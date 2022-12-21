‘You’re not alone’: Wolf admin stresses state services for people who need help during the holidays

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania will receive a $2 million boost from the federal government for its 988 suicide and crisis lifeline as part of a $130 million national grant program. The funds will go toward staffing issues for the 14 call centers across Pennsylvania that have struggled to retain and recruit operators. The grant follows another one the state received in 2022 “that was really geared toward workforce (issues)...

