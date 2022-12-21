ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11 people hurt in house fire in Whitestone, Queens

By Natalie Duddridge
CBS New York
 3 days ago

10 hurt in Queens house fire 00:16

NEW YORK -- A fire destroyed a home in Whitestone , Queens early Wednesday morning just days before Christmas .

Almost a dozen people and firefighters were evaluated for minor injuries.

Flames shot out of the basement windows of a house on 147 23rd Ave. The blaze started just after 6 a.m. and smoke quickly filled the entire home.

"I could see the firemen on the second floor breaking windows. They had ladders up to all the windows," a neighbor named Tom said.

He took cellphone video of firefighters scouring the property, making sure no one was stuck inside.

"You could see the search lights and all the windows. They were going through the rooms," Tom said.

Eight people and three firefighters were treated for minor injuries such as scrapes, bruises, and smoke inhalation.

Officials said most of the possessions inside were destroyed, including the presents under the Christmas tree, which were still visible through the broken main floor windows.

The Department of Buildings posted a vacate order. The family is now without its home for the holidays.

CBS2 spoke to a resident who said the most important thing is everyone got out and the family will still be together for Christmas.

"I saw the family sitting in the car, so I offered them water, snacks, blankets, and a toy for the baby, to try and help out as much as possible," the neighbor said.

Others said they want to do all they can to help out, in the spirit of the holidays.

The cause of the fire is still being determined, but fire officials are reminding people to be extremely cautious during the winter season because Christmas trees, candles, and space heaters can spark fires.

CBS New York

