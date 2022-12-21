ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

fox5ny.com

Violent Christmas in NYC subway system

NEW YORK - It was a violent Christmas in the New York City subway system. There were at least four separate incidents. In one incident a 37-year-old MTA worker was pepper sprayed through a train window as she was operating a train. The northbound 2 train was pulling into the 135th St. and Lenox Ave. Station at around 3 a.m. when the attack occurred.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

2 hospitalized following house fire in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Two people have been hospitalized after fire ravaged a home in Brooklyn. Flames broke out at the four story house on Brighton 4th Street in Brighton Beach just after 8 a.m. Smoke was seen pouring from windows. Dozens of firefighters responded and brought it under control after about an hour. There's no word yet on what caused the fire. The two people are being treated at Coney Island Hospital, though their conditions were not immediately known. 
BROOKLYN, NY
Secret NYC

$250M Redevelopment Of Domino Sugar Factory Replaces Iconic Sign Over Brooklyn’s Waterfront

Whenever crossing the Williamsburg Bridge, you’re sure to see the old, iconic Domino Sugar Factory on Brooklyn’s waterfront. The Thomas Havemeyer building was originally constructed in the early 1800s, operating as a sugar refinery warehouse. According to the New York Times, the factory was pushing out 5,000 barrels of sugar a day in the 19th century. Though its days of refining raw sugar are long over, it’s been under construction to become a 460,000-square-foot rentable office space called The Refinery. The all-electric and net-zero carbon building will feature 2,800 rental apartments, 600,000 square feet of commercial office space, 200,000 square feet of retail and 6-acres of public park space. One of the most identifiable features to the building’s architecture was undoubtedly the Domino Sugar sign. The recognizable sign marked the building for over 80 years. However, the original sign was taken down following the factory’s closure in the early 2000s.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man stabbed in the back on Manhattan train, police say

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was stabbed in the back aboard a Manhattan train early Monday, police said. The 36-year-old victim and the suspect got into a fight on the northbound No. 6 train at the 33rd Street and Park Avenue subway station at around midnight, authorities said. The suspect then attacked the man […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Grandmother killed by stray bullet in Manhattan, police say

INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 64-year-old grandmother was hit in the head by a stray bullet and killed in Manhattan Monday morning, police said. Valeria Ortega was an innocent bystander when she was shot near Dyckman Street and Vermilyea Avenue around 11:30 a.m., officials said. Ortega was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced […]
MANHATTAN, NY
BronxVoice

Body Found in Bronx’s Central Park

BRONX - The body of a man was discovered in the woods of Van Cortlandt Park. Officials say he looked like he had been dead for several days. An unnamed police official stated that the male, between 50 and 60-years-old was discovered at 2:25 p.m. on December 17, in a wooded section on the southwest corner of Van Cortlandt Park, along Mosholu Parkway North and West Gun Hill Road.
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

Fordham Manor: Search for Missing 15-Year-Old Girl

The NYPD is seeking the public’s help locating a 15-year-old girl reported missing from Fordham Manor. It was reported to the police that Rozline Hernandez of 360 East 194th Street, Bronx, NY was last seen on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at around 7 a.m., leaving her home. She is described as being around 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs around 140 pounds, and has brown eyes and red hair. She was last seen wearing a black coat, a black sweater, pink pajama pants, and white Crocs.
BRONX, NY
Secret NYC

NYC Transit Announces 2023 Subway Service Adjustments

In a post-Covid NYC, some things still haven’t fully returned back to their pre-pandemic state of normality, and the MTA subway service is one of those things. However, as the city picks back up and becomes more crowded, MTA officials are working to better serve NYC straphangers. The MTA announced yesterday, Tuesday, December 19, NYC subway service adjustments that will be implemented in 2023 to better fulfill post-Covid travel trends. The new subway service adjustments include increased scheduled trips on weekends and a modified Monday and Friday scheduled service, where ridership recovery has shown to be the slowest. The changes are expected to go into effect in June 2023 and include the following:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
