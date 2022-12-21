ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, IN

Ind. man accused of shooting, partially dismembering his father because he thought he was a robot

MITCHELL, Ind. (TCD) -- A 53-year-old man faces 10 charges after he allegedly fatally shot and dismembered his father and left the body on a lawn. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 6:05 p.m., Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call to conduct a welfare check on 73-year-old Rodney Hays, who lived on the 500 block of Easy Street. When deputies arrived, they reportedly found Shawn Hays "hastily attempting to exit the property in a silver Chevrolet pickup."
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
Baby at center of Amber Alert found in car after 2 days; mother arrested

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Richard El and Shawn Anderson, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, spend Thursday looking for a stolen black 2010 Honda Accord driven by Nalah Jackson. Police believed that 5-month-old Kason Thomass was in the back seat of the car. Investigators say that Jackson stole the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Shots fired at Greenwood Park Mall, no victims reported

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police sources tell 13News they are investigating a possible shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall. Multiple police sources confirm there are no victims hit by the gunfire, and this is not an active shooter situation. The mall is currently locked down and being searched and cleared.
GREENWOOD, IN
Shooting Outside of Greenwood Park Mall

GREENWOOD, Ind. — You may have heard about another shooting in or around the Greenwood Park Mall Friday evening. The Greenwood Police Department has confirmed there was a shots fired call outside of Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Greenwood Park Mall. No injuries have been reported and the department says the area has been deemed safe.
GREENWOOD, IN
IMPD seeking wanted man after east Indianapolis pursuit, crash

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are searching for a man wanted on multiple warrants who twice fled from officers on Wednesday. After the man fled from officers once, he was located again before fleeing in a vehicle. A brief vehicle pursuit was terminated by officers on the near east side of Indianapolis. A short time after the pursuit ended, the suspect crashed into two other vehicles at East Michigan Street and North Sherman Drive.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Police, FBI plan update on deadly Indiana mall shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Five months after a 20-year-old man shot five people, three of them fatally, at a suburban Indianapolis mall, police and the FBI could shed light this week on the gunman’s motive. The Greenwood Police Department announced that the department and the FBI will discuss the...
GREENWOOD, IN
Indianapolis man sentenced on federal drug, gun charges

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and illegal possession of a firearm. Court records show IMPD executed a search warrant at the residence of John McDonough on April 7, 2021 during a narcotics and firearms investigation. Officers found methamphetamine, fentanyl, and a firearm in […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Person found shot and killed on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot and killed on the city’s west side Thursday afternoon, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says. IMPD responded to reports of a person shot at 2:17 p.m., in the 600 block of Waterview Dr. That is located at a Westlake Apartments. Police...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Two facing new charges after police find drugs in an apartment

BEDFORD – Two people were arrested Wednesday after Bedford Police officers went to an apartment on Ted Jones Drive to execute arrest warrants. Officers arrested Brooks Elliott, 43, and 42-year-old Wendy Clausen, both of Bedford, on new charges of possession of meth, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Elliott is also facing a new charge of resisting arrest.

