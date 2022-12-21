ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns’ game Saturday is expected to be only the 4th game in history played at below 15 degrees

By Zachary Smith, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cleveland.com

Three themes for Browns vs. Saints; Andy Dalton ... again; Deshaun Watson on Kevin Stefanski – Terry’s Talkin’ Browns

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Several thoughts as the Browns prepare to face New Orleans on Saturday at 1 p.m. Kevin Stefanski and his coaching staff talked about how to approach the game with New Orleans in what is expected to be zero-degree wind chills and 30 mph wind gusts. They’d prefer to play in normal conditions. The Browns believe Deshaun Watson could exploit New Orleans’ pass defense.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Browns safety John Johnson III active for Saints game despite being questionable with thigh bruise

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Safety John Johnson III is active for the Saints game Saturday despite being listed as questionable for the game with his thigh bruise. That’s good news for the Browns, because Johnson is coming off his best game of the season in last Saturday’s 13-3 victory over the Ravens. He tied for the team lead with nine tackles despite sitting out the fourth quarter with the thigh bruise, and forced and recovered a fumble.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

RT Jack Conklin and Browns agree on 4-year extension worth $60 million, including $31 million guaranteed

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Deshaun Watson can rest assured that he’ll be well protected from his right side for years to come. The Browns agreed to terms Friday on a four-year extension worth $60 million including $31 million fully guaranteed with two-time first-team All-Pro right tackle Jack Conklin, the team’s Ed Block Courage Award winner for this season, a league source confirmed for cleveland.com.
CLEVELAND, OH
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Cleveland

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Cleveland and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Cleveland that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
CLEVELAND, OH
abandonedspaces.com

From Riches to Rags: The Decline of Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio once saw unprecedented growth that led it to become the sixth-largest city in the U.S., but recently residents have fled from the area as major employers have closed their doors. While other major cities’ populations grow each year, Cleveland is the fifth-fastest shrinking city in the U.S. with its population falling 0.5 percent each year since 2014. Cleveland’s population peaked in the 1950s at 914,000 residents, and has now fallen to 372,624 – prompting some to call it a “dying city.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
