The humor in "High on Life" has divided some critics, but fans of "Rick and Morty" co-creator and Squanch Games founder Justin Roiland's work know that he has a tendency to combine the irreverent with the ridiculous, and a lot of that unique humor comes to light in "High on Life." The game hinges on the concept that aliens have begun selling humans to be consumed as drugs and that the protagonist and their trusty sentient pistol have to stop them. Just as you might expect in a world this chaotic, there are a lot of detours and interesting NPCs to engage with along the way.

9 DAYS AGO