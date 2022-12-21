Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
Caroline Ellison Plea Agreement: $250,000 Bail, Surrender of Travel Documents, Forfeiture of Assets
Former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison will not be allowed to leave the continental United States, and must forfeit any proceeds derived from the commission of the offenses she has been charged with, according to a recently unsealed plea agreement with the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Southern District of New York.
CoinDesk
Bankman-Fried's Incredible Shrinking ‘$250 Million Bond’
Sam Bankman-Fried walked out of federal court on Thursday essentially a free man. News outlets all around the globe reported that Bankman-Fried got out of jail by posting a gargantuan, unprecedented “$250 million bond.” In court, Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicholas Roos described it as the “largest ever” pretrial bond.
FTX'S Bankman-Fried's lawyer departs courthouse in Bahamas - Reuters witness
Dec 20 (Reuters) - A lawyer for Sam Bankman-Fried departed a court in the Bahamas on Tuesday and the founder of the failed FTX crypto exchange was not seen at the court, according to a Reuters witness, after a source said Bankman-Fried was prepared to return to the United States to face fraud charges.
CoinDesk
Sam Bankman-Fried Is Being Extradited Wednesday, Bahamas Attorney General Says
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is being extradited to the U.S. on Wednesday, Ryan Pinder, attorney general of The Bahamas, said in a statement. "Today the Foreign Minister, who is the Minister responsible for the Extradition Act, signed the Warrant of Surrender for Sam Bankman Fried. This allows the extradition of the subject to the United States of America," a statement said.
Judge allows FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried to be released on $250M bond to parents' Palo Alto home
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, who is awaiting trial on fraud charges, can can post $250 million bond and live in his parents' home in California, a judge said Thursday.
dailyhodl.com
Co-Founder of $4,000,000,000 Crypto Pyramid Scheme Faces 60 Years in Prison
The co-founder of a gigantic $4 billion crypto pyramid scheme is pleading guilty to money laundering and wire fraud charges, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). Karl Sebastian Greenwood co-founded the infamous OneCoin fraud with Ruja Ignatova, who’s known as “Cryptoqueen.”. Ignatova, the leader of the...
CoinDesk
Alameda's Caroline Ellison, FTX's Gary Wang Plead Guilty to DOJ 'Fraud' Charges, Also Settle With SEC, CFTC
Former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison and FTX co-founder Gary Wang pleaded guilty to charges tied to FTX's collapse, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams announced Wednesday night. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) also announced charges against the two, saying Ellison manipulated the price...
CoinDesk
Authorities in Italy, Albania Bust $16M Suspected Crypto Investment Scam
Law enforcement authorities in Italy and Albania busted a suspected cryptocurrency investment scam estimated to have netted 15 million euros (US$16 million). Assets worth 3 million euros were seized during the action by a joint investigation team, Eurojust, the European Union's cross-border agency for fighting organized crime, announced on Dec. 19. More than 160 electronic devices were also seized including computers, servers, digital video recorders and a cellphone.
CoinDesk
FTX Investors’ Loss Is Wall Street Lawyers’ Gain
With founder Sam Bankman-Fried in FBI custody, his senior lieutenants cutting deals with prosecutors, and as many as 1 million creditors still waiting to get their money back, there seem to be few winners from the collapse of the FTX crypto exchange. However, one group is definitely set to gain...
