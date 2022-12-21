GloRilla is responding to criticism for posting an ad for a personal assistant whom she is only willing to pay $550 a week. On Wednesday (Dec. 14), the Memphis rapper revealed that she was looking for someone to add to her team. She shared an advertisement for the position on Facebook, which featured a detailed qualifications and responsibilities list. The qualifications are pretty basic and include excellent communication and interpersonal skills, outstanding time management and organizational skills, customer service skills, ability to multitask and prioritize workloads, high level of attention to detail and at least a high school education.

9 DAYS AGO