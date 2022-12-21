Whenever crossing the Williamsburg Bridge, you’re sure to see the old, iconic Domino Sugar Factory on Brooklyn’s waterfront. The Thomas Havemeyer building was originally constructed in the early 1800s, operating as a sugar refinery warehouse. According to the New York Times, the factory was pushing out 5,000 barrels of sugar a day in the 19th century. Though its days of refining raw sugar are long over, it’s been under construction to become a 460,000-square-foot rentable office space called The Refinery. The all-electric and net-zero carbon building will feature 2,800 rental apartments, 600,000 square feet of commercial office space, 200,000 square feet of retail and 6-acres of public park space. One of the most identifiable features to the building’s architecture was undoubtedly the Domino Sugar sign. The recognizable sign marked the building for over 80 years. However, the original sign was taken down following the factory’s closure in the early 2000s.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO