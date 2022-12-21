ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Father-Of-Six, Freed After 25 Years On Death Row, Shot Dead At Funeral

By Jovonne Ledet
BIN: Black Information Network
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A Philadelphia man who spent 25 years on the city’s death row list was shot dead at a funeral on Friday (December 16).

According to theGrio , father-of-six Christopher Williams was fatally shot in the head as he stepped out of his vehicle to attend a funeral for another former prisoner.

Williams was released from prison in February 2021 after being exonerated of four murders and acquitted of two others, which he previously noted was a historic feat for the city.

“Never in the history of the Pennsylvania judicial system has someone been charged with six murders, acquitted of two, and now exonerated of four,” Williams said at the time of his release, per The Inquirer.

The fatal incident has prompted concern among other incarcerated individuals, including Theophalis “Bilal” Wilson , a codefendant of Williams who spent 28 years behind bars in connection to a triple murder. Wilson was also exonerated, according to theGrio.

“Although we’re actually innocent, not everyone believes it,” Wilson said. “I spent 28 years in jail for knowing him. I have to be on guard.”

A lawsuit filed by Williams against the city, District Attorney Lynne Abraham , trial prosecutor David Desiderio and 17 police detectives is still pending. Philadelphia police are also still searching for suspects in Williams' shooting.

Reading about Black trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Comments / 91

Heavenly ?
3d ago

I knew some one who killed some one did 14 Year's he was released after serving his time he got murdered five Year's afterwards from a family member the brother of the deceased 🤔🤬

Reply
16
Sandra Davis
2d ago

Sorry, Doesn't mean He was innocent 🤨.. just means.. They didn't Have The evidence.., People, Lawyer, etc.. I Know a whole LOT of Guilty People walking "Theezze" Here "Skreets" Ya Heard Me!! Money seems to Do alot also.. with Curtain situations.🤨..

Reply(2)
15
Millie
2d ago

The system may have believed they got it wrong, but a family/friend of one of the victims apparently did not believe they did.

Reply(1)
18
 

BIN: Black Information Network

