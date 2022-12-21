Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Social Security payment increases coming for Illinois residentsR.A. HeimIllinois State
Chicago’s Vegan Soft Serve Shop Vaca’s Creamery to Open Second Location Next YearVegOut MagazineChicago, IL
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 around ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Where to Find the Best Pizza in ChicagoEast Coast TravelerChicago, IL
5 Underrated Places In Chicago That Even Natives Have Never Heard OfLIFE_HACKSChicago, IL
Related
93.1 KISS FM
Reddit Roasts ‘Brat’ Mom Who Asked Collector Cousin to Give Away Her Squishmallows to 7-Year-Old Daughter
Squishmallows are said to "fill hearts with love and affection." However, one woman realized her family might have some toxic traits after her plush toy collection sparked a dispute between her and her cousin. On Reddit, a 24-year-old woman who collects Squishmallows — which is a popular line of cute,...
Fox News
Christmas surprise: Woman climbs to ceiling, delights niece and nephews by posing like 'The Elf on the Shelf'
An aunt from Denver, Colorado, surprised her niece and nephews by posing like "The Elf on the Shelf" ahead of Christmas - as seen in a TikTok video gone viral.
ABC15 Arizona
The one thing a teen fighting rare heart defect wants for Christmas
Most 14 year old’s want a gaming system for Christmas or maybe a laptop. But Benjamin Esparza just wants family time as he battles a rare heart defect and waits for a heart transplant.
93.1 KISS FM
Bride’s Friend Accused of Causing a Scene by Walking Out of ‘Fake’ Wedding
A lot of women dream about their ideal wedding day. However, one woman who's never been in a serious relationship had always toyed around with the idea of having a "fake wedding." "As the date of the wedding approached, I started to feel more and more uncomfortable about the whole...
93.1 KISS FM
Pop Star Zara Larsson Defends Herself After ‘Edited’ Comment Using ‘Gay Slur’ Goes Viral on TikTok
Zara Larsson, a Swedish pop star known for hits like "Lush Life" and "Never Forget You," defended herself on TikTok after an "edited" comment allegedly made by her went viral on the app. The fake comment was posted by @6aloha_senoritas9 on TikTok and was made to look like Larsson called...
North West Tricks Sleeping Kim Kardashian With Eyebrow-Shaving Prank: WATCH
Kim Kardashian and her 9-year-old daughter North West have been entertaining viewers on TikTok for over a year now. On their joint mother-daughter account @kimandnorth, the pair often share their unique takes on viral TikTok dances, lipsyncs, makeup trends and more. However, their latest video, which shows North pranking her...
93.1 KISS FM
‘That ’90s Show’ Trailer Reunites The Old Gang Back Together: WATCH
The gang from That '70s Show is back together in the trailer for the sequel series, That '90s Show. Eric (Topher Grace), Jackie (Mila Kunis), Kelso (Ashton Kutcher), Donna (Laura Prepon) and Fez (Wilmer Valderrama) reunite for their time in Point Place, Wisconsin. The series is now set in 1995...
93.1 KISS FM
‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown Considered Meri Reconciliation After She Gave Him Rice Krispies Treats
You probably don't love them more than Sister Wives star Kody Brown, though, who was so touched by the sweet treat that he considered reconciling with ex-wife Meri Brown, according to People. Brown, who famously had four wives on the TLC show, now only has one (Robyn), after his first...
93.1 KISS FM
Netflix ‘Cheer’ Star Gabi Butler Called Out for Viral Blackface Photo
After a viral photo of Netflix Cheer star Gabi Butler wearing blackface went viral, the competitive cheerleader and new WWE trainee posted a statement to social media that only landed her in even more hot water. The photo originally went viral after being posted by @cheerfessions1 on Twitter, an anonymous...
93.1 KISS FM
Rihanna Makes Her Official Debut On TikTok With First Image of Son
Christmas came early for Rihanna fans who got the first look at her bundle of joy. On Saturday (Dec. 17), the "Umbrella" singer shared the first look at her baby boy, whose name has yet to be revealed. She welcomed her first child, a son with A$AP Rocky in May 2022.
93.1 KISS FM
JoJo Siwa Says Ex-Girlfriend Had ‘Nothing to Gain Anymore’ After Ranting About Being ‘Used’
The side of TikTok nicknamed "Leztopia" is once again in shambles after JoJo Siwa's breakup with her ex-girlfriend Avery Cyrus, a social media influencer. The two dated for a few months before allegedly calling it quits while aboard a recent cruise. Now, on Dec. 20, Siwa posted a shady video...
93.1 KISS FM
75-Year-Old Man Slammed for Cheating on Hospitalized Wife, Garage Spray Painted ‘Cheater Lives Here’ – PHOTO
A 75-year-old man was put on blast by his neighbors after he was accused of cheating on his wife who was in the hospital. The man, dubbed a "serial cheater," was shamed with graffiti on his garage door following the alleged indiscretions, reported Daily Star. A photo was posted on...
GloRilla Responds to Backlash After Offering to Pay Personal Assistant $550 a Week
GloRilla is responding to criticism for posting an ad for a personal assistant whom she is only willing to pay $550 a week. On Wednesday (Dec. 14), the Memphis rapper revealed that she was looking for someone to add to her team. She shared an advertisement for the position on Facebook, which featured a detailed qualifications and responsibilities list. The qualifications are pretty basic and include excellent communication and interpersonal skills, outstanding time management and organizational skills, customer service skills, ability to multitask and prioritize workloads, high level of attention to detail and at least a high school education.
93.1 KISS FM
Woman Feels Like ‘Social Misfit’ After Husband Doesn’t Get Invited to His Company’s Holiday Party… Again
It's that time of year again where many companies are having their annual holiday parties. An event where coworkers can mingle and get to know each other outside of the workplace. One woman took to Mumsnet to vent that she is confused after her husband was not invited to his...
KFC Employee Allegedly Shot Because the Restaurant Ran Out of Corn
A KFC employee is recovering after he was allegedly shot by a frustrated customer who became upset after the restaurant ran out of corn. As reported by NBC affiliate KSDK, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said that the shooting occurred after a customer placed an order through the drive-thru and became furious after learning that the fast-food establishment was out of corn.
93.1 KISS FM
Reddit Blasts Man Who Demanded Girlfriend Learn French to Impress His Family: ‘I Hope She Dumps Him’
A man caused a stir online after he demanded his girlfriend of six months learn French before meeting his family, despite him not even knowing the language himself. On Reddit, the boyfriend explained that his parents moved to the U.S. from France before he was born, and that he never learned French because he thought it was "boring."
Couple Marry 35,000 Feet in the Air During Impromptu ‘Mile-High’ Wedding
One couple decided to marry 37,000 feet above Arizona aboard their Southwest Airlines flight. The impromptu "mile high" wedding went viral on Facebook, where footage was shared on the official Southwest Airlines page. In the clip, Oklahoma City couple Pam and Jeremy recite their wedding vows next to the emergency...
93.1 KISS FM
Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita Are Officially Married!
Famed Twitch streamer Jenna Marbles has officially tied the knot with her longtime love Julien Solomita. The pair announced the news via a post on Instagram. The post included several candid shots of the happy couple, including them with their dogs as well as shots of them getting ready for their wedding. One picture even shows Solomita in what appears to be Marbles' veil.
93.1 KISS FM
Millionaire Who Lost Entire Fortune Became Castaway
David Glasheen, 78, has been living like a castaway for 25 years, and it's all by choice. As reported by the Hustle, Glasheen lives on a remote island in northern Australia, where he builds his shelter, finds his food and entertains himself. Spending much of his time alone, Glasheen says...
93.1 KISS FM
El Paso, TX
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0