Browns’ game Saturday is expected to be only the 4th game in history played at below 15 degrees

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
4 Amazing Burger Places in ClevelandAlina AndrasCleveland, OH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ClevelandTed RiversCleveland, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Browns and Saints ready to Brrrrring it on at FirstEnergy Stadium for one of the coldest games in the history of the NFL
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Oh, the weather outside is frightful, but the Browns still plan to provide some Christmas cheer in their last home game at FirstEnergy Stadium Saturday against the Saints. “Whatever we gotta play in, strap up, put your extra sleeves on, wear your leggings, whatever you gotta...
NFL Tailgate Takedown food show launching – but without Cleveland!
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Food Network and the NFL have teamed up for NFL Tailgate Takedown, a series highlighting various cities’ pregame grub. The series kicks off 9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, on Food Network and discovery+. It will be hosted by Food Network’s Sunny Anderson and former NFL player Vince Wilfork.
Cleveland Browns vs New Orleans Saints: How to watch live for free (12/24/22)
The Cleveland Browns will take on the New Orleans Saints on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, at FirstEnergy Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: fuboTV (free trial); DirecTV Stream (FREE trial); Paramount+ (free 7-day trial); and Hulu Live TV (free trial). In their last game...
Three themes for Browns vs. Saints; Andy Dalton ... again; Deshaun Watson on Kevin Stefanski – Terry’s Talkin’ Browns
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Several thoughts as the Browns prepare to face New Orleans on Saturday at 1 p.m. Kevin Stefanski and his coaching staff talked about how to approach the game with New Orleans in what is expected to be zero-degree wind chills and 30 mph wind gusts. They’d prefer to play in normal conditions. The Browns believe Deshaun Watson could exploit New Orleans’ pass defense.
Browns vs. Saints: Live updates from Cleveland’s Week 16 game
CLEVELAND -- Baby, it’s cold outside. But there’s football to be played. The Browns host the Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium for a blustery Christmas Eve matchup. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. EST. With win gusts up to 60 mph potentially hitting the shores of Lake Erie, the wind...
Browns safety John Johnson III active for Saints game despite being questionable with thigh bruise
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Safety John Johnson III is active for the Saints game Saturday despite being listed as questionable for the game with his thigh bruise. That’s good news for the Browns, because Johnson is coming off his best game of the season in last Saturday’s 13-3 victory over the Ravens. He tied for the team lead with nine tackles despite sitting out the fourth quarter with the thigh bruise, and forced and recovered a fumble.
Browns vs. Saints: Picks for Saturday’s Week 16 game from cleveland.com staff
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns and Saints will meet in a cold, windy game at FirstEnegy Stadium on Saturday. Wind chills are expected to be in the minus-20 range and we could see wind gusts as high as 60 miles per hour. The Browns, while not mathematically eliminated at 6-8,...
Watch Myles Garrett, Deshaun Watson and a Grinch arrive for Browns vs. Saints
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In the video above, watch Myles Garrett, Deshaun Watson, Amari Cooper and other Browns arrive for the Saints game at frigid FirstEnergy Stadium. Pharaoh Brown stole the show, arriving in a Grinch costume. Pre-game temperature was 4 degrees, with windchills of minus-28. It didn’t stop David Njoku...
What to expect from Browns vs. Saints with Jacob Roach, Spencer Schultz, Lance Reisland on Friday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. Jacob Roach of Dawg Pound Daily and Spencer Schultz of...
Browns kick off for one of coldest home games ever
At kickoff, the real temperature will be 5 degrees. The wind chill, especially in the stadium off the lake, will make it feel like -20 degrees.
RT Jack Conklin and Browns agree on 4-year extension worth $60 million, including $31 million guaranteed
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Deshaun Watson can rest assured that he’ll be well protected from his right side for years to come. The Browns agreed to terms Friday on a four-year extension worth $60 million including $31 million fully guaranteed with two-time first-team All-Pro right tackle Jack Conklin, the team’s Ed Block Courage Award winner for this season, a league source confirmed for cleveland.com.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Cleveland
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Cleveland and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Cleveland that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
Playing too slow? What’s in the bank? Gotta love Jarrett Allen – Terry’s Talkin’ Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Several stories have recently appeared about “pace,” how fast a team plays. The implication is the faster, the better. The Cavs are playing at the NBA’s slowest pace. Let’s look deeper at this:. 1. Heading into the weekend, here were the top...
Will Guardians’ Jose Ramirez benefit from shift restrictions in 2023? Hey, Hoynsie
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Do you have a question that you’d like to have answered in Hey, Hoynsie? Submit it here. You can also subscribe to Subtext here or text Hoynsie at 216-208-4346 for a two-week free trial. Hey, Hoynsie: With the shift limitations coming into play in 2023, I...
Unforgettable road trip: 4 strangers drive from Florida to Cleveland after canceled flight
Four strangers desperate to get home for Christmas took a road trip they will not soon forget. Their flight from Florida to Cleveland was canceled, and after a little bit of anxious thought, they all piled into a rental car to make it home for the holidays.
Cavaliers vs. Raptors: Live updates as Cleveland looks for 6th straight win
CLEVELAND -- The Cavaliers are looking for their sixth straight win Friday when they take on a team they haven’t beaten so far this year - the Raptors. Cleveland hosts Toronto Friday night with tipoff from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7:30 p.m. Toronto beat Cleveland 108-105 in the season...
Physical Raptors set pace with strong start vs. Cleveland: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio – About an hour and half prior to tipoff, Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was fielding questions during pregame media availability. He was asked about the importance of Toronto continuing its physicality with the Cavaliers and avoiding the early hole. Teams have taken punches in the first...
abandonedspaces.com
From Riches to Rags: The Decline of Cleveland, Ohio
Cleveland, Ohio once saw unprecedented growth that led it to become the sixth-largest city in the U.S., but recently residents have fled from the area as major employers have closed their doors. While other major cities’ populations grow each year, Cleveland is the fifth-fastest shrinking city in the U.S. with its population falling 0.5 percent each year since 2014. Cleveland’s population peaked in the 1950s at 914,000 residents, and has now fallen to 372,624 – prompting some to call it a “dying city.”
Adversity shapes Cleveland Heights for statement win vs. Lutheran East: Boys basketball rewind
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — A few mouths dropped with each shot from around the table Garfield Heights coach Sonny Johnson had set up in one end of the gymnasium Thursday evening for his NEO Youth Elite Christmas Classic. Earlier this month, Cleveland Heights suffered its first loss to Johnson’s...
Roberto Clemente is a fitting namesake for Cleveland park: Justice B. Hill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A public park on the West Side boasts a significant name for Hispanic youths. The name: Roberto Clemente. While Clemente died 50 years ago, long before boys and girls who frequent the park were born, his spirit looms large. It looms larger than any other Puerto Rican who has put on a uniform in the Major Leagues.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
97K+
Followers
91K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 13