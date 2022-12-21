Cold and flu meds for kids are scarce in Charlotte. What to do if you can’t find them

As flu cases in North Carolina continue to rise, over-the-counter children’s medications are in short supply at Charlotte pharmacies.

Popular brands like Motrin, Mucinex and Tylenol are limited or out of stock at many Target, Walmart, and CVS stores across the Charlotte area, according to their websites.

Jennifer Keller, a pharmacist at Pike’s Pharmacy in Charlotte, said the stock of medications for all ages has been limited for a while.

“This is not just children’s items that are in short supply,” Keller said. “Any given night, when I go to place an order, there are going to be a handful of things that are not in stock from any supplier. And that’s been going on for months.”

“I think this is perhaps the first time I’ve seen it in children’s medications,” she added.

As stores struggle to keep children’s medications in stock, some have set purchase limits to preserve their supply.

Walgreens set an online purchase limit of six over-the-counter pediatric fever-reducing products, a spokesperson for the company told The Charlotte Observer in an email. CVS has placed a two-product limit on all children’s pain relief products in stores and online, The Associated Press reported .

Here’s what to know about flu cases in North Carolina, and what to do if you can’t find medications for your kids.

North Carolina flu cases

There were nearly 4,800 flu cases reported by hospitals in North Carolina from Nov. 27-Dec. 10, according to data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

For comparison, there were roughly 840 hospitalizations for acute respiratory illness reported during December 2019, according to data from NCDHHS. Data was not available for the 2020-21 flu season.

Dr. Usha Balmuri, a family medicine physician at Atrium Health Ballantyne who predicted a “big flu season” in November, said young children are especially susceptible to serious illness from the flu.

A second pediatric flu death in North Carolina was confirmed this month, according to NCDHHS.

Alternatives to children’s OTC medications

Lukewarm baths and cool washcloths on the chest and neck are often successful in reducing fevers in children with flu symptoms, Keller said.

“It brings their temperature down really quickly, and it’s really effective at doing that, ” said Keller.

Fevers can also go away on their own, but significantly high temperatures can increase the risk of seizures in children, Keller said, adding that other “alarm symptoms” like difficulty breathing and lethargy should not be ignored.

Keller advised parents not to give their children adult medications since they come in higher doses that can cause dangerous side effects.

Overuse of acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol, can cause stomach irritation and liver damage, according to Mayo Clinic .

The Centers for Disease Control recommends that parents consider using a humidifier to soothe an irritated or sore throat. Other treatment options include:

Drinking extra water and fluids

Use a cool mist vaporizer or saline nasal spray to relieve congestion

For sore throats, suck on ice chips, popsicles, or lozenges.

Use honey to relieve cough for adults and children at least 12 months old or older.

