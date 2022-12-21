Alexandria Police Department Investigates Shooting Incident

The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that occurred Wednesday during the early morning hours in the 5500 Block of Ascot Court.

The initial call for service was received at approximately 5:35 a.m. on December 21, 2022. Responding officers located a male inside a building with trauma to the upper body. Responding EMS attempted life-saving efforts, however, the male was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation. APD is asking anyone who may have information related to this case to contact APD Detective Stephen Riley via phone at 703.746.6225, email at stephen.riley@alexandriava.gov, or call our non-emergency line at 703.746.4444. Tips can be anonymous.

For media inquiries, contact Marcel Bassett, Public Information Officer, at marcel.bassett@alexandriava.gov or 703.746.6600.

This news release is available at alexandriava.gov/go/4196