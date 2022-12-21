ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Waiting Child: Curtis

By CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Nlin_0jqKjrGq00

Waiting Child: Curtis 02:23

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Curtis is a kid who loves all things nature and is an avid bird lover. He's a Waiting Child!

This program is coordinated with the Three Rivers Adoption Council . For more information on SWAN, including post-permanency services, visit www.adoptpakids.org or call 1-800-585-SWAN (7926).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtae.com

Fire roiling North Huntingdon home

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — Westmoreland County dispatch has confirmed that a house in North Huntingdon's Hahntown neighborhood is on fire Thursday afternoon. Fire crews were called to the 200 block of Main Street. The fire chief tells us that two people were displaced, with the Red Cross coming in to help. No injuries occurred because of the fire.
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

412 Food Rescue helps feed Pittsburghers in need

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We're in what many call the season of giving, but for one organization, they say their giving is done all year round.Several times a week, boxes of food move through a hallway at UPMC Passavant and are loaded into a vehicle. Thanks to 412 Food Rescue, that food then makes its way to local people in need."When we pick up food from a donor, it usually stays in that neighborhood, in that community. Donors love that too. They want to know that their contribution will help their neighbors," says 412 Food Rescue chief operating officer Jennifer England. The...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Giant Eagle Secret Santa surprises customers with $100 bills

BRADDOCK HILLS, Pa. — A shopping surprise for a local couple at giant eagle Thursday night. A Secret Santa walked out of the store at Ardmore and Yost Boulevard in Braddock Hills and started handing out $100 dollar bills to strangers. After that, he just kept walking. "I have...
BRADDOCK, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Crews called to 2-alarm house fire in Munhall

MUNHALL, Pa. — Crews responded to a two-alarm house fire in Munhall on Friday evening. According to Allegheny County 911, first responders were called to Valewood Drive at 5:09 p.m. The fire was raised to a second alarm at 5:26 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time.
MUNHALL, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Khari Mosley to challenge Councilman Ricky Burgess in race this spring

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Long-time Pittsburgh City Councilman Ricky Burgess has a challenger in the spring primary.As KDKA political editor Jon Delano reports, Khari Mosley says it's time for a change.The Rev. Ricky Burgess was first elected to City Council in 2007 and has been a fixture on the city scene for years. But that hasn't stopped Khari Mosley from announcing his bid."I'm stepping into this with compassion, empathy and grace, showing we can lead in a different way," says Mosley."I really want to inspire the people in Homewood, in Larimar, in Lincoln-Lemington, in Point Breeze, Stanton Heights and Garfield to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Micro-preemie home for Christmas after beating all odds

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There's no place like home for the holidays, and one family couldn't feel happier to sleep in their own beds."They would prepare us for an upcoming situation that he was going through and he would prove them wrong and just power through it. I said he's a tough little guy, and it just shows you that will to survive and pull through," said dad Ryan Crowell.Baby boy Silas entered the world four months early. Mom Lauren Crowell didn't even get close to reaching her summer July due date."I had been diagnosed with a subchorionic hematoma," Lauren said....
PITTSBURGH, PA
uncoveringpa.com

7 Filming Locations for Netflix’s “The Pale Blue Eye” in Pennsylvania that You Can Visit

Disclosure: This article may contain affiliate links. We will make a small commission from these links if you order something at no additional cost to you. The Netflix film, “The Pale Blue Eye”, starring actor Christian Bale was shot primarily in the Pittsburgh area, including some very recognizable spots if you’re familiar with the region.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Georgia man accused of defrauding Ronald McDonald House

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man from Georgia, with literally no connection to Ronald McDonald House whatsoever, is facing fraud charges in Allegheny County. According to court documents, Albert Sams allegedly duplicated Ronald McDonald House checks, defrauding the charity. The duplicate checks totaled nearly $86,000. Sams also allegedly did all of this in just a single day. Investigators said PNC Bank flagged the transactions and the CEO of the Ronald McDonald House found out after trying to make a payment with a check that Sams had already fraudulently written to himself. The checks were allegedly deposited and cashed through Sams's account with Trust Bank. Ronald McDonald House provides housing and services to families with sick children. 
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

SWAT situation unfolds overnight at Mt. Washington home

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police along with SWAT responded to a situation on Mount Washington overnight. It all unfolded just after 3 a.m. along Harwood Street. Officers were seen storming the house, bringing out a woman and a child. A short time later, a man was taken out of the home in handcuffs. We've reached out to police regarding this incident and will update as new details become available. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Penn-Trafford High School raises $84K for Make-A-Wish-Foundation through telethon

HARRISON CITY, Pa. (KDKA) - While most kids have their eyes set on winter break, students at Penn-Trafford High School spent Wednesday giving back. They held their fifth annual Wishes for Warriors telethon, put on by students in the high school's TV and film studies program.The telethon raised over $84,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.Since the telethon started six years ago, they've raised close to $335,000. 
PENN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Groups work to get people experiencing homelessness out of the cold

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With temperatures dropping to dangerous levels, concern naturally turns to the homeless population in the city and region.Most of those who had been living in tent encampments appear to have moved into shelters in recent weeks, but KDKA-TV spoke with providers trying to get the rest out of the cold.Like the other shelters in town, the new Light of Life Rescue Mission building on the North Side has been at or over capacity for weeks. These shelter beds are filled up at night, but with Friday's artic cold, director Jerrel Gilliam says it will make room for...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Santa and Mrs. Claus visit cats and dogs at Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Santa and Mrs. Claus stopped by the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh to spread some holiday cheer to the dogs and cats waiting to find their forever homes.They also delivered toys and treats.With an abundance of animals, the organization is encouraging people to visit its North Side and East Side locations to adopt. Appointments are no longer required. HARP said it's taking in 20% more strays and surrenders compared to the same period last year. The organization said the pandemic drove high demand that's been dropping for adoptions and interrupted spay and neuter services. Families are also facing financial challenges. The North Side and East Side locations are now open for adoptions starting at 1 p.m. and ending by 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on weekends.   
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Member of church marks 70th year as organist for Christmas services

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A treasured member of the Hill Top United Methodist Church in Pittsburgh's Allentown neighborhood is making her 70th year as the organist for Christmas services. Shirley Schmunk, 91, was hired as the main organist and music director in 1952, but she's been a lifelong member of the congregation, having been baptized there as well."The church was filled in those years, just packed with people, and I just loved doing it," said Schmunk.  There are about 30 people in the pews on any given Sunday these days."I look forward to it every Sunday, no matter whose here," Schmunk said. "Big or small, it doesn't matter. We're all here to worship God."Pastor Dylan Parson said, "And this church is just a uniquely welcoming place. Doesn't matter who walks in off the street, everyone is welcome with open arms, and I think Shirley has been a large part of setting that tone for 91 years now. And that character is really deep into this place."
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Christmas holiday closings in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Government offices and courts will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of Christmas, which falls on a Sunday this year. Banks may have limited hours on Saturday. Check with your local branch. Banks will be closed on Sunday, as normal, and Monday will be a bank holiday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
97K+
Followers
33K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy