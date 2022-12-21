ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

‘You’re not alone’: Wolf admin stresses state services for people who need help during the holidays

By John L. Micek
penncapital-star.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 13

js333
3d ago

those of us that work need the help... why cant you people see that... we don't lay around and collect money from the government...my neighbor literally eats steak everyday... while we suffer to put food on our table... wake up and help those who really need it...

Reply(2)
11
Michelle Kyne
2d ago

to the Pennsylvania government I could send you hot dog soup like we're having for Christmas dinner how's your $172,000 raise but you won't give senior citizens low income $2,000 you're greedy disgusting and I hope that America turns on all of you vote them all out try again

Reply
4
janice Menges
3d ago

Take it from me these 'resources' are a joke and Wolf caring is the biggest joke.

Reply(1)
7
Related
mcknightsseniorliving.com

State proposal would bring Medicaid reimbursement to assisted living

Older adults in Pennsylvania who no longer can afford their assisted living community but who don’t require skilled nursing care may get a lifeline to age in place under a new proposal. State Sen. Michele Brooks (R-Crawford, Erie, Mercer, Warren) has released a memo announcing her intent to reintroduce...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Wilkes-Barre women only emergency center working to prevent homeless tragedies

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The bitter cold expected this weekend is raising concerns about people experiencing homelessness. Their life expectancy is two decades less than the general population according to the National Institutes of Health. A somber service at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church brought attention Wednesday to a deadly serious problem: People who’ve lost […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

It’s time to stop warehousing Pa.’s children and rethink our juvenile justice system | Opinion

By Maura McInerney and Marsha Levick Responding to a lawsuit filed by Philadelphia’s Department of Human Services, Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth Court issued an order in November directing the state to take custody of 15 children currently residing in the overcrowded, understaffed Philadelphia Juvenile Justice Services Center. The PJJSC is a city-run facility intended to temporarily hold […] The post It’s time to stop warehousing Pa.’s children and rethink our juvenile justice system | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

PA Adults with Autism Deserve More

With the gubernatorial election finished and the transition under way, Jody Weaver’s attention is anxiously fixed on Harrisburg. Next month, she is due to meet with representatives from the Office of Developmental Programs (ODP) to discuss the fate of her severely autistic twins. Whether or not ODP will force...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Pennsylvania gets $2M for 988 crisis line to help with workforce hiring

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania will receive a $2 million boost from the federal government for its 988 suicide and crisis lifeline as part of a $130 million national grant program. The funds will go toward staffing issues for the 14 call centers across Pennsylvania that have struggled to retain and recruit operators. The grant follows another one the state received in 2022 “that was really geared toward workforce (issues)...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Feasterville-Trevose Times

Nonprofit Security Grant Fund Program Awards given to local organizations

Gov. Tom Wolf announced over $3.9 million in funding to support security enhancement projects for 93 churches, synagogues and other nonprofit organizations serving diverse communities and frequently targeted by hate crimes throughout the commonwealth. The following projects in Bucks County were approved:. – Mid-States Habonim Camping Association, Inc.: $24,000. –...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Bristol Times

Habitat for Humanity to receive $200,000

Gov. Tom Wolf announced nearly $8 million in Keystone Communities Program grants for 51 projects in 30 counties across Pennsylvania. Locally, Habitat for Humanity of Bucks County is receiving $200,000 to continue the implementation of accessible housing. “The funding provided through the Keystone Communities Program supports towns and cities with...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Hampton Times

L&I awards $1.8 million to PA’s registered apprenticeship programs

Department of Labor & Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier announced grant awards totaling $1.8 million to continue the expansion of Pennsylvania’s growing network of registered apprenticeship programs. With funding from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Apprenticeship Building America Initiative, L&I will support the efforts of nine local workforce development boards...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Penalties for not keeping your pets warm this winter

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — With frigid temperatures in the forecast for northeastern and central Pennsylvania, pet owners need to be aware of potential penalties for leaving your furry little friends out in the cold for too long. PA residents are being reminded of the commonwealth’s laws to bring pets indoors as temperatures start to drop. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
penncapital-star.com

State veterinary officials clear Santa’s reindeer for flight

Pennsylvania’s top veterinarian gave Santa’s nine reindeer a clean bill of health on Wednesday, granting the reindeer clearance for their Dec. 24 toy deliveries. Dr. Kevin Brightbill, Pennsylvania’s state veterinarian, and Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said that they had received a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection from the North Pole, reporting that the reindeer are “physically fit for air travel” ahead of their 41-million-mile trip to deliver approximately 111 million presents all across the world.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy