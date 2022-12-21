ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Cold and flu meds for kids are scarce in Charlotte. What to do if you can’t find them

By Evan Moore
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wylRm_0jqKk2ob00

As flu cases in North Carolina continue to rise, over-the-counter children’s medications are in short supply at Charlotte pharmacies.

Popular brands like Motrin, Mucinex and Tylenol are limited or out of stock at many Target, Walmart, and CVS stores across the Charlotte area, according to their websites.

Jennifer Keller, a pharmacist at Pike’s Pharmacy in Charlotte, said the stock of medications for all ages has been limited for a while.

“This is not just children’s items that are in short supply,” Keller said. “Any given night, when I go to place an order, there are going to be a handful of things that are not in stock from any supplier. And that’s been going on for months.”

“I think this is perhaps the first time I’ve seen it in children’s medications,” she added.

As stores struggle to keep children’s medications in stock, some have set purchase limits to preserve their supply.

Walgreens set an online purchase limit of six over-the-counter pediatric fever-reducing products, a spokesperson for the company told The Charlotte Observer in an email. CVS has placed a two-product limit on all children’s pain relief products in stores and online, The Associated Press reported .

Here’s what to know about flu cases in North Carolina, and what to do if you can’t find medications for your kids.

North Carolina flu cases

There were nearly 4,800 flu cases reported by hospitals in North Carolina from Nov. 27-Dec. 10, according to data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

For comparison, there were roughly 840 hospitalizations for acute respiratory illness reported during December 2019, according to data from NCDHHS. Data was not available for the 2020-21 flu season.

Dr. Usha Balmuri, a family medicine physician at Atrium Health Ballantyne who predicted a “big flu season” in November, said young children are especially susceptible to serious illness from the flu.

A second pediatric flu death in North Carolina was confirmed this month, according to NCDHHS.

RELATED: Charlotte doctor warns of ‘big flu season’ after cases triple in North Carolina

Alternatives to children’s OTC medications

Lukewarm baths and cool washcloths on the chest and neck are often successful in reducing fevers in children with flu symptoms, Keller said.

“It brings their temperature down really quickly, and it’s really effective at doing that, ” said Keller.

Fevers can also go away on their own, but significantly high temperatures can increase the risk of seizures in children, Keller said, adding that other “alarm symptoms” like difficulty breathing and lethargy should not be ignored.

Keller advised parents not to give their children adult medications since they come in higher doses that can cause dangerous side effects.

Overuse of acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol, can cause stomach irritation and liver damage, according to Mayo Clinic .

The Centers for Disease Control recommends that parents consider using a humidifier to soothe an irritated or sore throat. Other treatment options include:

  • Drinking extra water and fluids
  • Use a cool mist vaporizer or saline nasal spray to relieve congestion
  • For sore throats, suck on ice chips, popsicles, or lozenges.
  • Use honey to relieve cough for adults and children at least 12 months old or older.

RELATED: Charlotte hospitals see ‘higher volumes’ of RSV, respiratory illness as viruses surge

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
triad-city-beat.com

New incentives aim to move the needle on blood donations

This story was originally published by North Carolina Health News on Dec 19. Story by Michelle Crouch. Co-published with Charlotte Ledger. Last month, my daughter Rosie got an urgent email from The Blood Connection, one of three organizations that collect blood in Charlotte. “BONUS $50!!! BLOOD DRIVE URGENT NEED!!” screamed...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

More people are choosing 55+ communities

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — 55+ communities seem to be springing up everywhere these days. Have you ever wondered what these neighborhoods have to offer, and if they might be a good fit for you or your loved ones? Today, Teresa Parker, a Nurse Care Manager with RN4U, stopped by Charlotte today to discuss these communities.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Area Warming Shelters Open During Dangerous Cold Snap

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In response to extreme weather forecasted through at least Monday, December 26, activation of extreme weather protocols will begin on Friday, December 23, which include expanded hours of operation and additional capacity at area homeless shelters. Mecklenburg County, the City of Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management Office (CMEMO), Roof Above, the Salvation Army Center of Hope, and Block Love Charlotte are working together to support the needs of people experiencing homelessness during this extreme weather event.
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

Free 6-count Fruit Box from Edible (no purchase required)

Edible, formerly known as Edible Arrangements, is offering everyone a FREE 6-count fruit box through the end of 2022. The offer is valid at any location, and requires no purchase. Just stop by and ask for it. One per person. We have a big day-by-day list of food, drink and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

NC Governor Urges Caution During Dangerous Cold Snap

RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper and North Carolina Emergency Management officials encourage all North Carolinians to use caution during the extreme artic weather and to avoid being outside if possible. Emergency management officials are monitoring conditions across the state as strong winds have caused downed trees and power lines. As of 5:00 p.m. Friday, there are more than 101,000 power outages and the forecast is for the dangerously cold temperatures and gusty winds to continue throughout the day and linger into Saturday.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
21K+
Followers
380
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy