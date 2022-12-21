ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenview, IL

93.1 KISS FM

Bride’s Friend Accused of Causing a Scene by Walking Out of ‘Fake’ Wedding

A lot of women dream about their ideal wedding day. However, one woman who's never been in a serious relationship had always toyed around with the idea of having a "fake wedding." "As the date of the wedding approached, I started to feel more and more uncomfortable about the whole...
93.1 KISS FM

North West Tricks Sleeping Kim Kardashian With Eyebrow-Shaving Prank: WATCH

Kim Kardashian and her 9-year-old daughter North West have been entertaining viewers on TikTok for over a year now. On their joint mother-daughter account @kimandnorth, the pair often share their unique takes on viral TikTok dances, lipsyncs, makeup trends and more. However, their latest video, which shows North pranking her...
93.1 KISS FM

‘That ’90s Show’ Trailer Reunites The Old Gang Back Together: WATCH

The gang from That '70s Show is back together in the trailer for the sequel series, That '90s Show. Eric (Topher Grace), Jackie (Mila Kunis), Kelso (Ashton Kutcher), Donna (Laura Prepon) and Fez (Wilmer Valderrama) reunite for their time in Point Place, Wisconsin. The series is now set in 1995...
93.1 KISS FM

Netflix ‘Cheer’ Star Gabi Butler Called Out for Viral Blackface Photo

After a viral photo of Netflix Cheer star Gabi Butler wearing blackface went viral, the competitive cheerleader and new WWE trainee posted a statement to social media that only landed her in even more hot water. The photo originally went viral after being posted by @cheerfessions1 on Twitter, an anonymous...
93.1 KISS FM

Rihanna Makes Her Official Debut On TikTok With First Image of Son

Christmas came early for Rihanna fans who got the first look at her bundle of joy. On Saturday (Dec. 17), the "Umbrella" singer shared the first look at her baby boy, whose name has yet to be revealed. She welcomed her first child, a son with A$AP Rocky in May 2022.
93.1 KISS FM

GloRilla Responds to Backlash After Offering to Pay Personal Assistant $550 a Week

GloRilla is responding to criticism for posting an ad for a personal assistant whom she is only willing to pay $550 a week. On Wednesday (Dec. 14), the Memphis rapper revealed that she was looking for someone to add to her team. She shared an advertisement for the position on Facebook, which featured a detailed qualifications and responsibilities list. The qualifications are pretty basic and include excellent communication and interpersonal skills, outstanding time management and organizational skills, customer service skills, ability to multitask and prioritize workloads, high level of attention to detail and at least a high school education.
93.1 KISS FM

KFC Employee Allegedly Shot Because the Restaurant Ran Out of Corn

A KFC employee is recovering after he was allegedly shot by a frustrated customer who became upset after the restaurant ran out of corn. As reported by NBC affiliate KSDK, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said that the shooting occurred after a customer placed an order through the drive-thru and became furious after learning that the fast-food establishment was out of corn.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
93.1 KISS FM

Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita Are Officially Married!

Famed Twitch streamer Jenna Marbles has officially tied the knot with her longtime love Julien Solomita. The pair announced the news via a post on Instagram. The post included several candid shots of the happy couple, including them with their dogs as well as shots of them getting ready for their wedding. One picture even shows Solomita in what appears to be Marbles' veil.
93.1 KISS FM

Millionaire Who Lost Entire Fortune Became Castaway

David Glasheen, 78, has been living like a castaway for 25 years, and it's all by choice. As reported by the Hustle, Glasheen lives on a remote island in northern Australia, where he builds his shelter, finds his food and entertains himself. Spending much of his time alone, Glasheen says...
93.1 KISS FM

93.1 KISS FM

El Paso, TX
ABOUT

93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

