdue Coach Matt Painter Said After Win Against New Orleans
No. 1 Purdue basketball defeated New Orleans on Wednesday night at Mackey Arena to move to 12-0 on the season. Here's the complete transcript of coach Matt Painter's postgame press conference, including video.
LSU is deemed a winner on national signing day by On3
LSU had a near-flawless national signing day as it entered the day with 25 commitments and ended it with 25 signees. The only hiccup the Tigers had was Daylen Austin flipping his commitment to Oregon, but LSU filled that spot after they flipped four-star tight end Ka'Morreun Pimpton from Vanderbilt.
Kickoff to Titans-Texans Game Delayed
In response to a request from Nashville Mayor John Cooper, the start of the AFC South matchup has been pushed to 1:02 p.m. (CST).
5-star WR Makai Lemon: outstanding individually, even better as part of a dynamic duo
Makai Lemon is quite a prospect by himself, removed from any player comparisons or other contextual elements. Looking solely at Lemon and what he brings to the table, he comes across as a very impressive player. The five-star receiver, a high school teammate of Malachi Nelson and the No. 13...
Golf.com
The 5 best golf courses in Louisiana (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Louisiana. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Louisiana. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
